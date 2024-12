Lin is making his first Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won a World Amateur Golf Ranking event in China and finished runner-up in the Hong Kong Close Amateur Championship. In 2023, he won the Hong Kong Close Amateur by 12 strokes and finished fourth in the China Amateur Open, T-6 in the Hong Kong Open Amateur and 14th in the Royal Junior in Japan. He also recorded four top-10 finishes in American Junior Golf Association events.