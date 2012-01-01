 Warut Boonrod
Thailand
2024 International Junior Presidents Cup Team Member

Boonrod is making his first Championship start. In 2024, he has finished runner-up in both the Philippine National Stroke Play and the Singapore Junior Championship, sixth as an individual in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship in Singapore and T-8 in the Royal Junior in Japan. His 2023 included winning a World Amateur Golf Ranking event in Thailand and finishing runner-up in both the Thailand Amateur Open and the Thailand Junior World Championships. Was 1-2-0 as a member of the International Junior Presidents Cup team in Canada in September.