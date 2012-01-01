Vedant Sirohi

Sirohi is making his second Championship start. In three starts in September for Webber International University in Florida, he had two top-six finishes. Earlier in 2024, he earned National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) First Team All-America honors in his sophomore season with one win and eight top-12 finishes in eight starts. In his first season at Webber, he was named the 2023 Sun Conference Freshman of the Year.