Manibanseng is making his third Championship start. He competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2011 in Singapore and in 2015 in Hong Kong. Represented Laos in the Southeast Asian Games in 2011 in Indonesia, 2013 in Myanmar, 2015 in Singapore and 2023 in Cambodia. In 2014, he represented his country in the Asian Games in the Republic of Korea and competed in the R&A Junior Open in England.

Past Performance