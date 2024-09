Xiong is making his first Championship start. In his first season as a member of the Arizona men’s golf team, he had three top-10 finishes, including runner-up in the 2024 Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate. In addition to recording numerous high finishes in professional events in China over the past few years, in 2022 he finished T-3 in the South Australian Amateur and represented his country in the Eisenhower Trophy in France.