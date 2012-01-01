Taishi Moto

Moto is making his first Championship start. Earlier this year, he finished sixth in both the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in South Carolina and the Japan Amateur Championship and T-10 in the Australian Master of the Amateurs. His 2023 included top-five finishes in the Australian Amateur, Toyota Junior World Cup, Japan Junior Championship and the Abema Tour’s Dunlop Phoenix Tournament Challenge. In 2022, he won the Boys 15-18 division of the Junior World Championships in San Diego. Other notable winners of the oldest age division include Craig Stadler, Nick Price, Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Joaquin Niemann.