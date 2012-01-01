Stanley Lin

Lin is making his third Championship start. In 2022 at Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand, he missed the cut by just one stroke. Earlier in 2024, he finished third in a World Amateur Golf Ranking event in Chinese Taipei. Had one win and four top-25 finishes in the 2023-2024 season for Oregon State, winning the 2023 Husky Individual Invitational in his second collegiate start. Also in 2023, he recorded top-15 finishes in both the Australian Master of the Amateurs and the Boys 15-18 division in the Junior World Championships in San Diego and reached the Round of 64 in the U.S. Junior Amateur.

Past Performance