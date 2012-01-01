Ang is making his third Championship start. He has made the cut in each of the past two years, finishing T-19 in 2023 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. His 2024 has included winning the Kuala Lumpur Amateur Open in Malaysia and finishing runner-up in the Singapore Open Amateur. In 2023, he finished T-5 in the Australian Amateur Championship and represented his country in the Asian Games in China. Served in the Singapore Navy from 2018-2020. In April, he secured his card for the 2024-2025 season on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Past Performance