RyanAng
Country Representing
Singapore
Age25
Bio
Represented Singapore in the Eisenhower Trophy in 2022 and 2023
Ang is making his third Championship start. He has made the cut in each of the past two years, finishing T-19 in 2023 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. His 2024 has included winning the Kuala Lumpur Amateur Open in Malaysia and finishing runner-up in the Singapore Open Amateur. In 2023, he finished T-5 in the Australian Amateur Championship and represented his country in the Asian Games in China. Served in the Singapore Navy from 2018-2020. In April, he secured his card for the 2024-2025 season on the PGA Tour of Australasia.