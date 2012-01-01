Rizq Adam Rohizam

Rizq AdamRohizam
Country Representing
Malaysia
Age18
Bio
Rohizam is making his second Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he finished T-7 in both the Selangor International Junior Championship in Malaysia and the Singapore Open Amateur, represented his country in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship in Singapore and competed in the U.S. Junior Amateur. In 2023, he had six top-15 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events, including three top-three performances in Malaysia.
Past Performance
Year
Finish
Score
MC