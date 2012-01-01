Riura Matsui

Matsui is making his third Championship start. He recorded top-12 finishes in each of the past two years in Thailand and Australia. Earlier in 2024, he finished fourth in the Shikoku Amateur Championship in Japan as defending champion and T-9 in the Adam Scott Junior Championship in the United States. His 2023 included winning the South Australia Amateur Classic and representing Japan in the Eisenhower Trophy in Abu Dhabi. Won the 2022 Japan Junior Championship at Kasumigaseki Country Club to join a list of winners that includes Shigeki Maruyama, Ryo Ishikawa and Hideki Matsuyama.

Past Performance