Reshan Algama

Algama is making his first Championship start. Earlier in 2024, won two World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Sri Lanka, finished sixth in the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship in the Philippines and competed in the U.S. Junior Amateur. In 2023, he won two World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Sri Lanka and finished third in the Sri Lanka Junior Open, 11th in the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship, 14th in the Sri Lanka Open Championship and T-15 in the Selangor International Junior Championship in Malaysia.