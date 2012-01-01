Maruo is making his first Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won the Royal Junior in Japan by three strokes to earn a place in the field for the Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin in Ireland. He also earned low amateur honors in two Japan Golf Tour events with top-40 finishes. In 2023, he finished runner-up in the Royal Junior and T-5 in the Abema Tour’s Ryo Ishikawa Everyone Project Challenge. Won the Boys 12-14 division in the 2021 Japan Junior Championship.