ReoMaruo
Country Representing
Japan
Age17
Bio
2024 Royal Junior Champion
Maruo is making his first Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won the Royal Junior in Japan by three strokes to earn a place in the field for the Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin in Ireland. He also earned low amateur honors in two Japan Golf Tour events with top-40 finishes. In 2023, he finished runner-up in the Royal Junior and T-5 in the Abema Tour’s Ryo Ishikawa Everyone Project Challenge. Won the Boys 12-14 division in the 2021 Japan Junior Championship.