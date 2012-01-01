 Quinnton Croker
Country Representing
Australia
Age22
pattern

Bio

2024 Australian Amateur Champion

Croker is making his second Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he finished T-19. In January, he won the Australian Amateur Championship at Yarra Yarra Golf Club by five strokes over Phoenix Campbell to join a list of winners that includes Michael Campbell, Cameron Smith, Cameron Davis and Keita Nakajima. Earlier this year in the United States, he finished runner-up in the Southern Amateur in Kentucky and T-3 in the Trans-Mississippi Amateur in Kansas. On the 2023-2024 PGA Tour of Australasia, he recorded seven top-15 finishes in nine starts to win the Future Tour Order of Merit and earn his card for the 2024-2025 season.  

Past Performance

Year

Finish

Score

2023

T-19

+11