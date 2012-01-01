Quinnton Croker

Croker is making his second Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he finished T-19. In January, he won the Australian Amateur Championship at Yarra Yarra Golf Club by five strokes over Phoenix Campbell to join a list of winners that includes Michael Campbell, Cameron Smith, Cameron Davis and Keita Nakajima. Earlier this year in the United States, he finished runner-up in the Southern Amateur in Kentucky and T-3 in the Trans-Mississippi Amateur in Kansas. On the 2023-2024 PGA Tour of Australasia, he recorded seven top-15 finishes in nine starts to win the Future Tour Order of Merit and earn his card for the 2024-2025 season.

Past Performance