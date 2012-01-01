Pongsapak Laopakdee

Laopakdee is making his third Championship start. In 2022 at Amata Spring Country Club in his home country, he finished T-5 in his Asia-Pacific Amateur debut. Earlier this year, he reached the Round of 16 in the North and South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2. In 2023, he reached the Round of 16 in the U.S. Junior Amateur and won in his collegiate debut for Arizona State in the Maui Jim Individual at Legend Trail. He has represented Thailand in both the Eisenhower Trophy in France and the Junior Presidents Cup in North Carolina in 2022.

Past Performance