Phoenix Campbell

Campbell is making his first Championship start. Last November, he became the first amateur winner of the Queensland PGA Championship when he came from eight strokes back in the final round with a closing 67 to win by one over seven players, including 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Harrison Crowe. He said that he was motivated by watching Jasper Stubbs win the Asia-Pacific Amateur at Royal Melbourne one week earlier. Started 2024 by winning the Australian Master of the Amateurs and finishing runner-up in the Australian Amateur Championship.