Mohammad Alrawashdeh

Alrawashdeh is making his first Championship start. In 2024, he has six wins and 11 top-three finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events. Has won six events in Jordan, finished runner-up in the Egyptian Junior Open and finished T-19 in the R&A Junior Open in Scotland. Earned his first World Amateur Golf Ranking points in 2023 with a win in the Amman Open in Jordan. In 2022, he won Boys U13 individual and team titles in the Pan Arab Golf Championships in Tunisia.