Luke Brandler

Brandler is making his first Championship start. Earlier in 2024 in California, he won the American Junior Golf Association’s Brandon Wu Championship and finished T-3 in the Boys 15-18 division in the Junior World Championships. In 2023, he finished runner-up in the Hong Kong Junior Open Championship and T-4 in the Boys 15-18 division in the Junior World Championships. He was twice named the outstanding athlete of the year in both golf and soccer at the Robert Louis Stevenson School in California.