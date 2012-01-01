Luke Brandler

LukeBrandler
Country Representing
Hong Kong, China
Age17
Bio
Brandler is making his first Championship start. Earlier in 2024 in California, he won the American Junior Golf Association’s Brandon Wu Championship and finished T-3 in the Boys 15-18 division in the Junior World Championships. In 2023, he finished runner-up in the Hong Kong Junior Open Championship and T-4 in the Boys 15-18 division in the Junior World Championships. He was twice named the outstanding athlete of the year in both golf and soccer at the Robert Louis Stevenson School in California.