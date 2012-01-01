Lukas Michel

Michel is making his fourth Championship start. In his Asia-Pacific Amateur debut in 2021 in Dubai, he was one of seven opening-round co-leaders and closed with 66 to finish T-26. In January, the design associate with the Clayton, DeVries and Pont golf course architecture firm recorded top-25 finishes in both the Australian Master of the Amateurs and the Australian Amateur Championship. In 2019, he won the U.S. Mid-Amateur at Colorado Golf Club to become the first international winner of that championship and earn invitations to the U.S. Open and the Masters in 2020.

Past Performance