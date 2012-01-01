 Lukas Michel
LukasMichel
Country Representing
Australia
Age30
Bio

2019 U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion

Michel is making his fourth Championship start. In his Asia-Pacific Amateur debut in 2021 in Dubai, he was one of seven opening-round co-leaders and closed with 66 to finish T-26. In January, the design associate with the Clayton, DeVries and Pont golf course architecture firm recorded top-25 finishes in both the Australian Master of the Amateurs and the Australian Amateur Championship. In 2019, he won the U.S. Mid-Amateur at Colorado Golf Club to become the first international winner of that championship and earn invitations to the U.S. Open and the Masters in 2020.

Past Performance

Year

Finish

Score

2023

T-28

+14

2022

MC

2021

T-26

-3