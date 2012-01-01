Vui is making his fourth Championship start. Older brother Niko competed in four editions of the Asia-Pacific Amateur and made the cut in 2013 in China and 2014 in Australia. Younger sister Faith made her Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific debut earlier this year in Thailand and won the New Zealand Women’s Amateur Championship in 2023. Last year, Niko won an individual silver medal in the Samoa Games and a team bronze medal in the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Past Performance