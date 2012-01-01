Kuangyu "Tony" Chen

Chen is making his first Championship start. In the 2023-2024 season, he won the 2023 Cal Poly Invitational and recorded five other top-25 finishes for the California, Berkeley Golden Bears. Also in 2023, he finished T-8 in the Canadian Amateur and narrowly missed match play in the U.S. Amateur. The 2018 Junior All-American was born in China, moved to Australia with his family when he was eight years old and then moved to the United States in 2016 to attend high school.