Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa

Chopraa is making his third Championship start. In 2022 at Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand, he finished T-44 in his Asia-Pacific Amateur debut with his father Nikhil as his caddie. Earlier in 2024, he won two World Amateur Golf Ranking events in India and finished T-12 in the Porter Cup in New York. His father, Nikhil Chopra, is a retired cricketer and current commentator in India. Krishnav has said that he hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps as both a professional athlete and a professional broadcaster.

