Furuse is making his first Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he finished third in the Shikoku Amateur Championship, T-9 in the World University Golf Championships in Finland and T-17 in the Japan Amateur Championship. In 2023, he finished runner-up in the Shikoku Amateur Championship and T-13 in the Japan Amateur Championship and competed in the Japan Open. In 2021, he finished T-6 in the Japan Junior Championship.