Kaito Sato

Sato is making his second Championship start. Earlier this year, he finished T-10 in the Japan Amateur Championship and T-15 in the Australian Amateur Championship. In 2023, he won both individual and team titles in the Toyota Junior World Cup and finished T-3 in the Royal Junior and T-4 in the Japan Junior Championship. His 2022 included finishing runner-up in the Japan Junior Championship and earning low amateur honors in the Japan Golf Tour’s Casio World Open with a T-16 finish that was highlighted by a 64 in the third round.

Past Performance