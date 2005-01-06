Junhee Choi

Choi is making his first Championship start. In 2024, he has 10 top-10 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events, including fourth in the Chinese Taipei Amateur and T-5 in the Korean Amateur. In 2023, he won two World Amateur Golf Ranking events in South Korea and finished runner-up in both the Maekyung Amateur and Dream Park Cup and third in both the Korean Amateur and Malaysian Amateur Open. He earned his first world ranking points with a runner-up finish in the 2022 Korean Amateur.

Past Performance