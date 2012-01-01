IsaacLee
Country Representing
Hong Kong, China
Age18
Bio
Lee is making his first Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he successfully defended his title in the Hong Kong Open Amateur, won two World Amateur Golf Ranking events in China and competed in both the U.S. Junior Amateur in Michigan and the Junior World Championships in San Diego. In 2023, he won both the Hong Kong Junior Close and Hong Kong Open Amateur Championships and competed in Asian Tour events in Hong Kong, China and Macao, China.