Hsuan-Yi Chen

Chen is making his first Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won three World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Chinese Taipei and reached the Round of 64 in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan. In 2023, he had three wins and nine top-10 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events. In the past few years, he has had the opportunity to compete in events in the United States thanks in part to support from the C.T. Pan Foundation.