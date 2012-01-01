Enrique Dimayuga

Dimayuga is making his first Championship start. In September, he finished runner-up in the Inverness Intercollegiate for Southern Methodist University. Also in 2024, he has won five World Amateur Golf Ranking events. In consecutive weeks in July in Singapore, he won the Singapore Open Amateur and both individual and team titles in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championships. Over a 13-day period in March and April as part of the University of Nevada’s Men’s Golf team, he won three consecutive individual titles with victories in the Gaucho Invitational, El Macero Classic and the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate. He was born in London and has represented both England and the Philippines at the national level.