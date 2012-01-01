Cheng-Wei Hsieh

Hsieh is making his second Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he finished inside the top 25 in his Asia-Pacific Amateur debut at the age of 15. Earlier in 2024, he won four World Amateur Golf Ranking events and finished runner-up to Vietnam’s Anh Minh Nguyen in the Chinese Taipei Amateur. He has also competed in national championships in the United States, Canada, Japan and Singapore this year. In 2022, he made the cut in an Asian Tour event just over one month after his 14th birthday.

