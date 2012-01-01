Carl Jano Corpus

Corpus is making his fourth Championship start. His top-five finish at Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand in 2022 was highlighted by a 66 in the second round and a closing 68 in the final round. Earlier this year in Singapore, he helped lead the Philippines to a 10-stroke victory in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship and finished fifth in the individual competition. He has also represented his country in the Southeast Asian Games, Youth Olympic Games, Eisenhower Trophy and Asian Games.

Past Performance