Brayden Lee

Lee is making his first Championship start. In 2024, he has won the Kedah Amateur Open in Malaysia and finished fourth in the Singapore Open Amateur, T-8 in the Royal Junior in Japan and T-13 as an individual in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship in Singapore. He also competed in both the U.S. Junior Amateur and the Australian Amateur Championship. His 2023 included winning the Singapore National Amateur and finishing T-5 in the Selangor Amateur Open in Malaysia.