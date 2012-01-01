Andrew Yap

AndrewYap
Malaysia
Yap is making his second Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he had top-three performances in two World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Malaysia and finished seventh in the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship in the Philippines. His 2023 included six wins and 13 top-10 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events. He won the Selangor Amateur Open in Malaysia and finished runner-up in both the Malaysian Amateur Open and the Singapore Junior Championship. Before last year’s Asia-Pacific Amateur, Yap said that it was the first time he had competed against top amateurs from different countries and that he was looking forward to the challenge.
