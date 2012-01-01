Alexander Yang

Yang is making his fourth Championship start. He has finished inside the top 15 in two of the past three years and in 2021 in Dubai, he was one of seven first-round co-leaders after opening with 67. Earlier in 2024, he finished T-4 in the World University Golf Championships in Finland and T-13 in the Pacific Coast Amateur at Chambers Bay in Washington. He also competed in both the Amateur Championship in Ireland and the U.S. Amateur in Minnesota. In June 2023 in the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club, he became the first male golfer born in Hong Kong to compete in a major championship.

Past Performance