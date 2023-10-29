 2023 Results

Australia's Jasper Stubbs wins Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Home Soil

Date

26-29 October 2023

Venue

Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Par

35-36-71

Length

7,055 yards

Designer

Dr. Alister MacKenzie

Opened

1891

Hands on the prize!

Jasper Stubbs brought a fourth Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship victory to Australia with his win on home soil at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.  

Stubbs started the final round six strokes behind then leader Sampson Zheng, who broke the amateur Composite Course record with a 65 during the third round. With all eyes on the leader, Stubbs remained under the radar for much of the day, but he used his Sandbelt golf experience dealing with the blustery wind conditions to rise to the top of the leaderboard. A local favorite, as he lives just two miles from Royal Melbourne, Stubbs carded a two-under-par round of 69 to finish with a one-over-par total of 285 for the Championship. His run of birdies at 11, 13 and 17 were enough to match Zheng and Wenyi Ding and force a three-way playoff at one over par. 

With a playoff at the 18th hole (and repeating the 18th if necessary), Stubbs played an approach to the back of the green about 25 feet from the hole and Ding followed him to similar distance on the back right of the green. Zheng’s approach went through the back of the green to leave him with a difficult downhill chip, which he putt well past the hole. In a moment of huge drama, Stubbs and Ding both holed their snaking downhill putts for the only birdies on the 18th all day to continue in the playoff, while Zheng was eliminated. 

On the second playoff hole, Stubbs once again found the back of the green and rolled a 60-foot putt down to a few inches from the hole. Ding’s approach found a bunker right of the green and he chipped to 20 feet, but his putt lipped out to leave Stubbs with a tap-in to claim the title. 

With this victory Stubbs will be awarded an invitation to the 2024 Masters, an exemption into The 152nd Open and an exemption into The 129th Amateur Championship. 

“Yeah, like I said in my interview, the Masters is something every kid has ever dreamed of.  It's the one tournament that every golfer wants to play in their life and now that that's going to be a reality for me, I am speechless.  It was always a dream, and now that it's a reality, I don't know what it's going to look like.  But I'm just really excited for April now, and also for The Open.  I've been over in the UK and tried to qualify for that championship before, and now that I am exempt in next year, it's going to be pretty nuts to go over there and see how I go.”   

POS

PLAYER

COUNTRY

TO PAR

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOTAL

1

STUBBS, Jasper

Australia

+1

68

74

74

69

285

T2

DING, Wenyi

China

+1

69

70

76

70

285

T2

ZHENG, Sampson-Yunhe

China

+1

74

71

65

75

285

T4

LIN, Chuan-Tai

Chinese Taipei

+2

72

67

78

69

286

T4

CHARLES, Max

Australia

+2

73

72

71

70

286

6

KOBORI, Kazuma

New Zealand

+4

66

75

74

73

288

T7

NGUYEN, Anh Minh

Vietnam

+6

73

77

70

70

290

T7

LIM, Marcus Pang Chuen

Malaysia

+6

72

70

76

72

290

9

GUAN, Jeffrey

Australia

+7

73

71

74

73

291

10

DOWLING, Billy

Australia

+8

68

73

73

78

292

11

YAMASHITA, Masayuki

Japan

+9

73

70

76

74

293

T12

OSHIMA, Minato

Japan

+10

75

72

77

70

294

T12

MATSUI, Riura

Japan

+10

74

72

77

71

294

T12

MCDADE, Connor

Australia

+10

74

75

74

71

294

T12

ZHOU, Yanhan

China

+10

76

76

69

73

294

T12

SWANWICK, Zackary

New Zealand

+10

72

71

77

74

294

T12

ZHENG, Jimmy

New Zealand

+10

72

69

78

75

294

T12

YANG, Alexander

Hong Kong, China

+10

71

74

73

76

294

T19

CROKER, Quinnton

Australia

+11

73

75

79

68

295

T19

ANG, Ryan

Singapore

+11

82

71

72

70

295

T21

HSIEH, Cheng-Wei

Chinese Taipei

+12

77

72

74

73

296

T21

FORD, Jayden

New Zealand

+12

76

70

76

74

296

T21

PARK, Jeewon

South Korea

+12

72

71

74

79

296

T24

SHEN, Wang Ngai

Hong Kong, China

+13

75

77

76

69

297

T24

LE, Khanh Hung

Vietnam

+13

78

73

74

72

297

T24

JONES, Sam

New Zealand

+13

72

76

73

76

297

T24

ZHOU, Ziqin

China

+13

70

79

72

76

297

T28

NAKANO, Rintaro

Japan

+14

81

73

74

70

298

T28

MICHEL, Lukas

Australia

+14

73

78

76

71

298

T28

JAGLAN, Shubham

India

+14

72

77

75

74

298

T31

BHATTACHARYA, Shaurya

India

+15

83

71

74

71

299

T31

JIN, Bo

China

+15

72

76

78

73

299

T31

CHANG, Xihuan

China

+15

76

73

77

73

299

T31

THOMPSON, Mako

New Zealand

+15

73

74

78

74

299

T31

CHEN, Chi Chun

Chinese Taipei

+15

75

73

77

74

299

T31

LATIEF, Rayhan Abdul

Indonesia

+15

75

79

70

75

299

T37

SINGH, Yuvraj

India

+16

74

77

78

71

300

T37

CHUGH, Raghav

India

+16

77

69

78

76

300

T39

SU, Ching-Hung

Chinese Taipei

+17

77

73

77

74

301

T39

PICKIN, Jye

Australia

+17

76

73

73

79

301

T41

SONG, Taehoon

South Korea

+18

81

73

78

70

302

T41

TAKIS, Harry

Australia

+18

71

74

82

75

302

T41

FIRDAUS, Zubair

Malaysia

+18

74

75

76

77

302

T41

SATO, Kaito

Japan

+18

72

78

75

77

302

T45

BUCHANAN, Jack

Australia

+19

79

75

77

72

303

T45

PIAMKULVANICH, Ashita

Thailand

+19

73

74

81

75

303

T45

CORPUS, Carl Jano

Philippines

+19

77

69

81

76

303

T48

AREEPHUN, Arsit

Thailand

+20

74

78

79

73

304

T48

FEWKES, Connor

Australia

+20

77

76

77

74

304

T48

AN, Seonghyeon

South Korea

+20

77

76

76

75

304

T48

BINTANG, Randy Arbenata Mohamad

Indonesia

+20

72

69

87

76

304

T48

BOUAHOM, Thammalack

Laos

+20

76

74

78

76

304

T48

RILEY, Jake

Australia

+20

77

77

74

76

304

54

KIM, Hyun Uk

South Korea

+21

68

77

81

79

305

55

MOON, Donghyun

South Korea

+22

78

75

76

77

306

T56

LAOPAKDEE, Pongsapak

Thailand

+23

79

74

83

71

307

T56

YEH, Chia-Yin

Chinese Taipei

+23

76

76

82

73

307

T56

BAI, Joshua

New Zealand

+23

77

74

82

74

307

T59

SINGH, Kartik

India

+24

78

72

81

77

308

T59

SI, Ngai

Macao, China

+24

79

75

77

77

308

T59

SUZUKI, Ryuta

Japan

+24

76

77

77

78

308

62

LAM, Isaac

Hong Kong, China

+25

80

72

79

78

309

T63

MARCELLO, Jordan Indra

Indonesia

+27

77

76

83

75

311

T63

GANESH, Nateeshvar

Malaysia

+27

78

76

82

75

311

T63

ATTIEH, Khalid

Saudi Arabia

+27

76

77

78

80

311

66

BAI, Justin

China

+28

76

77

82

77

312

67

YEO, Anson Boon Xiang

Malaysia

+29

74

79

83

77

313

MC

TAMANG, Subash

Nepal

+13

78

77

155

MC

CHAN, Aidric Jose

Philippines

+13

76

79

155

MC

ZHUO, Tianwei (Alex)

Hong Kong, China

+13

78

77

155

MC

SUGIURA, Yuta

Japan

+13

79

76

155

MC

SKAIK, Ahmad

United Arab Emirates

+14

78

78

156

MC

JEHANGIR, Salman

Pakistan

+14

78

78

156

MC

ALZAYED, Ahmed

Bahrain

+14

76

80

156

MC

LEE, Thanawin

Thailand

+14

79

77

156

MC

HANSEL HARI, Gabriel

Indonesia

+14

82

74

156

MC

THU, Pyae Phyo

Myanmar

+14

75

81

156

MC

WONG, Ryan Wey Ren

Singapore

+15

76

81

157

MC

CAMACHO, Redge

Guam

+15

80

77

157

MC

NICHOLAS, Rene

Lebanon

+15

81

76

157

MC

PUSHPIKA, M H Chalitha

Sri Lanka

+15

79

78

157

MC

CHOPRAA, Krishnav Nikhil

India

+15

77

80

157

MC

LIN, Stanley

Chinese Taipei

+16

83

75

158

MC

CHEN, Yu Yu

Chinese Taipei

+16

81

77

158

MC

NAZARRUDIN, Achmad Fani

Indonesia

+16

80

78

158

MC

HOWARD, William

Cook Islands

+16

79

79

158

MC

SHIMOKE, Suguru

Japan

+16

81

77

158

MC

ABDUL RASHID, Zia Iqmal

Malaysia

+17

86

73

159

MC

YAP, Andrew

Malaysia

+17

80

79

159

MC

LEE, Sungho

South Korea

+18

78

82

160

MC

TIKILI, Gideon

Papua New Guinea

+18

82

78

160

MC

SIROHI, Vedant

India

+18

85

75

160

MC

SUZUKI, Shinichi

Philippines

+18

85

75

160

MC

BOLTON, Harry

Australia

+19

80

81

161

MC

BIN PG HJ ALLI, Ak Muhd Syakir

Brunei Darussalam

+20

84

78

162

MC

WILLIAMSON, Kristopher

Cook Islands

+20

81

81

162

MC

DOAN, Uy

Vietnam

+20

81

81

162

MC

AL SHAHRANI, Ali Abdulla

Qatar

+21

81

82

163

MC

BOONSEEOR, Teerawut

Thailand

+21

80

83

163

MC

HUSSAIN, Abid

Fiji

+21

83

80

163

MC

SABLAN, Ivan

Guam

+23

81

84

165

MC

KARAM POUR BARJOUEI, Sajjad

Iran

+23

84

81

165

MC

KHORKO, Karma Dorji

Bhutan

+24

82

84

166

MC

HERAS-GOMEZ, Lapassapon Liberto

Thailand

+24

77

89

166

MC

KHAN, Qasim

Pakistan

+25

84

83

167

MC

WANGRUNGWICHAISRI, Ingtawan

Thailand

+26

87

81

168

MC

WIDJAYA, Nathan Christoper

Indonesia

+26

84

84

168

MC

VUI, Lio

Samoa

+26

87

81

168

MC

SUTIANTO, Kenneth Henson

Indonesia

+27

86

83

169

MC

AL RUMHY, Azzan

Oman

+27

86

83

169

MC

ALMARAISI, Khalifa

Bahrain

+28

86

84

170

MC

PERERA, MU Chanaka

Sri Lanka

+28

79

91

170

MC

TAIKIRI, Brian

Papua New Guinea

+29

92

79

171

MC

AL-ALOOSY, Tarik Kamal Saleh

Iraq

+29

84

87

171

MC

RUKABO, George

Solomon Islands

+30

87

85

172

MC

ACHARYA, Sadbhav

Nepal

+32

89

85

174

MC

TAMANG, Nim Dorji

Bhutan

+32

92

82

174

MC

ALKAABI, Saleh Ali

Qatar

+34

87

89

176

MC

SHANA'AH, Mousa

Jordan

+35

94

83

177

RTD

LEE, Byungho

South Korea

+17

83

83