2023 Results
Australia's Jasper Stubbs wins Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Home Soil
Date
26-29 October 2023
Venue
Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Par
35-36-71
Length
7,055 yards
Designer
Dr. Alister MacKenzie
Opened
1891
Jasper Stubbs brought a fourth Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship victory to Australia with his win on home soil at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.
Stubbs started the final round six strokes behind then leader Sampson Zheng, who broke the amateur Composite Course record with a 65 during the third round. With all eyes on the leader, Stubbs remained under the radar for much of the day, but he used his Sandbelt golf experience dealing with the blustery wind conditions to rise to the top of the leaderboard. A local favorite, as he lives just two miles from Royal Melbourne, Stubbs carded a two-under-par round of 69 to finish with a one-over-par total of 285 for the Championship. His run of birdies at 11, 13 and 17 were enough to match Zheng and Wenyi Ding and force a three-way playoff at one over par.
With a playoff at the 18th hole (and repeating the 18th if necessary), Stubbs played an approach to the back of the green about 25 feet from the hole and Ding followed him to similar distance on the back right of the green. Zheng’s approach went through the back of the green to leave him with a difficult downhill chip, which he putt well past the hole. In a moment of huge drama, Stubbs and Ding both holed their snaking downhill putts for the only birdies on the 18th all day to continue in the playoff, while Zheng was eliminated.
On the second playoff hole, Stubbs once again found the back of the green and rolled a 60-foot putt down to a few inches from the hole. Ding’s approach found a bunker right of the green and he chipped to 20 feet, but his putt lipped out to leave Stubbs with a tap-in to claim the title.
With this victory Stubbs will be awarded an invitation to the 2024 Masters, an exemption into The 152nd Open and an exemption into The 129th Amateur Championship.
“Yeah, like I said in my interview, the Masters is something every kid has ever dreamed of. It's the one tournament that every golfer wants to play in their life and now that that's going to be a reality for me, I am speechless. It was always a dream, and now that it's a reality, I don't know what it's going to look like. But I'm just really excited for April now, and also for The Open. I've been over in the UK and tried to qualify for that championship before, and now that I am exempt in next year, it's going to be pretty nuts to go over there and see how I go.”
POS
PLAYER
COUNTRY
TO PAR
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOTAL
1
STUBBS, Jasper
Australia
+1
68
74
74
69
285
T2
DING, Wenyi
China
+1
69
70
76
70
285
T2
ZHENG, Sampson-Yunhe
China
+1
74
71
65
75
285
T4
LIN, Chuan-Tai
Chinese Taipei
+2
72
67
78
69
286
T4
CHARLES, Max
Australia
+2
73
72
71
70
286
6
KOBORI, Kazuma
New Zealand
+4
66
75
74
73
288
T7
NGUYEN, Anh Minh
Vietnam
+6
73
77
70
70
290
T7
LIM, Marcus Pang Chuen
Malaysia
+6
72
70
76
72
290
9
GUAN, Jeffrey
Australia
+7
73
71
74
73
291
10
DOWLING, Billy
Australia
+8
68
73
73
78
292
11
YAMASHITA, Masayuki
Japan
+9
73
70
76
74
293
T12
OSHIMA, Minato
Japan
+10
75
72
77
70
294
T12
MATSUI, Riura
Japan
+10
74
72
77
71
294
T12
MCDADE, Connor
Australia
+10
74
75
74
71
294
T12
ZHOU, Yanhan
China
+10
76
76
69
73
294
T12
SWANWICK, Zackary
New Zealand
+10
72
71
77
74
294
T12
ZHENG, Jimmy
New Zealand
+10
72
69
78
75
294
T12
YANG, Alexander
Hong Kong, China
+10
71
74
73
76
294
T19
CROKER, Quinnton
Australia
+11
73
75
79
68
295
T19
ANG, Ryan
Singapore
+11
82
71
72
70
295
T21
HSIEH, Cheng-Wei
Chinese Taipei
+12
77
72
74
73
296
T21
FORD, Jayden
New Zealand
+12
76
70
76
74
296
T21
PARK, Jeewon
South Korea
+12
72
71
74
79
296
T24
SHEN, Wang Ngai
Hong Kong, China
+13
75
77
76
69
297
T24
LE, Khanh Hung
Vietnam
+13
78
73
74
72
297
T24
JONES, Sam
New Zealand
+13
72
76
73
76
297
T24
ZHOU, Ziqin
China
+13
70
79
72
76
297
T28
NAKANO, Rintaro
Japan
+14
81
73
74
70
298
T28
MICHEL, Lukas
Australia
+14
73
78
76
71
298
T28
JAGLAN, Shubham
India
+14
72
77
75
74
298
T31
BHATTACHARYA, Shaurya
India
+15
83
71
74
71
299
T31
JIN, Bo
China
+15
72
76
78
73
299
T31
CHANG, Xihuan
China
+15
76
73
77
73
299
T31
THOMPSON, Mako
New Zealand
+15
73
74
78
74
299
T31
CHEN, Chi Chun
Chinese Taipei
+15
75
73
77
74
299
T31
LATIEF, Rayhan Abdul
Indonesia
+15
75
79
70
75
299
T37
SINGH, Yuvraj
India
+16
74
77
78
71
300
T37
CHUGH, Raghav
India
+16
77
69
78
76
300
T39
SU, Ching-Hung
Chinese Taipei
+17
77
73
77
74
301
T39
PICKIN, Jye
Australia
+17
76
73
73
79
301
T41
SONG, Taehoon
South Korea
+18
81
73
78
70
302
T41
TAKIS, Harry
Australia
+18
71
74
82
75
302
T41
FIRDAUS, Zubair
Malaysia
+18
74
75
76
77
302
T41
SATO, Kaito
Japan
+18
72
78
75
77
302
T45
BUCHANAN, Jack
Australia
+19
79
75
77
72
303
T45
PIAMKULVANICH, Ashita
Thailand
+19
73
74
81
75
303
T45
CORPUS, Carl Jano
Philippines
+19
77
69
81
76
303
T48
AREEPHUN, Arsit
Thailand
+20
74
78
79
73
304
T48
FEWKES, Connor
Australia
+20
77
76
77
74
304
T48
AN, Seonghyeon
South Korea
+20
77
76
76
75
304
T48
BINTANG, Randy Arbenata Mohamad
Indonesia
+20
72
69
87
76
304
T48
BOUAHOM, Thammalack
Laos
+20
76
74
78
76
304
T48
RILEY, Jake
Australia
+20
77
77
74
76
304
54
KIM, Hyun Uk
South Korea
+21
68
77
81
79
305
55
MOON, Donghyun
South Korea
+22
78
75
76
77
306
T56
LAOPAKDEE, Pongsapak
Thailand
+23
79
74
83
71
307
T56
YEH, Chia-Yin
Chinese Taipei
+23
76
76
82
73
307
T56
BAI, Joshua
New Zealand
+23
77
74
82
74
307
T59
SINGH, Kartik
India
+24
78
72
81
77
308
T59
SI, Ngai
Macao, China
+24
79
75
77
77
308
T59
SUZUKI, Ryuta
Japan
+24
76
77
77
78
308
62
LAM, Isaac
Hong Kong, China
+25
80
72
79
78
309
T63
MARCELLO, Jordan Indra
Indonesia
+27
77
76
83
75
311
T63
GANESH, Nateeshvar
Malaysia
+27
78
76
82
75
311
T63
ATTIEH, Khalid
Saudi Arabia
+27
76
77
78
80
311
66
BAI, Justin
China
+28
76
77
82
77
312
67
YEO, Anson Boon Xiang
Malaysia
+29
74
79
83
77
313
MC
TAMANG, Subash
Nepal
+13
78
77
155
MC
CHAN, Aidric Jose
Philippines
+13
76
79
155
MC
ZHUO, Tianwei (Alex)
Hong Kong, China
+13
78
77
155
MC
SUGIURA, Yuta
Japan
+13
79
76
155
MC
SKAIK, Ahmad
United Arab Emirates
+14
78
78
156
MC
JEHANGIR, Salman
Pakistan
+14
78
78
156
MC
ALZAYED, Ahmed
Bahrain
+14
76
80
156
MC
LEE, Thanawin
Thailand
+14
79
77
156
MC
HANSEL HARI, Gabriel
Indonesia
+14
82
74
156
MC
THU, Pyae Phyo
Myanmar
+14
75
81
156
MC
WONG, Ryan Wey Ren
Singapore
+15
76
81
157
MC
CAMACHO, Redge
Guam
+15
80
77
157
MC
NICHOLAS, Rene
Lebanon
+15
81
76
157
MC
PUSHPIKA, M H Chalitha
Sri Lanka
+15
79
78
157
MC
CHOPRAA, Krishnav Nikhil
India
+15
77
80
157
MC
LIN, Stanley
Chinese Taipei
+16
83
75
158
MC
CHEN, Yu Yu
Chinese Taipei
+16
81
77
158
MC
NAZARRUDIN, Achmad Fani
Indonesia
+16
80
78
158
MC
HOWARD, William
Cook Islands
+16
79
79
158
MC
SHIMOKE, Suguru
Japan
+16
81
77
158
MC
ABDUL RASHID, Zia Iqmal
Malaysia
+17
86
73
159
MC
YAP, Andrew
Malaysia
+17
80
79
159
MC
LEE, Sungho
South Korea
+18
78
82
160
MC
TIKILI, Gideon
Papua New Guinea
+18
82
78
160
MC
SIROHI, Vedant
India
+18
85
75
160
MC
SUZUKI, Shinichi
Philippines
+18
85
75
160
MC
BOLTON, Harry
Australia
+19
80
81
161
MC
BIN PG HJ ALLI, Ak Muhd Syakir
Brunei Darussalam
+20
84
78
162
MC
WILLIAMSON, Kristopher
Cook Islands
+20
81
81
162
MC
DOAN, Uy
Vietnam
+20
81
81
162
MC
AL SHAHRANI, Ali Abdulla
Qatar
+21
81
82
163
MC
BOONSEEOR, Teerawut
Thailand
+21
80
83
163
MC
HUSSAIN, Abid
Fiji
+21
83
80
163
MC
SABLAN, Ivan
Guam
+23
81
84
165
MC
KARAM POUR BARJOUEI, Sajjad
Iran
+23
84
81
165
MC
KHORKO, Karma Dorji
Bhutan
+24
82
84
166
MC
HERAS-GOMEZ, Lapassapon Liberto
Thailand
+24
77
89
166
MC
KHAN, Qasim
Pakistan
+25
84
83
167
MC
WANGRUNGWICHAISRI, Ingtawan
Thailand
+26
87
81
168
MC
WIDJAYA, Nathan Christoper
Indonesia
+26
84
84
168
MC
VUI, Lio
Samoa
+26
87
81
168
MC
SUTIANTO, Kenneth Henson
Indonesia
+27
86
83
169
MC
AL RUMHY, Azzan
Oman
+27
86
83
169
MC
ALMARAISI, Khalifa
Bahrain
+28
86
84
170
MC
PERERA, MU Chanaka
Sri Lanka
+28
79
91
170
MC
TAIKIRI, Brian
Papua New Guinea
+29
92
79
171
MC
AL-ALOOSY, Tarik Kamal Saleh
Iraq
+29
84
87
171
MC
RUKABO, George
Solomon Islands
+30
87
85
172
MC
ACHARYA, Sadbhav
Nepal
+32
89
85
174
MC
TAMANG, Nim Dorji
Bhutan
+32
92
82
174
MC
ALKAABI, Saleh Ali
Qatar
+34
87
89
176
MC
SHANA'AH, Mousa
Jordan
+35
94
83
177
RTD
LEE, Byungho
South Korea
+17
83
83