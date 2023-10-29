2023 Results

Jasper Stubbs brought a fourth Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship victory to Australia with his win on home soil at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Stubbs started the final round six strokes behind then leader Sampson Zheng, who broke the amateur Composite Course record with a 65 during the third round. With all eyes on the leader, Stubbs remained under the radar for much of the day, but he used his Sandbelt golf experience dealing with the blustery wind conditions to rise to the top of the leaderboard. A local favorite, as he lives just two miles from Royal Melbourne, Stubbs carded a two-under-par round of 69 to finish with a one-over-par total of 285 for the Championship. His run of birdies at 11, 13 and 17 were enough to match Zheng and Wenyi Ding and force a three-way playoff at one over par.

With a playoff at the 18th hole (and repeating the 18th if necessary), Stubbs played an approach to the back of the green about 25 feet from the hole and Ding followed him to similar distance on the back right of the green. Zheng’s approach went through the back of the green to leave him with a difficult downhill chip, which he putt well past the hole. In a moment of huge drama, Stubbs and Ding both holed their snaking downhill putts for the only birdies on the 18th all day to continue in the playoff, while Zheng was eliminated.

On the second playoff hole, Stubbs once again found the back of the green and rolled a 60-foot putt down to a few inches from the hole. Ding’s approach found a bunker right of the green and he chipped to 20 feet, but his putt lipped out to leave Stubbs with a tap-in to claim the title.

With this victory Stubbs will be awarded an invitation to the 2024 Masters, an exemption into The 152nd Open and an exemption into The 129th Amateur Championship.

“Yeah, like I said in my interview, the Masters is something every kid has ever dreamed of. It's the one tournament that every golfer wants to play in their life and now that that's going to be a reality for me, I am speechless. It was always a dream, and now that it's a reality, I don't know what it's going to look like. But I'm just really excited for April now, and also for The Open. I've been over in the UK and tried to qualify for that championship before, and now that I am exempt in next year, it's going to be pretty nuts to go over there and see how I go.”