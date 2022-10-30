 2022 Results

Harrison Crowe becomes third Australian to win Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Date

27-30 October 2022

Venue

Amata Spring Country Club

Par

36-36-72

Length

7,502 yards

Designer

Lee Schmidt

Opened

2005

Crowe Celebrates with AAC Trophy at Amata Spring

With his victory at Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand, Harrison Crowe became the third Australian player to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) and will have the opportunity to defend his title when the championship returns to Royal Melbourne this year.

 Ranked No. 43 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking at the start of the week, Crowe was three shots behind China's Bo Jin when he made the turn. However, four birdies in five holes on the back nine and a heroic up and down for par from the back of the 18th hole helped him to a level-par finish on the day and a one-stroke victory in the championship.  

“I certainly had to dig deep. At the turn, I kind of told my dad and his mate, that I just needed one to go in, just one to drop, and from there, I backed myself to keep it going. I had not had a birdie all day, and the one on 11th got my momentum going forward,” said Crowe.

Jin started the day two behind Crowe but caught up early with an approach to tap-in distance for a birdie on the first hole as the Australian slipped to an opening bogey. He looked to be in a strong position after a spectacular eagle from the bunker at the back of the par-4 12th hole, but Crowe holed out for a birdie to stay three behind. 

The iconic par-3 17th with its island green proved to be crucial in deciding the outcome of the championship. Jin’s tee shot to the 129-yard hole came up short in the water and he could only manage a double-bogey five. Crowe enjoyed a one-shot lead on the 18th tee, but there was more drama to come when, after a perfect tee shot that left him with a 181-yard approach, Crowe pulled his second shot and almost found the water. His ball stayed dry, and the 21-year-old made a difficult up-and-down for his all-important par, securing the victory and his spot in the 2023 Masters Tournament and The 151st Open.  

“It means so much. I played a lot of really good golf early in the season, but towards the middle of the year when I travelled overseas, I didn’t play very good golf at all. So, I came out here this week with something to prove, and I’m just really proud of myself the way I handled myself on and off the course,” said Crowe.

POS

PLAYER

COUNTRY

TO PAR

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOTAL

1

Harrison CROWE

AUS

-13

69

67

67

72

275

2

Bo JIN

CHN

-12

65

69

71

71

276

3

Jeff GUAN

AUS

-9

72

70

68

69

279

3

Ryuta SUZUKI

JPN

-9

67

69

70

73

279

5

Carl CORPUS

PHI

-8

75

66

71

68

280

5

Masato SUMIUCHI

JPN

-8

68

71

72

69

280

5

Minato OSHIMA

JPN

-8

68

72

70

70

280

5

Leo OYO

JPN

-8

69

71

70

70

280

5

Pongsapak LAOPAKDEE

THA

-8

68

69

71

72

280

5

Minhyuk SONG

KOR

-8

68

69

68

75

280

11

Karl VILIPS

AUS

-7

69

67

74

71

281

11

Riura MATSUI

JPN

-7

68

69

72

72

281

13

Ratchanon "TK" CHANTANANUWAT

THA

-6

67

68

76

71

282

13

Justin BAI

CHN

-6

70

71

70

71

282

13

Sam JONES

NZL

-6

71

70

68

73

282

13

Wenyi DING

CHN

-6

69

70

67

76

282

17

Sarut VONGCHAISIT

THA

-5

71

70

72

70

283

17

Jimmy HYDES

NZL

-5

68

69

76

70

283

17

Ngai "Kelvin" SI

MAC

-5

70

70

70

73

283

20

James LEOW

SIN

-4

67

69

74

74

284

20

Joshua BAI

NZL

-4

68

71

71

74

284

20

Yunhe "Sampson" ZHENG

CHN

-4

72

69

69

74

284

20

Wooyoung CHO

KOR

-4

68

67

74

75

284

24

Yubin JANG

KOR

-3

73

67

73

72

285

24

Ziqin ZHOU

CHN

-3

69

70

74

72

285

24

Connor McKINNEY

AUS

-3

71

70

70

74

285

24

Chuan-Tai LIN

TPE

-3

69

73

72

71

285

24

Kazuma KOBORI

NZL

-3

72

70

75

68

285

29

Jayden FORD

NZL

-2

71

71

71

73

286

29

Anson YEO

MAS

-2

71

71

72

72

286

29

Mako THOMPSON

NZL

-2

73

70

74

69

286

32

Bo PENG

CHN

-1

71

68

74

74

287

32

Taichi KHO

HKG

-1

74

70

69

74

287

32

Zubair FIRDAUS

MAS

-1

71

73

71

72

287

35

Masayuki YAMASHITA

JPN

0

71

69

73

75

288

35

Runchanapong YOUPRAYONG

THA

0

74

69

75

70

288

35

Joshua GREER

AUS

0

69

71

69

79

288

38

Ashita PIAMKULVANICH

THA

+1

73

71

68

77

289

38

Aryan ROOPA ANAND

IND

+1

75

69

74

71

289

40

Leon Philip D'SOUZA

HKG

+2

76

67

74

73

290

41

Hyunjoon YOO

KOR

+3

71

70

75

75

291

41

Ryan ANG

SIN

+3

71

70

75

75

291

41

Dongjin PARK

KOR

+3

71

71

75

74

291

44

Hayden HOPEWELL

AUS

+5

72

70

74

77

293

44

Krishnav Nikhil CHOPRAA

IND

+5

70

73

74

76

293

44

Aaron DU

CHN

+5

70

69

80

74

293

47

Shaurya BHATTACHARYA

IND

+6

76

68

75

75

294

48

Anh Minh NGUYEN

VIE

+9

71

71

79

76

297

49

Syed Yashal SHAH

PAK

+10

71

72

77

78

298

49

Chi Chun CHEN

TPE

+10

71

73

77

77

298

49

Isaac TO

MAS

+10

72

69

81

76

298

49

Brandon HAN

SIN

+10

70

74

82

72

298

53

Jantai MALATAEV

KGZ

+14

73

69

78

82

302

54

Subash TAMANG

NEP

+21

74

70

86

79

309

MC

Randy BINTANG

INA

+1

79

66

145

MC

Dongchan OH

KOR

+1

72

73

145

MC

Stanley LIN

TPE

+1

74

71

145

MC

Weerawish NARKPRACHAR

THA

+1

76

69

145

MC

Milind SONI

IND

+2

74

72

146

MC

Redge CAMACHO

GUM

+2

74

72

146

MC

Jared EDWARDS

NZL

+2

73

73

146

MC

Kristoffer AREVELO

PHI

+2

72

74

146

MC

Sun-Yi LU

TPE

+2

74

72

146

MC

Jonathan Xavier HARTONO

INA

+3

73

74

147

MC

Lio VUI

SAM

+3

71

76

147

MC

Rayhan THOMAS

IND

+3

74

73

147

MC

Lukas MICHEL

AUS

+3

78

69

147

MC

Supakit SEELANAGAE

THA

+4

75

73

148

MC

Hariz HEZRI

MAS

+4

76

72

148

MC

Shat MISHRA

IND

+4

73

75

148

MC

Yuki MORIYAMA

JPN

+4

72

76

148

MC

Marcus LIM

MAS

+4

73

75

148

MC

Nateeshvar GANESH

MAS

+5

77

72

149

MC

Chao-Hsin HUNG

TPE

+5

71

78

149

MC

Natthapatr KAEWPIBOON

THA

+5

74

75

149

MC

Ching-Hung SU

TPE

+5

75

74

149

MC

Alexander YANG

HKG

+5

74

75

149

MC

Rayhan Abdul LATIEF

INA

+5

72

77

149

MC

Saleh ALKAABI

QAT

+6

78

72

150

MC

Taehoon SONG

KOR

+7

77

74

151

MC

Jordan Indra MARCELLO

INA

+7

75

76

151

MC

William HOWARD

COK

+7

79

72

151

MC

Gabriel MANOTOC

PHI

+8

75

77

152

MC

Arjun GUPTA

IND

+8

74

78

152

MC

Htun THUREIN

MYA

+9

79

74

153

MC

Uchitha RANASINGHE

SRI

+9

73

80

153

MC

Sadbhav ACHARYA

NEP

+9

78

75

153

MC

Aidric CHAN

PHI

+9

77

76

153

MC

Dang Minh NGUYEN

VIE

+9

74

79

153

MC

Jiraphat RUJIRAWAT

THA

+10

77

77

154

MC

Jomyuth LUANGTANA-ANAN

THA

+10

77

77

154

MC

Rene NICOLAS

LIB

+10

73

81

154

MC

Ko-Yen CHANG CHIEN

TPE

+10

80

74

154

MC

Salman JEHANGIR

PAK

+11

76

79

155

MC

Taimur MALIK

PAK

+11

82

73

155

MC

Azaan AL RUMHI

OMA

+12

80

76

156

MC

Saiman SHAZLI

PAK

+12

79

77

156

MC

Ingtawan WANGRUNGWICHAISRI

THA

+12

82

74

156

MC

Sean LEE

SIN

+13

82

75

157

MC

Kristopher WILLIAMSON

COK

+13

83

74

157

MC

Thammalack BOUAHOM

LAO

+13

76

81

157

MC

Chanaka PERERA

SRI

+14

80

78

158

MC

Hayden Aldren SUHASIM

INA

+14

76

82

158

MC

Karma KHORKO

BHU

+15

75

84

159

MC

Omar KHALID

PAK

+15

82

77

159

MC

Ivan SABLAN

GUM

+16

83

77

160

MC

Hamza SALMAN

JOR

+16

81

79

160

MC

Nasser YACOOB

BRN

+16

80

80

160

MC

Rashid AL EMADI

UAE

+18

78

84

162

MC

Abid HUSSAIN

FIJ

+18

81

81

162

MC

Shofiqul ISLAM

BAN

+19

78

85

163

MC

Amer RADEE

IRQ

+19

80

83

163

MC

Mungunshagai GANTSOLMON

MGL

+20

81

83

164

MC

Pichmeta PEOU

CAM

+20

87

77

164

MC

Brian TAIKIRI

PNG

+20

86

78

164

MC

Karl TRABOULSI

LIB

+21

84

81

165

MC

Gideon TIKILI

PNG

+25

89

80

169

MC

Hassan KARIMIAN

IRI

+25

83

86

169

MC

Mousa SHANA'AH

JOR

+27

81

90

171

WD

Khavish VARADAN

MAS

+2

73

73