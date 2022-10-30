2022 Results

With his victory at Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand, Harrison Crowe became the third Australian player to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) and will have the opportunity to defend his title when the championship returns to Royal Melbourne this year.

Ranked No. 43 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking at the start of the week, Crowe was three shots behind China's Bo Jin when he made the turn. However, four birdies in five holes on the back nine and a heroic up and down for par from the back of the 18th hole helped him to a level-par finish on the day and a one-stroke victory in the championship.

“I certainly had to dig deep. At the turn, I kind of told my dad and his mate, that I just needed one to go in, just one to drop, and from there, I backed myself to keep it going. I had not had a birdie all day, and the one on 11th got my momentum going forward,” said Crowe.

Jin started the day two behind Crowe but caught up early with an approach to tap-in distance for a birdie on the first hole as the Australian slipped to an opening bogey. He looked to be in a strong position after a spectacular eagle from the bunker at the back of the par-4 12th hole, but Crowe holed out for a birdie to stay three behind.

The iconic par-3 17th with its island green proved to be crucial in deciding the outcome of the championship. Jin’s tee shot to the 129-yard hole came up short in the water and he could only manage a double-bogey five. Crowe enjoyed a one-shot lead on the 18th tee, but there was more drama to come when, after a perfect tee shot that left him with a 181-yard approach, Crowe pulled his second shot and almost found the water. His ball stayed dry, and the 21-year-old made a difficult up-and-down for his all-important par, securing the victory and his spot in the 2023 Masters Tournament and The 151st Open.

“It means so much. I played a lot of really good golf early in the season, but towards the middle of the year when I travelled overseas, I didn’t play very good golf at all. So, I came out here this week with something to prove, and I’m just really proud of myself the way I handled myself on and off the course,” said Crowe.