2022 Results
Harrison Crowe becomes third Australian to win Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Date
27-30 October 2022
Venue
Amata Spring Country Club
Par
36-36-72
Length
7,502 yards
Designer
Lee Schmidt
Opened
2005
With his victory at Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand, Harrison Crowe became the third Australian player to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) and will have the opportunity to defend his title when the championship returns to Royal Melbourne this year.
Ranked No. 43 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking at the start of the week, Crowe was three shots behind China's Bo Jin when he made the turn. However, four birdies in five holes on the back nine and a heroic up and down for par from the back of the 18th hole helped him to a level-par finish on the day and a one-stroke victory in the championship.
“I certainly had to dig deep. At the turn, I kind of told my dad and his mate, that I just needed one to go in, just one to drop, and from there, I backed myself to keep it going. I had not had a birdie all day, and the one on 11th got my momentum going forward,” said Crowe.
Jin started the day two behind Crowe but caught up early with an approach to tap-in distance for a birdie on the first hole as the Australian slipped to an opening bogey. He looked to be in a strong position after a spectacular eagle from the bunker at the back of the par-4 12th hole, but Crowe holed out for a birdie to stay three behind.
The iconic par-3 17th with its island green proved to be crucial in deciding the outcome of the championship. Jin’s tee shot to the 129-yard hole came up short in the water and he could only manage a double-bogey five. Crowe enjoyed a one-shot lead on the 18th tee, but there was more drama to come when, after a perfect tee shot that left him with a 181-yard approach, Crowe pulled his second shot and almost found the water. His ball stayed dry, and the 21-year-old made a difficult up-and-down for his all-important par, securing the victory and his spot in the 2023 Masters Tournament and The 151st Open.
“It means so much. I played a lot of really good golf early in the season, but towards the middle of the year when I travelled overseas, I didn’t play very good golf at all. So, I came out here this week with something to prove, and I’m just really proud of myself the way I handled myself on and off the course,” said Crowe.
POS
PLAYER
COUNTRY
TO PAR
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOTAL
1
Harrison CROWE
AUS
-13
69
67
67
72
275
2
Bo JIN
CHN
-12
65
69
71
71
276
3
Jeff GUAN
AUS
-9
72
70
68
69
279
3
Ryuta SUZUKI
JPN
-9
67
69
70
73
279
5
Carl CORPUS
PHI
-8
75
66
71
68
280
5
Masato SUMIUCHI
JPN
-8
68
71
72
69
280
5
Minato OSHIMA
JPN
-8
68
72
70
70
280
5
Leo OYO
JPN
-8
69
71
70
70
280
5
Pongsapak LAOPAKDEE
THA
-8
68
69
71
72
280
5
Minhyuk SONG
KOR
-8
68
69
68
75
280
11
Karl VILIPS
AUS
-7
69
67
74
71
281
11
Riura MATSUI
JPN
-7
68
69
72
72
281
13
Ratchanon "TK" CHANTANANUWAT
THA
-6
67
68
76
71
282
13
Justin BAI
CHN
-6
70
71
70
71
282
13
Sam JONES
NZL
-6
71
70
68
73
282
13
Wenyi DING
CHN
-6
69
70
67
76
282
17
Sarut VONGCHAISIT
THA
-5
71
70
72
70
283
17
Jimmy HYDES
NZL
-5
68
69
76
70
283
17
Ngai "Kelvin" SI
MAC
-5
70
70
70
73
283
20
James LEOW
SIN
-4
67
69
74
74
284
20
Joshua BAI
NZL
-4
68
71
71
74
284
20
Yunhe "Sampson" ZHENG
CHN
-4
72
69
69
74
284
20
Wooyoung CHO
KOR
-4
68
67
74
75
284
24
Yubin JANG
KOR
-3
73
67
73
72
285
24
Ziqin ZHOU
CHN
-3
69
70
74
72
285
24
Connor McKINNEY
AUS
-3
71
70
70
74
285
24
Chuan-Tai LIN
TPE
-3
69
73
72
71
285
24
Kazuma KOBORI
NZL
-3
72
70
75
68
285
29
Jayden FORD
NZL
-2
71
71
71
73
286
29
Anson YEO
MAS
-2
71
71
72
72
286
29
Mako THOMPSON
NZL
-2
73
70
74
69
286
32
Bo PENG
CHN
-1
71
68
74
74
287
32
Taichi KHO
HKG
-1
74
70
69
74
287
32
Zubair FIRDAUS
MAS
-1
71
73
71
72
287
35
Masayuki YAMASHITA
JPN
0
71
69
73
75
288
35
Runchanapong YOUPRAYONG
THA
0
74
69
75
70
288
35
Joshua GREER
AUS
0
69
71
69
79
288
38
Ashita PIAMKULVANICH
THA
+1
73
71
68
77
289
38
Aryan ROOPA ANAND
IND
+1
75
69
74
71
289
40
Leon Philip D'SOUZA
HKG
+2
76
67
74
73
290
41
Hyunjoon YOO
KOR
+3
71
70
75
75
291
41
Ryan ANG
SIN
+3
71
70
75
75
291
41
Dongjin PARK
KOR
+3
71
71
75
74
291
44
Hayden HOPEWELL
AUS
+5
72
70
74
77
293
44
Krishnav Nikhil CHOPRAA
IND
+5
70
73
74
76
293
44
Aaron DU
CHN
+5
70
69
80
74
293
47
Shaurya BHATTACHARYA
IND
+6
76
68
75
75
294
48
Anh Minh NGUYEN
VIE
+9
71
71
79
76
297
49
Syed Yashal SHAH
PAK
+10
71
72
77
78
298
49
Chi Chun CHEN
TPE
+10
71
73
77
77
298
49
Isaac TO
MAS
+10
72
69
81
76
298
49
Brandon HAN
SIN
+10
70
74
82
72
298
53
Jantai MALATAEV
KGZ
+14
73
69
78
82
302
54
Subash TAMANG
NEP
+21
74
70
86
79
309
MC
Randy BINTANG
INA
+1
79
66
145
MC
Dongchan OH
KOR
+1
72
73
145
MC
Stanley LIN
TPE
+1
74
71
145
MC
Weerawish NARKPRACHAR
THA
+1
76
69
145
MC
Milind SONI
IND
+2
74
72
146
MC
Redge CAMACHO
GUM
+2
74
72
146
MC
Jared EDWARDS
NZL
+2
73
73
146
MC
Kristoffer AREVELO
PHI
+2
72
74
146
MC
Sun-Yi LU
TPE
+2
74
72
146
MC
Jonathan Xavier HARTONO
INA
+3
73
74
147
MC
Lio VUI
SAM
+3
71
76
147
MC
Rayhan THOMAS
IND
+3
74
73
147
MC
Lukas MICHEL
AUS
+3
78
69
147
MC
Supakit SEELANAGAE
THA
+4
75
73
148
MC
Hariz HEZRI
MAS
+4
76
72
148
MC
Shat MISHRA
IND
+4
73
75
148
MC
Yuki MORIYAMA
JPN
+4
72
76
148
MC
Marcus LIM
MAS
+4
73
75
148
MC
Nateeshvar GANESH
MAS
+5
77
72
149
MC
Chao-Hsin HUNG
TPE
+5
71
78
149
MC
Natthapatr KAEWPIBOON
THA
+5
74
75
149
MC
Ching-Hung SU
TPE
+5
75
74
149
MC
Alexander YANG
HKG
+5
74
75
149
MC
Rayhan Abdul LATIEF
INA
+5
72
77
149
MC
Saleh ALKAABI
QAT
+6
78
72
150
MC
Taehoon SONG
KOR
+7
77
74
151
MC
Jordan Indra MARCELLO
INA
+7
75
76
151
MC
William HOWARD
COK
+7
79
72
151
MC
Gabriel MANOTOC
PHI
+8
75
77
152
MC
Arjun GUPTA
IND
+8
74
78
152
MC
Htun THUREIN
MYA
+9
79
74
153
MC
Uchitha RANASINGHE
SRI
+9
73
80
153
MC
Sadbhav ACHARYA
NEP
+9
78
75
153
MC
Aidric CHAN
PHI
+9
77
76
153
MC
Dang Minh NGUYEN
VIE
+9
74
79
153
MC
Jiraphat RUJIRAWAT
THA
+10
77
77
154
MC
Jomyuth LUANGTANA-ANAN
THA
+10
77
77
154
MC
Rene NICOLAS
LIB
+10
73
81
154
MC
Ko-Yen CHANG CHIEN
TPE
+10
80
74
154
MC
Salman JEHANGIR
PAK
+11
76
79
155
MC
Taimur MALIK
PAK
+11
82
73
155
MC
Azaan AL RUMHI
OMA
+12
80
76
156
MC
Saiman SHAZLI
PAK
+12
79
77
156
MC
Ingtawan WANGRUNGWICHAISRI
THA
+12
82
74
156
MC
Sean LEE
SIN
+13
82
75
157
MC
Kristopher WILLIAMSON
COK
+13
83
74
157
MC
Thammalack BOUAHOM
LAO
+13
76
81
157
MC
Chanaka PERERA
SRI
+14
80
78
158
MC
Hayden Aldren SUHASIM
INA
+14
76
82
158
MC
Karma KHORKO
BHU
+15
75
84
159
MC
Omar KHALID
PAK
+15
82
77
159
MC
Ivan SABLAN
GUM
+16
83
77
160
MC
Hamza SALMAN
JOR
+16
81
79
160
MC
Nasser YACOOB
BRN
+16
80
80
160
MC
Rashid AL EMADI
UAE
+18
78
84
162
MC
Abid HUSSAIN
FIJ
+18
81
81
162
MC
Shofiqul ISLAM
BAN
+19
78
85
163
MC
Amer RADEE
IRQ
+19
80
83
163
MC
Mungunshagai GANTSOLMON
MGL
+20
81
83
164
MC
Pichmeta PEOU
CAM
+20
87
77
164
MC
Brian TAIKIRI
PNG
+20
86
78
164
MC
Karl TRABOULSI
LIB
+21
84
81
165
MC
Gideon TIKILI
PNG
+25
89
80
169
MC
Hassan KARIMIAN
IRI
+25
83
86
169
MC
Mousa SHANA'AH
JOR
+27
81
90
171
WD
Khavish VARADAN
MAS
+2
73
73