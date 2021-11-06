2021 Results

World No. 1 Keita Nakajima wins Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Date

3-6 November 2021

Venue

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Par

35-36-71

Length

6,986 yards

Designers

Karl Litten/Thomas Bjorn

Opened

1993

Keita Nakajima became the third player from Japan to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), defeating Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho on the second hole of a thrilling playoff on Saturday at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

The No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking ® (WAGR®) shot a three-under-par 68 in the final round to catch up with Kho, who fired a 64 in the third round followed by a 65 to finish on 14 under par.

The two players headed back to the 18th hole, which was parred in the first attempt. Kho then found the water with his second from the right fairway bunker playing it a second time. Nakajima hit a superb drive, followed by a second to 20 feet. He rolled that in to seal the victory with a birdie.

It was the second consecutive playoff in AAC history, following the two extra holes played by Yuxin Lin and Takumi Kanaya in the 2019 championship in Shanghai.

With his win, the 21-year-old Nakajima receives an invitation to the Masters Tournament in 2022, thus making his dream of playing a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club with the reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama come true, as well as an exemption into The 150th Open at St Andrews.

“I am very proud of what I have achieved. To follow in the footsteps of Hideki-san and Takumi feels great. I am so excited that I will be playing three majors in 2022 (he is also exempt for the U.S. Open as part of winning the Mark H. McCormack Medal as the men’s World No. 1 in 2021 WAGR ®). I am very thankful to the tournament for giving us such great opportunities,”

POS

PLAYER

NAT

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOTAL

1

Keita NAKAJIMA

JPN

67

68

67

68

-14

2

Taichi KHO

HKG

68

73

64

65

-14

3

Wooyoung CHO

KOR

67

68

72

65

-12

3

Bo JIN

CHN

70

64

70

68

-12

5

Baek-jun KIM

KOR

69

66

72

66

-11

5

Ryunosuke SAKANE

JPN

69

67

70

67

-11

7

Andre LAUTEE

AUS

70

70

66

68

-10

7

Yuxin LIN

CHN

67

71

65

71

-10

9

James LEOW

SIN

70

72

67

66

-9

9

Sun-Yi LU

TPE

73

67

66

69

-9

11

Bo PENG

CHN

69

68

70

69

-8

11

Shubham JAGLAN

IND

70

68

69

69

-8

13

Alexander YANG

HKG

67

69

70

71

-7

13

Puwit ANUPANSUEBSAI

THA

73

64

69

71

-7

13

Sam CHOI

KOR

67

68

69

73

-7

16

Riki KAWAMOTO

JPN

69

68

71

70

-6

16

Yuki MORIYAMA

JPN

71

70

65

72

-6

18

Khavish Varman VARADAN

MYS

69

72

69

69

-5

18

Aaron DU

CHN

68

73

67

71

-5

18

Connor MCKINNEY

AUS

70

65

72

72

-5

21

Haydn BARRON

AUS

72

71

70

67

-4

21

Sarut VONGCHAISIT

THA

69

75

68

68

-4

21

Peicheng CHEN

CHN

69

73

69

69

-4

21

Naraajie RAMADHAN PUTRA

IDN

72

67

69

72

-4

21

Leo OYO

JPN

71

65

70

74

-4

26

Lukas MICHEL

AUS

67

71

77

66

-3

26

Alfred Raja SITOHANG

IDN

73

69

70

69

-3

28

Hayden HOPEWELL

AUS

68

69

77

68

-2

28

Yuta SUGIURA

JPN

71

70

72

69

-2

28

Yubin JANG

KOR

72

72

68

70

-2

31

Leon Philip D'SOUZA

HKG

70

74

69

70

-1

31

Lachlan BARKER

AUS

73

70

69

71

-1

33

Justin KUK

SIN

72

70

72

70

E

33

Wonjun LEE

KOR

72

70

71

71

E

33

Brandon HAN

SIN

71

67

72

74

E

36

Chi-chun CHEN

TPE

68

73

76

68

1

36

Jimmy ZHENG

NZL

67

71

74

73

1

38

Weerawish NARKPRACHAR

THA

69

71

78

68

2

38

Jose SURYADINATA

IDN

70

68

76

72

2

38

Carl Jano CORPUS

PHI

70

70

72

74

2

41

Milind SONI

IND

71

69

71

76

3

42

Ahmad SKAIK

UAE

69

71

77

71

4

43

Supakit SEELANAGAE

THA

71

71

73

74

5

43

Chuan-tai LIN

TPE

72

69

73

75

5

45

Qi Wen WONG

SIN

72

72

75

71

6

45

Akshay NERANJEN

IND

74

69

71

76

6

47

Parathakorn SUYASRI

THA

71

73

73

74

7

48

Shergo KURDI

JOR

69

74

79

72

10

48

Jonathan Xavier HARTONO

IDN

69

75

76

74

10

WD

Tunyapat SUKKOED

THA

69

68

75

MC

Khalifa ALMARAISI

BHR

70

75

MC

Yin-ho YUE

HKG

72

73

MC

Redge CAMACHO

GUM

70

75

MC

Rohan DHOLEPATIL

IND

72

73

MC

Arkesh BHATIA

IND

74

72

MC

Timothius Tirto TAMARDI

IDN

72

75

MC

Junmin LEE

KOR

73

74

MC

Ching-fung SU

TPE

73

75

MC

Arjun GUPTA

IND

75

73

MC

Aryan ROOPA ANAND

IND

75

73

MC

Marcus Pang Chuen LIM

MYS

74

75

MC

Rizq Adam ROHIZAM

MYS

72

77

MC

Saud SHARIF

SAU

72

77

MC

Aidric Jose CHAN

PHI

73

77

MC

Tian-wei (Alex) ZHUO

HKG

78

72

MC

Salman JEHANGIR

PAK

74

76

MC

Jantai MALATAEV

KGZ

75

75

MC

Khalid Yousuf AL JASMI

UAE

76

75

MC

Saleh ALKAABI

QAT

75

76

MC

Almay Rayhan YAGUTA

IDN

75

77

MC

Muhammad Umer KHOKHAR

PAK

77

76

MC

MU PERERA

LKA

77

76

MC

Faisal SALHAB

SAU

76

78

MC

Sami Adonis NASR

LBN

79

76

MC

Ali KHAZANBEIK

IRN

79

76

MC

Nateeshvar Anatha GANESH

MYS

79

78

MC

Amer Abdulhasan RADEE

IRQ

80

78

MC

Ali AL-SHAHRANI

QAT

87

72

MC

Cassie KOMA

PNG

78

81

MC

Ivan SABLAN

GUM

77

83

MC

Brian TAIKIRI

PNG

81

79

MC

Pich Meta PEOU

KHM

81

79

MC

Vanseiha SENG

KHM

80

80

MC

Rachid AKL

LBN

83

79

MC

Khalifa AL MASAOOD

UAE

81

81

MC

Azzan RUMHY

OMN

85

78

MC

Rashed AL EMADI

UAE

82

81

MC

Bat-Amgalan CHINBAT

MNG

84

81

MC

Ahmed Al WAHAIBI

OMN

91

77

MC

Hamza Bashar Naim SALMAN

JOR

82

89

MC

Namir Idris DAOUD

IRQ

86

85

MC

Mohamed Diab ALNOAIMI

BHR

93

86

MC

Mungunshagai GANTSOLMON

MNG

90

92