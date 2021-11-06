2021 Results
World No. 1 Keita Nakajima wins Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Date
3-6 November 2021
Venue
Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club
Par
35-36-71
Length
6,986 yards
Designers
Karl Litten/Thomas Bjorn
Opened
1993
Keita Nakajima became the third player from Japan to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), defeating Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho on the second hole of a thrilling playoff on Saturday at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.
The No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking ® (WAGR®) shot a three-under-par 68 in the final round to catch up with Kho, who fired a 64 in the third round followed by a 65 to finish on 14 under par.
The two players headed back to the 18th hole, which was parred in the first attempt. Kho then found the water with his second from the right fairway bunker playing it a second time. Nakajima hit a superb drive, followed by a second to 20 feet. He rolled that in to seal the victory with a birdie.
It was the second consecutive playoff in AAC history, following the two extra holes played by Yuxin Lin and Takumi Kanaya in the 2019 championship in Shanghai.
With his win, the 21-year-old Nakajima receives an invitation to the Masters Tournament in 2022, thus making his dream of playing a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club with the reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama come true, as well as an exemption into The 150th Open at St Andrews.
“I am very proud of what I have achieved. To follow in the footsteps of Hideki-san and Takumi feels great. I am so excited that I will be playing three majors in 2022 (he is also exempt for the U.S. Open as part of winning the Mark H. McCormack Medal as the men’s World No. 1 in 2021 WAGR ®). I am very thankful to the tournament for giving us such great opportunities,”
POS
PLAYER
NAT
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOTAL
1
Keita NAKAJIMA
JPN
67
68
67
68
-14
2
Taichi KHO
HKG
68
73
64
65
-14
3
Wooyoung CHO
KOR
67
68
72
65
-12
3
Bo JIN
CHN
70
64
70
68
-12
5
Baek-jun KIM
KOR
69
66
72
66
-11
5
Ryunosuke SAKANE
JPN
69
67
70
67
-11
7
Andre LAUTEE
AUS
70
70
66
68
-10
7
Yuxin LIN
CHN
67
71
65
71
-10
9
James LEOW
SIN
70
72
67
66
-9
9
Sun-Yi LU
TPE
73
67
66
69
-9
11
Bo PENG
CHN
69
68
70
69
-8
11
Shubham JAGLAN
IND
70
68
69
69
-8
13
Alexander YANG
HKG
67
69
70
71
-7
13
Puwit ANUPANSUEBSAI
THA
73
64
69
71
-7
13
Sam CHOI
KOR
67
68
69
73
-7
16
Riki KAWAMOTO
JPN
69
68
71
70
-6
16
Yuki MORIYAMA
JPN
71
70
65
72
-6
18
Khavish Varman VARADAN
MYS
69
72
69
69
-5
18
Aaron DU
CHN
68
73
67
71
-5
18
Connor MCKINNEY
AUS
70
65
72
72
-5
21
Haydn BARRON
AUS
72
71
70
67
-4
21
Sarut VONGCHAISIT
THA
69
75
68
68
-4
21
Peicheng CHEN
CHN
69
73
69
69
-4
21
Naraajie RAMADHAN PUTRA
IDN
72
67
69
72
-4
21
Leo OYO
JPN
71
65
70
74
-4
26
Lukas MICHEL
AUS
67
71
77
66
-3
26
Alfred Raja SITOHANG
IDN
73
69
70
69
-3
28
Hayden HOPEWELL
AUS
68
69
77
68
-2
28
Yuta SUGIURA
JPN
71
70
72
69
-2
28
Yubin JANG
KOR
72
72
68
70
-2
31
Leon Philip D'SOUZA
HKG
70
74
69
70
-1
31
Lachlan BARKER
AUS
73
70
69
71
-1
33
Justin KUK
SIN
72
70
72
70
E
33
Wonjun LEE
KOR
72
70
71
71
E
33
Brandon HAN
SIN
71
67
72
74
E
36
Chi-chun CHEN
TPE
68
73
76
68
1
36
Jimmy ZHENG
NZL
67
71
74
73
1
38
Weerawish NARKPRACHAR
THA
69
71
78
68
2
38
Jose SURYADINATA
IDN
70
68
76
72
2
38
Carl Jano CORPUS
PHI
70
70
72
74
2
41
Milind SONI
IND
71
69
71
76
3
42
Ahmad SKAIK
UAE
69
71
77
71
4
43
Supakit SEELANAGAE
THA
71
71
73
74
5
43
Chuan-tai LIN
TPE
72
69
73
75
5
45
Qi Wen WONG
SIN
72
72
75
71
6
45
Akshay NERANJEN
IND
74
69
71
76
6
47
Parathakorn SUYASRI
THA
71
73
73
74
7
48
Shergo KURDI
JOR
69
74
79
72
10
48
Jonathan Xavier HARTONO
IDN
69
75
76
74
10
WD
Tunyapat SUKKOED
THA
69
68
75
MC
Khalifa ALMARAISI
BHR
70
75
MC
Yin-ho YUE
HKG
72
73
MC
Redge CAMACHO
GUM
70
75
MC
Rohan DHOLEPATIL
IND
72
73
MC
Arkesh BHATIA
IND
74
72
MC
Timothius Tirto TAMARDI
IDN
72
75
MC
Junmin LEE
KOR
73
74
MC
Ching-fung SU
TPE
73
75
MC
Arjun GUPTA
IND
75
73
MC
Aryan ROOPA ANAND
IND
75
73
MC
Marcus Pang Chuen LIM
MYS
74
75
MC
Rizq Adam ROHIZAM
MYS
72
77
MC
Saud SHARIF
SAU
72
77
MC
Aidric Jose CHAN
PHI
73
77
MC
Tian-wei (Alex) ZHUO
HKG
78
72
MC
Salman JEHANGIR
PAK
74
76
MC
Jantai MALATAEV
KGZ
75
75
MC
Khalid Yousuf AL JASMI
UAE
76
75
MC
Saleh ALKAABI
QAT
75
76
MC
Almay Rayhan YAGUTA
IDN
75
77
MC
Muhammad Umer KHOKHAR
PAK
77
76
MC
MU PERERA
LKA
77
76
MC
Faisal SALHAB
SAU
76
78
MC
Sami Adonis NASR
LBN
79
76
MC
Ali KHAZANBEIK
IRN
79
76
MC
Nateeshvar Anatha GANESH
MYS
79
78
MC
Amer Abdulhasan RADEE
IRQ
80
78
MC
Ali AL-SHAHRANI
QAT
87
72
MC
Cassie KOMA
PNG
78
81
MC
Ivan SABLAN
GUM
77
83
MC
Brian TAIKIRI
PNG
81
79
MC
Pich Meta PEOU
KHM
81
79
MC
Vanseiha SENG
KHM
80
80
MC
Rachid AKL
LBN
83
79
MC
Khalifa AL MASAOOD
UAE
81
81
MC
Azzan RUMHY
OMN
85
78
MC
Rashed AL EMADI
UAE
82
81
MC
Bat-Amgalan CHINBAT
MNG
84
81
MC
Ahmed Al WAHAIBI
OMN
91
77
MC
Hamza Bashar Naim SALMAN
JOR
82
89
MC
Namir Idris DAOUD
IRQ
86
85
MC
Mohamed Diab ALNOAIMI
BHR
93
86
MC
Mungunshagai GANTSOLMON
MNG
90
92