2019 Results

Local Hero Yuxin Lin Reclaims Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship after Playoff Battle Against World No. 1 Takumi Kanaya

Date

26-29 September 2019

Venue

Sheshan International Golf Club

Par

36-36-72

Length

7,041 metres/6,410 yards

Designers

Neil Haworth and Robin Nelson

Opened

2004

China’s Yuxin Lin brought immense cheers to his home fans when he birdied the par-5 18th twice in a playoff to beat defending champion and world No. 1 Takumi Kanaya and become the second two-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), earning an invitation to the 2020 Masters Tournament and a place in The 149th Open at Royal St George’s.

On Sunday at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, the 2017 champion Lin (68) came to the par-5 18th hole at 11 under par but hit his second shot from the fairway bunker into the water and made a bogey on the final hole of regulation.

Kanaya (69) laid up perfectly and hit his third shot to less than five feet but missed the birdie putt that would have made him the second player to successfully defend his title after fellow AAC champion Hideki Matsuyama (2010 and 2011) of Japan.

The duo both finished 10 under par and entered the first-ever playoff in the championship’s history. Both birdied the first extra hole, No. 18, in incredible fashion. Lin muscled his ball out of thick rough with almost no stance, while Kanaya sank a 30-foot putt.

After they returned to No. 18 for the second extra hole, it was all over when Lin hit a superb third shot from the greenside bunker to three feet and made the putt, while Kanaya missed his from a longer range.

After shifting his home base to Los Angeles last month where he is now a freshman at the University of Southern California, it was a poignant moment for the 18-year-old Chinese star, who had his father on the bag this week.

“It definitely means a lot to me, especially this week, winning at home is certainly huge for me and for China golf, as well. I’m just really honored to be alongside Hideki as a two-time winner,” said Lin, who turns 19 in two weeks.

The 18th hole had proven troublesome for Lin, who played the hole in four over par over his last three rounds.

“I was having a little trouble with the 18th three days in a row. We knew there were extra holes coming up and stepping on the 18th again wasn’t a great feeling for me. And especially that lie off the tee shot, in the first extra hole, definitely not what you wanted. But at least everything turned out pretty well, so pretty satisfied,” added the world No. 114, who clinched his first AAC title with an impressive birdie-eagle finish at Royal Wellington Golf Club in New Zealand.

“I didn’t really think about the win. I was just trying to play some good golf out there. I made some mistakes throughout the round but stayed patient the whole time.

“It really matters a lot playing against the best amateur in the world right now, and especially to be able to get that win is definitely huge. Obviously, Takumi is a great player. It gives me a lot of confidence to be able to compete with the No. 1 player in the world in extra holes.”

Position

Player

Nationality

To Par

Rnd 1

Rnd 2

Rnd 3

Rnd 4

Total

1

Yuxin LIN

China

-10

68

71

71

68

278

2

Takumi KANAYA

Japan

-10

72

69

68

69

278

3

Tanapat PICHAIKOOL

Thailand

-9

71

73

70

65

279

3

Yung-hua LIU

Chinese Taipei

-9

68

71

69

71

279

5

Chun-an YU

Chinese Taipei

-8

73

69

70

68

280

5

James LEOW

Singapore

-8

71

68

72

69

280

5

Ren YONEZAWA

Japan

-8

68

67

73

72

280

8

Bo JIN

China

-7

72

71

71

67

281

8

Karl VILIPS

Australia

-7

73

70

69

69

281

8

Junmin LEE

Korea

-7

68

67

75

71

281

8

Yuto KATSURAGAWA

Japan

-7

69

70

69

73

281

12

Wonjun LEE

Korea

-5

69

74

66

74

283

13

Blake WINDRED

Australia

-4

63

71

74

76

284

14

Hiroshi TAI

Singapore

-3

70

69

75

71

285

15

David MICHELUZZI

Australia

-2

75

72

70

69

286

15

Nathan BARBIERI

Australia

-2

69

74

71

72

286

15

Guxin CHEN

China

-2

70

71

72

73

286

18

Harry HILLIER

New Zealand

-1

73

71

76

67

287

18

Keita NAKAJIMA

Japan

-1

71

70

72

74

287

18

Kaiwen LIU

China

-1

69

69

73

76

287

21

Janhyun LEE

Korea

E

76

71

69

72

288

21

Jack THOMPSON

Australia

E

71

70

73

74

288

21

Kartik SHARMA

India

E

77

68

67

76

288

24

Chuan-Tai LIN

Chinese Taipei

1

74

70

72

73

289

25

Linqiang  LI

China

2

76

72

74

68

290

25

Hidetoshi YOSHIHARA

Japan

2

73

69

74

74

290

25

Sean YU

Chinese Taipei

2

72

74

68

76

290

28

Wee Jin LOW

Singapore

3

77

70

73

71

291

28

Naraajie Emeral PUTRA

Indonesia

3

76

71

72

72

291

28

Vanchai LUANGNITIKUL

Thailand

3

71

72

75

73

291

28

Ervin CHANG

Malaysia

3

68

71

78

74

291

28

Sun-yi LU

Chinese Taipei

3

71

74

72

74

291

33

Sampson ZHENG

China

4

71

79

70

72

292

33

Ngai SI

Macao

4

75

73

70

74

292

35

Yongjun BAE

Korea

5

77

68

75

73

293

35

Kazuma KOBORI

New Zealand

5

73

71

75

74

293

37

Puwit ANUPANSUEBSAI

Thailand

6

70

76

75

73

294

37

Luke BROWN

New Zealand

6

74

74

74

72

294

37

R. YOUPRAYONG

Thailand

6

78

70

75

71

294

40

Shuai-ming WONG

Hong Kong

7

68

78

78

71

295

40

Sen Shou CAO

China

7

75

76

75

69

295

42

Chao-hsin HUNG

Chinese Taipei

8

73

67

80

76

296

42

Qi Wen WONG

Singapore

8

75

74

73

74

296

44

Aidric Jose CHAN

Philippines

9

75

71

75

76

297

45

Wenyi  DING

China

10

78

69

74

77

298

45

Junhong PARK

Korea

10

65

78

81

74

298

47

Yang KUANG

China

11

72

78

73

76

299

47

Enqi LIANG

China

11

74

79

71

75

299

47

Parathakorn SUYASRI

Thailand

11

79

74

73

73

299

50

Enhua LIU

China

12

68

75

79

78

300

50

Charlie HILLIER

New Zealand

12

73

73

77

77

300

52

Malcolm Siong H TING

Malaysia

13

73

76

75

77

301

52

Jeewon PARK

Korea

13

79

70

77

75

301

54

Saud ALSHARIF

Saudi Arabia

15

73

72

78

80

303

54

Kyle MICHEL

Australia

15

75

78

72

78

303

54

M Rifqi Alam RAMADHAN

Indonesia

15

73

79

75

76

303

57

Joshua HO

Singapore

16

75

77

79

73

304

58

Lucius TOH

Singapore

17

73

79

78

75

305

58

Nopparat PANICHPHOL

Thailand

17

76

76

82

71

305

60

Harshjeet Singh SETHIE

India

19

76

76

78

77

307

60

Kengo AOSHIMA

Japan

19

79

74

84

70

307

62

Rayhan THOMAS

India

20

73

73

79

83

308

62

Terrence NG

Hong Kong

20

80

73

77

78

308

64

Girraj Singh KHADKA

India

23

81

72

78

80

311

65

Trey SHEDLOCK

Cook Islands

25

78

75

78

82

313

66

Bao Long NGUYEN

Vietnam

34

75

78

90

79

322

MC

Leon Philip D'SOUZA

Hong Kong

78

76

MC

William HOWARD

Cook Islands

78

76

MC

Kerry MOUNTCASTLE

New Zealand

78

77

MC

Rhaasrikanesh KANAVATHI

Malaysia

77

78

MC

Tanka B. KARKI

Nepal

78

77

MC

Quang Anh DANG

Vietnam

77

78

MC

Adam Arif Bin MADZRI

Malaysia

83

73

MC

Thammalack BOUAHOM

Laos

76

80

MC

Pone HAN

Myanmar

77

80

MC

Robert Aipopo FAAALIGA

Samoa

75

82

MC

Md Shahab UDDIN

Bangladesh

80

77

MC

Subash TAMANG

Nepal

82

75

MC

Almay RAYHAN

Indonesia

84

74

MC

Basavaraju GN

India

81

77

MC

Taimoor KHAN

Pakistan

81

77

MC

Shomrat SIKDER

Bangladesh

77

81

MC

Luis CASTRO

Philippines

80

79

MC

Kyaw Zin HTUN

Myanmar

77

83

MC

Saleh Ali ALKAABI

Qatar

82

78

MC

Olaf ALLEN

Fiji

77

83

MC

Ali ALSAKHA

Saudi Arabia

84

76

MC

Sukra Bahadur RAI

Nepal

77

84

MC

Vanseiha SENG

Cambodia

81

81

MC

Lio Garry VUI

Samoa

77

85

MC

S. BOGODA APPUHAMILAG

Sri Lanka

85

77

MC

Vinay Kumar YADAV

India

79

84

MC

Ghazanfar MEHMOOD

Pakistan

82

81

MC

Pichmeta PEOU

Cambodia

81

82

MC

Chi Quan TRUONG

Vietnam

84

80

MC

Nathan ZHAO

Guam

87

78

MC

Ahmad SKAIK

United Arab Emirates

87

78

MC

Cassie KOMA

Papua New Guinea

83

82

MC

Hassan KARIMIAN NOSHAH

Iran

84

82

MC

Mohamed Diab ALNOAIMI

Bahrain

87

79

MC

A. NARAHENPITAGE

Sri Lanka

80

86

MC

Ali KHAZANBEIK

Iran

86

81

MC

Akl RACHID

Lebanon

80

87

MC

Brian TAIKIRI

Papua New Guinea

84

83

MC

Tom PARKER

New Zealand

82

87

MC

Nasser YACOOB

Bahrain

84

85

MC

Abid HUSSAIN

Fiji

90

80

MC

Azzan Mohammed AL RUMHI

Oman

90

82

MC

Redge CAMACHO

Guam

89

84

MC

Ugen DORJI

Bhutan

86

87

MC

Saif THABET

United Arab Emirates

88

86

MC

Syphaseuth PHANPHENGDY

Laos

90

85

MC

Munkhbaatar BOLDBAATAR

Mongolia

86

90

MC

Namir DAOUD

Iraq

89

92

MC

Imran ALI

Afghanistan

96

91

MC

Badar Ali Nasse AL-AAMRI

Oman

102

89

MC

Omar MAMLOUK

Lebanon

99

95

MC

Anarbat JARGALSAIKHAN

Mongolia

101

96

MC

Tonny RAMO

Solomon Islands

99

100

DQ

Sisira K. GEORGE PATRICK

Sri Lanka

77

74