2019 Results
Local Hero Yuxin Lin Reclaims Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship after Playoff Battle Against World No. 1 Takumi Kanaya
Date
26-29 September 2019
Venue
Sheshan International Golf Club
Par
36-36-72
Length
7,041 metres/6,410 yards
Designers
Neil Haworth and Robin Nelson
Opened
2004
China’s Yuxin Lin brought immense cheers to his home fans when he birdied the par-5 18th twice in a playoff to beat defending champion and world No. 1 Takumi Kanaya and become the second two-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), earning an invitation to the 2020 Masters Tournament and a place in The 149th Open at Royal St George’s.
On Sunday at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, the 2017 champion Lin (68) came to the par-5 18th hole at 11 under par but hit his second shot from the fairway bunker into the water and made a bogey on the final hole of regulation.
Kanaya (69) laid up perfectly and hit his third shot to less than five feet but missed the birdie putt that would have made him the second player to successfully defend his title after fellow AAC champion Hideki Matsuyama (2010 and 2011) of Japan.
The duo both finished 10 under par and entered the first-ever playoff in the championship’s history. Both birdied the first extra hole, No. 18, in incredible fashion. Lin muscled his ball out of thick rough with almost no stance, while Kanaya sank a 30-foot putt.
After they returned to No. 18 for the second extra hole, it was all over when Lin hit a superb third shot from the greenside bunker to three feet and made the putt, while Kanaya missed his from a longer range.
After shifting his home base to Los Angeles last month where he is now a freshman at the University of Southern California, it was a poignant moment for the 18-year-old Chinese star, who had his father on the bag this week.
“It definitely means a lot to me, especially this week, winning at home is certainly huge for me and for China golf, as well. I’m just really honored to be alongside Hideki as a two-time winner,” said Lin, who turns 19 in two weeks.
The 18th hole had proven troublesome for Lin, who played the hole in four over par over his last three rounds.
“I was having a little trouble with the 18th three days in a row. We knew there were extra holes coming up and stepping on the 18th again wasn’t a great feeling for me. And especially that lie off the tee shot, in the first extra hole, definitely not what you wanted. But at least everything turned out pretty well, so pretty satisfied,” added the world No. 114, who clinched his first AAC title with an impressive birdie-eagle finish at Royal Wellington Golf Club in New Zealand.
“I didn’t really think about the win. I was just trying to play some good golf out there. I made some mistakes throughout the round but stayed patient the whole time.
“It really matters a lot playing against the best amateur in the world right now, and especially to be able to get that win is definitely huge. Obviously, Takumi is a great player. It gives me a lot of confidence to be able to compete with the No. 1 player in the world in extra holes.”
Position
Player
Nationality
To Par
Rnd 1
Rnd 2
Rnd 3
Rnd 4
Total
1
Yuxin LIN
China
-10
68
71
71
68
278
2
Takumi KANAYA
Japan
-10
72
69
68
69
278
3
Tanapat PICHAIKOOL
Thailand
-9
71
73
70
65
279
3
Yung-hua LIU
Chinese Taipei
-9
68
71
69
71
279
5
Chun-an YU
Chinese Taipei
-8
73
69
70
68
280
5
James LEOW
Singapore
-8
71
68
72
69
280
5
Ren YONEZAWA
Japan
-8
68
67
73
72
280
8
Bo JIN
China
-7
72
71
71
67
281
8
Karl VILIPS
Australia
-7
73
70
69
69
281
8
Junmin LEE
Korea
-7
68
67
75
71
281
8
Yuto KATSURAGAWA
Japan
-7
69
70
69
73
281
12
Wonjun LEE
Korea
-5
69
74
66
74
283
13
Blake WINDRED
Australia
-4
63
71
74
76
284
14
Hiroshi TAI
Singapore
-3
70
69
75
71
285
15
David MICHELUZZI
Australia
-2
75
72
70
69
286
15
Nathan BARBIERI
Australia
-2
69
74
71
72
286
15
Guxin CHEN
China
-2
70
71
72
73
286
18
Harry HILLIER
New Zealand
-1
73
71
76
67
287
18
Keita NAKAJIMA
Japan
-1
71
70
72
74
287
18
Kaiwen LIU
China
-1
69
69
73
76
287
21
Janhyun LEE
Korea
E
76
71
69
72
288
21
Jack THOMPSON
Australia
E
71
70
73
74
288
21
Kartik SHARMA
India
E
77
68
67
76
288
24
Chuan-Tai LIN
Chinese Taipei
1
74
70
72
73
289
25
Linqiang LI
China
2
76
72
74
68
290
25
Hidetoshi YOSHIHARA
Japan
2
73
69
74
74
290
25
Sean YU
Chinese Taipei
2
72
74
68
76
290
28
Wee Jin LOW
Singapore
3
77
70
73
71
291
28
Naraajie Emeral PUTRA
Indonesia
3
76
71
72
72
291
28
Vanchai LUANGNITIKUL
Thailand
3
71
72
75
73
291
28
Ervin CHANG
Malaysia
3
68
71
78
74
291
28
Sun-yi LU
Chinese Taipei
3
71
74
72
74
291
33
Sampson ZHENG
China
4
71
79
70
72
292
33
Ngai SI
Macao
4
75
73
70
74
292
35
Yongjun BAE
Korea
5
77
68
75
73
293
35
Kazuma KOBORI
New Zealand
5
73
71
75
74
293
37
Puwit ANUPANSUEBSAI
Thailand
6
70
76
75
73
294
37
Luke BROWN
New Zealand
6
74
74
74
72
294
37
R. YOUPRAYONG
Thailand
6
78
70
75
71
294
40
Shuai-ming WONG
Hong Kong
7
68
78
78
71
295
40
Sen Shou CAO
China
7
75
76
75
69
295
42
Chao-hsin HUNG
Chinese Taipei
8
73
67
80
76
296
42
Qi Wen WONG
Singapore
8
75
74
73
74
296
44
Aidric Jose CHAN
Philippines
9
75
71
75
76
297
45
Wenyi DING
China
10
78
69
74
77
298
45
Junhong PARK
Korea
10
65
78
81
74
298
47
Yang KUANG
China
11
72
78
73
76
299
47
Enqi LIANG
China
11
74
79
71
75
299
47
Parathakorn SUYASRI
Thailand
11
79
74
73
73
299
50
Enhua LIU
China
12
68
75
79
78
300
50
Charlie HILLIER
New Zealand
12
73
73
77
77
300
52
Malcolm Siong H TING
Malaysia
13
73
76
75
77
301
52
Jeewon PARK
Korea
13
79
70
77
75
301
54
Saud ALSHARIF
Saudi Arabia
15
73
72
78
80
303
54
Kyle MICHEL
Australia
15
75
78
72
78
303
54
M Rifqi Alam RAMADHAN
Indonesia
15
73
79
75
76
303
57
Joshua HO
Singapore
16
75
77
79
73
304
58
Lucius TOH
Singapore
17
73
79
78
75
305
58
Nopparat PANICHPHOL
Thailand
17
76
76
82
71
305
60
Harshjeet Singh SETHIE
India
19
76
76
78
77
307
60
Kengo AOSHIMA
Japan
19
79
74
84
70
307
62
Rayhan THOMAS
India
20
73
73
79
83
308
62
Terrence NG
Hong Kong
20
80
73
77
78
308
64
Girraj Singh KHADKA
India
23
81
72
78
80
311
65
Trey SHEDLOCK
Cook Islands
25
78
75
78
82
313
66
Bao Long NGUYEN
Vietnam
34
75
78
90
79
322
MC
Leon Philip D'SOUZA
Hong Kong
78
76
MC
William HOWARD
Cook Islands
78
76
MC
Kerry MOUNTCASTLE
New Zealand
78
77
MC
Rhaasrikanesh KANAVATHI
Malaysia
77
78
MC
Tanka B. KARKI
Nepal
78
77
MC
Quang Anh DANG
Vietnam
77
78
MC
Adam Arif Bin MADZRI
Malaysia
83
73
MC
Thammalack BOUAHOM
Laos
76
80
MC
Pone HAN
Myanmar
77
80
MC
Robert Aipopo FAAALIGA
Samoa
75
82
MC
Md Shahab UDDIN
Bangladesh
80
77
MC
Subash TAMANG
Nepal
82
75
MC
Almay RAYHAN
Indonesia
84
74
MC
Basavaraju GN
India
81
77
MC
Taimoor KHAN
Pakistan
81
77
MC
Shomrat SIKDER
Bangladesh
77
81
MC
Luis CASTRO
Philippines
80
79
MC
Kyaw Zin HTUN
Myanmar
77
83
MC
Saleh Ali ALKAABI
Qatar
82
78
MC
Olaf ALLEN
Fiji
77
83
MC
Ali ALSAKHA
Saudi Arabia
84
76
MC
Sukra Bahadur RAI
Nepal
77
84
MC
Vanseiha SENG
Cambodia
81
81
MC
Lio Garry VUI
Samoa
77
85
MC
S. BOGODA APPUHAMILAG
Sri Lanka
85
77
MC
Vinay Kumar YADAV
India
79
84
MC
Ghazanfar MEHMOOD
Pakistan
82
81
MC
Pichmeta PEOU
Cambodia
81
82
MC
Chi Quan TRUONG
Vietnam
84
80
MC
Nathan ZHAO
Guam
87
78
MC
Ahmad SKAIK
United Arab Emirates
87
78
MC
Cassie KOMA
Papua New Guinea
83
82
MC
Hassan KARIMIAN NOSHAH
Iran
84
82
MC
Mohamed Diab ALNOAIMI
Bahrain
87
79
MC
A. NARAHENPITAGE
Sri Lanka
80
86
MC
Ali KHAZANBEIK
Iran
86
81
MC
Akl RACHID
Lebanon
80
87
MC
Brian TAIKIRI
Papua New Guinea
84
83
MC
Tom PARKER
New Zealand
82
87
MC
Nasser YACOOB
Bahrain
84
85
MC
Abid HUSSAIN
Fiji
90
80
MC
Azzan Mohammed AL RUMHI
Oman
90
82
MC
Redge CAMACHO
Guam
89
84
MC
Ugen DORJI
Bhutan
86
87
MC
Saif THABET
United Arab Emirates
88
86
MC
Syphaseuth PHANPHENGDY
Laos
90
85
MC
Munkhbaatar BOLDBAATAR
Mongolia
86
90
MC
Namir DAOUD
Iraq
89
92
MC
Imran ALI
Afghanistan
96
91
MC
Badar Ali Nasse AL-AAMRI
Oman
102
89
MC
Omar MAMLOUK
Lebanon
99
95
MC
Anarbat JARGALSAIKHAN
Mongolia
101
96
MC
Tonny RAMO
Solomon Islands
99
100
DQ
Sisira K. GEORGE PATRICK
Sri Lanka
77
74