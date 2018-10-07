2018 Results

Takumi Kanaya Becomes Second Japanese Player to Win AAC Title at 10th Edition in Singapore

Date

4-7 October 2018

Venue

Sentosa Golf Club

Par

35-35-70

Length

6,262 metres/6,847 yards

Designers

Frank Pennick / Redesign by

Andrew Johnston and

Matt Swanson in 2016

Opened

1974

Asia Pacific Championship 2018

Japan’s Takumi Kanaya followed in the footsteps of his renowned countryman Hideki Matsuyama when he won the 10th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) on 7 October, 2018. Kanaya earned an invitation to the 2019 Masters Tournament and a place in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

The 20-year-old Kanaya, the highest-ranked Japanese player in the field at No. 22, shot a five-under-par 65 on the final day to finish at 13-under-par 267, two shots ahead of India’s Rayhan Thomas (66) and compatriot and 2018 Asian Games gold medalist Keita Nakajima (67). As runners-up, both Thomas and Nakajima earned spots in The Open Qualifying Series.

Continuing his impressive form, which saw him win two other tournaments in 2018 and also finish second in the individual standing of the 2018 World Amateur Team Championships, Kanaya wasn’t fazed by the suspension in play due to inclement weather. Following the hour delay, he powered ahead of the field with three consecutive birdies starting at the 14th hole. After a bogey on the 17th, he went on to finish two strokes ahead of what had been a tight leader board throughout the day.

“This is simply like a dream. I have been dreaming of going to the Masters ever since I was a kid,” said Kanaya, who received a congratulatory call from Matsuyama moments after winning the championship.

“I never expected to play the Masters and The Open so early in my career, so this is just huge.

“I played well throughout the day, but I think the key for me was how I kept my calm and composure during the round.”

Thomas was disappointed with the four-over 74 start he had in the first round, which eventually made all the difference. He achieved the best-ever finish by an Indian in the decade-long history of the championship, however, comfortably beating Khalin Joshi’s T-9 finish in 2010 in Japan.

“One thing I definitely learned from this week is that you can’t win a championship of this level after starting with a four-over round,” said Thomas, who made only one bogey in his last 45 holes.

“Irrespective of my score, I loved every moment of this great championship and I am glad that I have the chance to come back again next year knowing that I have the ability to win it.”

Nakajima felt he was in the reckoning until he made a bogey on the 17th hole, but added that Kanaya’s play was a factor, too.

“I had a fantastic week. I thought I still had a chance coming in, but the three-putt bogey on the 17th was a turning point. And also, Takumi played so solid,” said Nakajima.

POS

PLAYER

NATIONALITY

TO PAR

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOTAL

1

Takumi KANAYA

Japan

-13

69

69

64

65

267

2

Rayhan THOMAS

India

-11

74

64

65

66

269

2

Keita NAKAJIMA

Japan

-11

67

68

67

67

269

4

Lloyd Jefferson GO

Philippines

-10

65

67

69

69

270

5

K.K. LIMBHASUT

Thailand

-9

66

68

68

69

271

6

Cheng JIN

China

-8

65

67

70

70

272

7

Ervin CHANG

Malaysia

-7

72

69

68

64

273

8

Sadom KAEWKANJANA

Thailand

-6

68

66

73

67

274

9

Gregory FOO

Singapore

-5

70

69

69

67

275

9

Wonjun LEE

Korea – Republic of

-5

68

67

68

72

275

9

Zheng Kai BAI

China

-5

66

67

69

73

275

9

Yuxin LIN

China

-5

69

69

62

75

275

13

Daniel HILLIER

New Zealand

-4

72

65

71

68

276

13

Kartik SHARMA

India

-4

71

66

69

70

276

13

Andy ZHANG

China

-4

69

70

64

73

276

16

Charlie HILLIER

New Zealand

-3

68

70

69

70

277

16

Chun-an YU

Chinese Taipei

-3

68

70

68

71

277

16

Minwoo LEE

Australia

-3

66

69

69

73

277

19

Yung-hua LIU

Chinese Taipei

-2

65

70

74

69

278

19

Abdul HADI

Singapore

-2

70

71

68

69

278

21

Denzel IEREMIA

New Zealand

-1

68

70

71

70

279

21

Yuvraj SANDHU

India

-1

72

66

70

71

279

21

Zach MURRAY

Australia

-1

70

69

69

71

279

24

Blake WINDRED

Australia

0

72

69

70

69

280

24

Kazuya OSAWA

Japan

0

69

68

73

70

280

24

Leon Philip D’SOUZA

Hong Kong

0

72

70

69

69

280

24

Dylan PERRY

Australia

0

73

67

69

71

280

24

Dongmin KIM

Korea – Republic of

0

67

73

67

73

280

24

Naraajie RAMADHAN

Indonesia

0

66

74

63

77

280

30

Ngai SI

Luxembourg

1

72

70

70

69

281

30

Seung-Taek OH

Korea – Republic of

1

73

69

69

70

281

30

Shiso GO

Japan

1

68

72

70

71

281

30

Janghyun LEE

Korea – Republic of

1

71

71

71

68

281

30

Tanapat PICHAIKOOL

Thailand

1

67

72

69

73

281

30

Sean MARUYAMA

Japan

1

69

69

69

74

281

30

David MICHELUZZI

Australia

1

64

71

69

77

281

37

Terrence NG

Hong Kong

2

73

67

70

72

282

38

Amarin KRAIVIXIEN

Thailand

3

70

71

73

69

283

38

Kshitij Naveed KAUL

India

3

69

76

71

67

283

40

Wee Jin LOW

Singapore

4

70

70

75

69

284

40

Parathakorn SUYASRI

Thailand

4

71

75

68

70

284

42

Joshua HO

Singapore

5

72

69

73

71

285

42

Rupert ZARAGOSA

Philippines

5

69

71

74

71

285

42

Bryan Wiyang TEOH

Malaysia

5

70

69

76

70

285

45

Matthew McLEAN

New Zealand

6

72

73

73

68

286

46

Luke BROWN

New Zealand

7

73

71

69

74

287

46

Jinbo HA

Korea – Republic of

7

66

67

79

75

287

46

Chanmin JUNG

Korea – Republic of

7

69

77

70

71

287

49

M Rifqi ALAM RAMADHAN

Indonesia

8

72

73

72

71

288

49

Han XUE

China

8

72

74

71

71

288

51

Kerry MOUNTCASTLE

New Zealand

9

75

65

75

74

289

51

Runchanapong YOUPRAYONG

Thailand

9

74

72

73

70

289

53

Almay Rayhan YAGUTAH

Indonesia

10

69

73

74

74

290

54

Matthew CHEUNG

Hong Kong

11

74

71

73

73

291

54

Varun PARIKH

India

11

73

73

71

74

291

54

Ting-wei HSIEH

Chinese Taipei

11

73

72

73

73

291

54

William HOWARD

Cook Islands

11

72

74

73

72

291

58

Lucius TOH

Singapore

13

80

66

70

77

293

58

Guxin CHEN

China

13

77

68

78

70

293

60

Othman ALMULLA

Saudi Arabia

18

69

74

78

77

298

60

Ahmad BAIG

Pakistan

18

73

69

81

75

298

62

Shergo AL KURDI

Jordan

21

69

76

84

72

301

63

Ghazanfar MEHMOOD

Pakistan

23

71

75

83

74

303

WD

Afif RAZIF

Malaysia

13

70

72

77

219

MC

Tuck Soon CHAN

Malaysia

7

76

71

147

MC

Brentt SALAS

Guam

7

73

74

147

MC

Wei-hsuan WANG

Chinese Taipei

7

71

76

147

MC

Sukra Bahadur RAI

Nepal

7

75

72

147

MC

Kaito ONISHI

Japan

7

75

72

147

MC

Vinay Kumar YADAV

India

8

74

74

148

MC

Van WRIGHT

Samoa

8

76

72

148

MC

Andre Wei Zer CHONG

Singapore

8

71

77

148

MC

Jonathan WIJONO

Indonesia

9

71

78

149

MC

Mg MAE

Myanmar

9

77

72

149

MC

Thiha HTAY

Myanmar

9

72

77

149

MC

Muhammad Afif FATHI

Malaysia

10

74

76

150

MC

Brian TAIKIRI

Papua New Guinea

10

76

74

150

MC

Ali Abdulla AL-SHAHRANI

Qatar

10

74

76

150

MC

Olaf ALLEN

Fiji

10

74

76

150

MC

Ahmad SKAIK

United Arab Emirates

11

76

75

151

MC

Donovan LEE

Singapore

11

76

75

151

MC

Ryan WONG

Singapore

11

74

77

151

MC

Indika JAYAMAHA

Sri Lanka

12

74

78

152

MC

Md Shahab UDDIN

Bangladesh

12

81

71

152

MC

George RUKABO

Solomon Islands

12

75

77

152

MC

Azzan AL RUMHI

Oman

13

78

75

153

MC

Md Shomrat SIKDER

Bangladesh

13

77

76

153

MC

Vanseiha SENG

Cambodia

13

73

80

153

MC

Thammalack BOUAHOM

Laos

13

77

76

153

MC

Redge CAMACHO

Guam

15

72

83

155

MC

Ali KHAZANBEIK

Iran

15

75

80

155

MC

Morgan ANNATO

Papua New Guinea

15

78

77

155

MC

Amer Abdulhasan RADEE

Iraq

15

79

76

155

MC

Abid HUSSAIN

Fiji

15

79

76

155

MC

Sun-yi LU

Chinese Taipei

16

77

79

156

MC

Chanpasit OUNAPHOM

Laos

16

78

78

156

MC

Sisira KUMARA

Sri Lanka

17

77

80

157

MC

Tanka B. KARKI

Nepal

17

79

78

157

MC

Ka Hou AO

Luxembourg

17

80

77

157

MC

Arthur BARAKAT

Lebanon

18

78

80

158

MC

Saleh ALKAABI

Qatar

18

77

81

158

MC

Hung Dung NGUYEN

Vietnam

18

78

80

158

MC

Amarapadma NARAHENPITAGE

Sri Lanka

19

80

79

159

MC

Phuong Toan NGUYEN

Vietnam

19

83

76

159

MC

Saud ALSHARIF

Saudi Arabia

21

80

81

161

MC

Hassan KARIMIAN NOSHAHR

Iran

22

77

85

162

MC

B.A. SANJEEWA

Sri Lanka

22

77

85

162

MC

Samu MATULINO

Samoa

23

83

80

163

MC

Saqer ALNOAIMI

Bahrain

24

85

79

164

MC

Abdulla ALMUSHARREKH

United Arab Emirates

25

84

81

165

MC

Kristopher WILLIAMSON

Cook Islands

26

86

80

166

MC

Pichmeta PEOU

Cambodia

26

85

81

166

MC

Mohamed ALNOAIMI

Bahrain

27

87

80

167

MC

Rachid AKL

Lebanon

28

87

81

168

MC

Munkhbaatar BOLDBAATAR

Mongolia

28

89

79

168

MC

Talgat SUGIRBEKOV

Kyrgyzstan

32

88

84

172

MC

Aidarali ASANOV

Kyrgyzstan

34

88

86

174

MC

Asad ALRAWASHDEH

Jordan

35

89

86

175

MC

Khayankhyarvaa AMGALAN

Mongolia

39

88

91

179

WD

Shae WOOLS-COBB

Australia

4

70

70