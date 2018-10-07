2018 Results
Takumi Kanaya Becomes Second Japanese Player to Win AAC Title at 10th Edition in Singapore
Date
4-7 October 2018
Venue
Sentosa Golf Club
Par
35-35-70
Length
6,262 metres/6,847 yards
Designers
Frank Pennick / Redesign by
Andrew Johnston and
Matt Swanson in 2016
Opened
1974
Japan’s Takumi Kanaya followed in the footsteps of his renowned countryman Hideki Matsuyama when he won the 10th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) on 7 October, 2018. Kanaya earned an invitation to the 2019 Masters Tournament and a place in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush.
The 20-year-old Kanaya, the highest-ranked Japanese player in the field at No. 22, shot a five-under-par 65 on the final day to finish at 13-under-par 267, two shots ahead of India’s Rayhan Thomas (66) and compatriot and 2018 Asian Games gold medalist Keita Nakajima (67). As runners-up, both Thomas and Nakajima earned spots in The Open Qualifying Series.
Continuing his impressive form, which saw him win two other tournaments in 2018 and also finish second in the individual standing of the 2018 World Amateur Team Championships, Kanaya wasn’t fazed by the suspension in play due to inclement weather. Following the hour delay, he powered ahead of the field with three consecutive birdies starting at the 14th hole. After a bogey on the 17th, he went on to finish two strokes ahead of what had been a tight leader board throughout the day.
“This is simply like a dream. I have been dreaming of going to the Masters ever since I was a kid,” said Kanaya, who received a congratulatory call from Matsuyama moments after winning the championship.
“I never expected to play the Masters and The Open so early in my career, so this is just huge.
“I played well throughout the day, but I think the key for me was how I kept my calm and composure during the round.”
Thomas was disappointed with the four-over 74 start he had in the first round, which eventually made all the difference. He achieved the best-ever finish by an Indian in the decade-long history of the championship, however, comfortably beating Khalin Joshi’s T-9 finish in 2010 in Japan.
“One thing I definitely learned from this week is that you can’t win a championship of this level after starting with a four-over round,” said Thomas, who made only one bogey in his last 45 holes.
“Irrespective of my score, I loved every moment of this great championship and I am glad that I have the chance to come back again next year knowing that I have the ability to win it.”
Nakajima felt he was in the reckoning until he made a bogey on the 17th hole, but added that Kanaya’s play was a factor, too.
“I had a fantastic week. I thought I still had a chance coming in, but the three-putt bogey on the 17th was a turning point. And also, Takumi played so solid,” said Nakajima.
POS
PLAYER
NATIONALITY
TO PAR
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOTAL
1
Takumi KANAYA
Japan
-13
69
69
64
65
267
2
Rayhan THOMAS
India
-11
74
64
65
66
269
2
Keita NAKAJIMA
Japan
-11
67
68
67
67
269
4
Lloyd Jefferson GO
Philippines
-10
65
67
69
69
270
5
K.K. LIMBHASUT
Thailand
-9
66
68
68
69
271
6
Cheng JIN
China
-8
65
67
70
70
272
7
Ervin CHANG
Malaysia
-7
72
69
68
64
273
8
Sadom KAEWKANJANA
Thailand
-6
68
66
73
67
274
9
Gregory FOO
Singapore
-5
70
69
69
67
275
9
Wonjun LEE
Korea – Republic of
-5
68
67
68
72
275
9
Zheng Kai BAI
China
-5
66
67
69
73
275
9
Yuxin LIN
China
-5
69
69
62
75
275
13
Daniel HILLIER
New Zealand
-4
72
65
71
68
276
13
Kartik SHARMA
India
-4
71
66
69
70
276
13
Andy ZHANG
China
-4
69
70
64
73
276
16
Charlie HILLIER
New Zealand
-3
68
70
69
70
277
16
Chun-an YU
Chinese Taipei
-3
68
70
68
71
277
16
Minwoo LEE
Australia
-3
66
69
69
73
277
19
Yung-hua LIU
Chinese Taipei
-2
65
70
74
69
278
19
Abdul HADI
Singapore
-2
70
71
68
69
278
21
Denzel IEREMIA
New Zealand
-1
68
70
71
70
279
21
Yuvraj SANDHU
India
-1
72
66
70
71
279
21
Zach MURRAY
Australia
-1
70
69
69
71
279
24
Blake WINDRED
Australia
0
72
69
70
69
280
24
Kazuya OSAWA
Japan
0
69
68
73
70
280
24
Leon Philip D’SOUZA
Hong Kong
0
72
70
69
69
280
24
Dylan PERRY
Australia
0
73
67
69
71
280
24
Dongmin KIM
Korea – Republic of
0
67
73
67
73
280
24
Naraajie RAMADHAN
Indonesia
0
66
74
63
77
280
30
Ngai SI
Luxembourg
1
72
70
70
69
281
30
Seung-Taek OH
Korea – Republic of
1
73
69
69
70
281
30
Shiso GO
Japan
1
68
72
70
71
281
30
Janghyun LEE
Korea – Republic of
1
71
71
71
68
281
30
Tanapat PICHAIKOOL
Thailand
1
67
72
69
73
281
30
Sean MARUYAMA
Japan
1
69
69
69
74
281
30
David MICHELUZZI
Australia
1
64
71
69
77
281
37
Terrence NG
Hong Kong
2
73
67
70
72
282
38
Amarin KRAIVIXIEN
Thailand
3
70
71
73
69
283
38
Kshitij Naveed KAUL
India
3
69
76
71
67
283
40
Wee Jin LOW
Singapore
4
70
70
75
69
284
40
Parathakorn SUYASRI
Thailand
4
71
75
68
70
284
42
Joshua HO
Singapore
5
72
69
73
71
285
42
Rupert ZARAGOSA
Philippines
5
69
71
74
71
285
42
Bryan Wiyang TEOH
Malaysia
5
70
69
76
70
285
45
Matthew McLEAN
New Zealand
6
72
73
73
68
286
46
Luke BROWN
New Zealand
7
73
71
69
74
287
46
Jinbo HA
Korea – Republic of
7
66
67
79
75
287
46
Chanmin JUNG
Korea – Republic of
7
69
77
70
71
287
49
M Rifqi ALAM RAMADHAN
Indonesia
8
72
73
72
71
288
49
Han XUE
China
8
72
74
71
71
288
51
Kerry MOUNTCASTLE
New Zealand
9
75
65
75
74
289
51
Runchanapong YOUPRAYONG
Thailand
9
74
72
73
70
289
53
Almay Rayhan YAGUTAH
Indonesia
10
69
73
74
74
290
54
Matthew CHEUNG
Hong Kong
11
74
71
73
73
291
54
Varun PARIKH
India
11
73
73
71
74
291
54
Ting-wei HSIEH
Chinese Taipei
11
73
72
73
73
291
54
William HOWARD
Cook Islands
11
72
74
73
72
291
58
Lucius TOH
Singapore
13
80
66
70
77
293
58
Guxin CHEN
China
13
77
68
78
70
293
60
Othman ALMULLA
Saudi Arabia
18
69
74
78
77
298
60
Ahmad BAIG
Pakistan
18
73
69
81
75
298
62
Shergo AL KURDI
Jordan
21
69
76
84
72
301
63
Ghazanfar MEHMOOD
Pakistan
23
71
75
83
74
303
WD
Afif RAZIF
Malaysia
13
70
72
77
219
MC
Tuck Soon CHAN
Malaysia
7
76
71
147
MC
Brentt SALAS
Guam
7
73
74
147
MC
Wei-hsuan WANG
Chinese Taipei
7
71
76
147
MC
Sukra Bahadur RAI
Nepal
7
75
72
147
MC
Kaito ONISHI
Japan
7
75
72
147
MC
Vinay Kumar YADAV
India
8
74
74
148
MC
Van WRIGHT
Samoa
8
76
72
148
MC
Andre Wei Zer CHONG
Singapore
8
71
77
148
MC
Jonathan WIJONO
Indonesia
9
71
78
149
MC
Mg MAE
Myanmar
9
77
72
149
MC
Thiha HTAY
Myanmar
9
72
77
149
MC
Muhammad Afif FATHI
Malaysia
10
74
76
150
MC
Brian TAIKIRI
Papua New Guinea
10
76
74
150
MC
Ali Abdulla AL-SHAHRANI
Qatar
10
74
76
150
MC
Olaf ALLEN
Fiji
10
74
76
150
MC
Ahmad SKAIK
United Arab Emirates
11
76
75
151
MC
Donovan LEE
Singapore
11
76
75
151
MC
Ryan WONG
Singapore
11
74
77
151
MC
Indika JAYAMAHA
Sri Lanka
12
74
78
152
MC
Md Shahab UDDIN
Bangladesh
12
81
71
152
MC
George RUKABO
Solomon Islands
12
75
77
152
MC
Azzan AL RUMHI
Oman
13
78
75
153
MC
Md Shomrat SIKDER
Bangladesh
13
77
76
153
MC
Vanseiha SENG
Cambodia
13
73
80
153
MC
Thammalack BOUAHOM
Laos
13
77
76
153
MC
Redge CAMACHO
Guam
15
72
83
155
MC
Ali KHAZANBEIK
Iran
15
75
80
155
MC
Morgan ANNATO
Papua New Guinea
15
78
77
155
MC
Amer Abdulhasan RADEE
Iraq
15
79
76
155
MC
Abid HUSSAIN
Fiji
15
79
76
155
MC
Sun-yi LU
Chinese Taipei
16
77
79
156
MC
Chanpasit OUNAPHOM
Laos
16
78
78
156
MC
Sisira KUMARA
Sri Lanka
17
77
80
157
MC
Tanka B. KARKI
Nepal
17
79
78
157
MC
Ka Hou AO
Luxembourg
17
80
77
157
MC
Arthur BARAKAT
Lebanon
18
78
80
158
MC
Saleh ALKAABI
Qatar
18
77
81
158
MC
Hung Dung NGUYEN
Vietnam
18
78
80
158
MC
Amarapadma NARAHENPITAGE
Sri Lanka
19
80
79
159
MC
Phuong Toan NGUYEN
Vietnam
19
83
76
159
MC
Saud ALSHARIF
Saudi Arabia
21
80
81
161
MC
Hassan KARIMIAN NOSHAHR
Iran
22
77
85
162
MC
B.A. SANJEEWA
Sri Lanka
22
77
85
162
MC
Samu MATULINO
Samoa
23
83
80
163
MC
Saqer ALNOAIMI
Bahrain
24
85
79
164
MC
Abdulla ALMUSHARREKH
United Arab Emirates
25
84
81
165
MC
Kristopher WILLIAMSON
Cook Islands
26
86
80
166
MC
Pichmeta PEOU
Cambodia
26
85
81
166
MC
Mohamed ALNOAIMI
Bahrain
27
87
80
167
MC
Rachid AKL
Lebanon
28
87
81
168
MC
Munkhbaatar BOLDBAATAR
Mongolia
28
89
79
168
MC
Talgat SUGIRBEKOV
Kyrgyzstan
32
88
84
172
MC
Aidarali ASANOV
Kyrgyzstan
34
88
86
174
MC
Asad ALRAWASHDEH
Jordan
35
89
86
175
MC
Khayankhyarvaa AMGALAN
Mongolia
39
88
91
179
WD
Shae WOOLS-COBB
Australia
4
70
70