2017 Results

17-Year-Old Yuxin Lin Becomes the Third AAC Champion from China at Royal Wellington Golf Club in New Zealand

Date

26-29 October 2017

Venue

Royal Wellington Golf Club

Par

36-35-71

Length

6258 metres/6845 yards

Designers

Turner Macpherson Golf Design

Opened

1908

_DP22407_crop

China’s Yuxin Lin won the ninth Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Sunday at Royal Wellington Golf Club to secure spots in the 2018 Masters Tournament and The 147th Open at Carnoustie. In front of large crowds, the left-hander birdied the 17th hole and eagled 18 to card a six-under-par 65 and finish 14-under, three ahead of compatriot Andy Zhang (67), who was rewarded with a place in The Open Qualifying Series.

The Beijing-based Lin, who turned 17 on October 12, became the third Chinese player to win the championship following victories by Tianlang Guan in 2012, aged 14, and Jin, who was 17 when he won.

“I’m very, very happy I got the chance to win this event and play two majors,” said Lin, who trailed Zhang for much of the round. “I’m very proud of myself. It means a lot to me to play in the Masters and The Open next year. It’s a great experience.

“I was just trying to stay aggressive and hit as many drivers as I could. Even though I wasn’t playing that well for 12 holes, I still stuck with that plan. Andy is a very steady player, but I had to stay aggressive and get birdies.”

Lin started the day at eight-under, one ahead of playing partners Minwoo Lee and Zhang, China’s top-ranked amateur. And it was Zhang, the 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Florida, who quickly took control with birdies at one and three to take the lead, which he held for much of the round.

Zhang doubled his lead with a birdie at 13, but Lin bounced back with a crucial birdie at the next hole. When Zhang bogeyed 15, the pair drew even at 11 under and remained level with two holes to play. That’s when Lin’s power game and self-confidence came into play.

The solidly built teen drove the green at the 361-yard, par-four 17th to set up a tap-in birdie. On the par-five 18th, he smashed his drive down the middle of the fairway then watched as his stunning five-iron from 216 yards landed just six feet from the flag, holing the putt for an eagle three and punching the air in victory.

“On 18, I was going to hit a four-iron because it was a bit into the wind, but then I thought it might roll over the green, so I hit a five. I thought it was a bit short but it turned out that it was pretty good.”

Zhang, who competed in the U.S. Open at the age of 14, was playing with Lin for the first time in competition and was full of praise for his younger compatriot.

“It shows you how good China is getting at golf,” Zhang explained. “The next generation is coming up and China will be a big country up there.”

POS

NAME

NATIONALITY

TO PAR

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOTAL

1

LIN, Yuxin

China

-14

69

67

69

65

270

2

ZHANG, Andy

China

-11

69

70

67

67

273

T3

YUAN, Yechun

China

-7

74

66

69

68

277

T3

LEE, Minwoo

Australia

-7

67

68

71

71

277

5

JIN, Cheng

China

-6

73

73

67

65

278

T6

YU, Chun-an

Chinese Taipei

-5

73

71

68

67

279

T6

HILLIER, Daniel

New Zealand

-5

70

73

68

68

279

T6

WOOLS-COBB, Shae

Australia

-5

63

74

71

71

279

9

MOUNTCASTLE, Kerry

New Zealand

-4

69

70

70

71

280

T10

ENDYCOTT, Harrison

Australia

-3

70

71

74

66

281

T10

CHISNALL, Ryan

New Zealand

-3

74

73

67

67

281

T10

HAMAMOTO, Kosuke

Thailand

-3

72

73

69

67

281

T10

VOKE, Nick

New Zealand

-3

67

72

73

69

281

14

HILLIER, Charlie

New Zealand

-2

74

69

72

67

282

T15

ONISHI, Kaito

Japan

-1

76

68

71

68

283

T15

PERRY, Dylan

Australia

-1

71

69

71

72

283

T17

HADI, Abdul

Singapore

Par

71

74

73

66

284

T17

NAKAJIMA, Keita

Japan

Par

72

68

70

74

284

T19

MARUYAMA, Sean

Japan

1

67

72

76

70

285

T19

NAMUANGRUK, Kammalas

Thailand

1

78

68

69

70

285

T19

KAEWKANJANA, Sadom

Thailand

1

74

71

70

70

285

T19

WIJONO, Jonathan

Indonesia

1

72

70

72

71

285

T19

ANSTISS, James

New Zealand

1

70

70

72

73

285

T24

SMYTH, Travis

Australia

2

70

71

75

70

286

T24

ZARAGOSA, Rupert

Philippines

2

76

70

71

69

286

T24

UEKI, Shota

Japan

2

71

76

72

67

286

T24

GO, Lloyd Jefferson

Philippines

2

67

72

71

76

286

T28

HUTSON, Mark

New Zealand

3

74

74

68

71

287

T28

HOWARD, William

Cook Islands

3

73

72

71

71

287

T28

BROWN, Luke

New Zealand

3

77

68

70

72

287

T28

LEE, Won-jun

Korea

3

73

74

71

69

287

T28

LIU, Yung-hua

Chinese Taipei

3

72

72

71

72

287

T33

WANG, Wei-hsuan

Chinese Taipei

4

69

73

74

72

288

T33

WINAICHAROENCHAI, Atiruj

Thailand

4

72

74

71

71

288

T35

THOMAS, Rayhan

India

5

73

71

73

72

289

T35

SINGH, Priyanshu

India

5

74

72

71

72

289

T35

SUGIHARA, Taiga

Japan

5

76

72

72

69

289

T35

RAMADHAN, Naraajie Emerald

Indonesia

5

70

72

70

77

289

T39

HSIEH, Ting-wei

Chinese Taipei

6

70

70

75

75

290

T39

HA, Jinbo

Korea

6

75

73

74

68

290

T41

FOO, Gregory

Singapore

7

74

70

73

74

291

T41

TSUKAMOTO, Gaku

Japan

7

73

73

72

73

291

T41

CHEUNG, Matthew

Hong Kong

7

73

72

75

71

291

T41

ZHAO, Nathan

Guam

7

72

73

75

71

291

T41

CHAN, Tuck Soon

Malaysia

7

77

70

74

70

291

T46

CHOTHIRUNRUNGRUENG, W

Thailand

8

75

71

71

75

292

T46

WONG, Shuai-ming

Hong Kong

8

74

66

77

75

292

T48

SITHU, Hein

Myanmar

9

73

72

73

75

293

T48

CHANDRA, Yashas

India

9

73

75

71

74

293

T48

YAGUTAH, Almay Rayhan

Indonesia

9

69

75

76

73

293

T48

KHAZANBEIK, Ali

Iran

9

74

74

72

73

293

T52

DANN, Charlie

Australia

10

74

71

75

74

294

T52

AKBAR, Kevin Caesario

Indonesia

10

74

73

75

72

294

T54

HOSSAIN, Md Akbar

Bangladesh

11

74

71

76

74

295

T54

JANG, Seungbo

Korea

11

71

74

80

70

295

56

BOUAHOM, Thammasack

Laos

12

77

71

75

73

296

57

CHEN, Yi-tong

Chinese Taipei

13

71

76

72

78

297

T58

SANJEEWA, B A

Sri Lanka

14

75

73

75

75

298

T58

RAZIF, Muhd Afif

Malaysia

14

76

72

78

72

298

T60

OH, Seungtaek

Korea

15

71

75

74

79

299

T60

SANDHU, Yuvraj

India

15

73

75

75

76

299

62

MEHMOOD, Ghazanfar

Pakistan

24

75

73

76

84

308

MC

SHOU, Joshua

Singapore

7

77

72

149

MC

TAMARDI, Tirto

Indonesia

7

79

70

149

MC

YAP, Jesse

Singapore

7

79

70

149

MC

KAUL, Kshitij Naveed

India

7

75

74

149

MC

IEREMIA, Denzel

New Zealand

7

76

73

149

MC

SI, Ngai

Macau

7

74

75

149

MC

KANAVATHI, Rhaasrikanesh

Malaysia

7

75

74

149

MC

LOW, Wee Jin

Singapore

8

74

76

150

MC

YE, Wocheng

China

8

77

73

150

MC

DORJI, Ugen

Bhutan

8

74

76

150

MC

TSAI, Kai-jen

Chinese Taipei

8

77

73

150

MC

KIM, Seonghyeon

Korea

8

76

74

150

MC

OO, Kyaw Thet

Myanmar

8

73

77

150

MC

HUSSEIN, Abid

Fiji

9

72

79

151

MC

ATTIEH, Khaled

Saudi Arabia

9

75

76

151

MC

GUAN, Tianlang

China

9

75

76

151

MC

TRUONG, Chi Quan

Vietnam

9

75

76

151

MC

HO, Joshua

Singapore

10

77

75

152

MC

SUYASRI, Parathakorn

Thailand

10

78

74

152

MC

VUI, Niko

Samoa

10

77

75

152

MC

LEE, Changgi

Korea

10

78

74

152

MC

KHO, Taichi

Hong Kong

10

72

80

152

MC

RASEL, Md

Bangladesh

11

74

79

153

MC

YACOOB, Nasser

Bahrain

11

77

76

153

MC

CHOWRASIA, Sunit

India

11

75

78

153

MC

SPRING, Henry

New Zealand

13

78

77

155

MC

SALAS, Brentt

Guam

13

74

81

155

MC

D’SOUZA, Leon Philip

Hong Kong

16

81

77

158

MC

AL SHAHRANI, Abdulrahman

Qatar

16

81

77

158

MC

NARAHENPITAGE, Amarapadma

Sri Lanka

17

82

77

159

MC

SENG, Vaseiha

Cambodia

17

81

78

159

MC

INDIKA, J M D

Sri Lanka

17

79

80

159

MC

ANNATO, Morgan

Papua New Guinea

17

79

80

159

MC

ALLEN, Olaf

Fiji

18

75

85

160

MC

AL RUMHI, Azzan

Oman

18

80

80

160

MC

WILLIAMSON, Kristopher

Cook Islands

18

79

81

160

MC

PEOU, Pichmeta

Cambodia

19

79

82

161

MC

AL SHARIF, Saud

Saudi Arabia

19

78

83

161

MC

GIA DAT, Do Le

Vietnam

19

77

84

161

MC

TELESO, Willie

American Samoa

20

82

80

162

MC

SKAIK, Ahmad

United Arab Emirates

22

86

78

164

MC

AL KUWARI, Ghanim

Qatar

24

84

82

166

MC

BOLDBAATAR, Munkhbaatar

Mongolia

26

80

88

168

MC

OCHIRJAV, Oyunbold

Mongolia

27

85

84

169

MC

TIKILI, Gideon

Papua New Guinea

27

82

87

169

MC

FELANI, Thomas

Solomon Islands

27

83

86

169

MC

SALEH, Abdulla Sultan

Bahrain

28

83

87

170

MC

FAAALIGA, Robert

Samoa

28

85

85

170

MC

AL HAJERI, Mohamed

United Arab Emirates

29

82

89

171

MC

RUKABO, George

Solomon Islands

30

84

88

172

MC

TRABOULSI, Yves

Lebanon

32

89

85

174

MC

ALGHABABSHEN, Tariq

Jordan

41

98

85

183

MC

SAGAPOLUTELE, Pelefoti

American Samoa

44

93

93

186

MC

ALRAWSHDEH, Asad

Jordan

60

109

93

202