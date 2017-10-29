2017 Results
17-Year-Old Yuxin Lin Becomes the Third AAC Champion from China at Royal Wellington Golf Club in New Zealand
Date
26-29 October 2017
Venue
Royal Wellington Golf Club
Par
36-35-71
Length
6258 metres/6845 yards
Designers
Turner Macpherson Golf Design
Opened
1908
China’s Yuxin Lin won the ninth Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Sunday at Royal Wellington Golf Club to secure spots in the 2018 Masters Tournament and The 147th Open at Carnoustie. In front of large crowds, the left-hander birdied the 17th hole and eagled 18 to card a six-under-par 65 and finish 14-under, three ahead of compatriot Andy Zhang (67), who was rewarded with a place in The Open Qualifying Series.
The Beijing-based Lin, who turned 17 on October 12, became the third Chinese player to win the championship following victories by Tianlang Guan in 2012, aged 14, and Jin, who was 17 when he won.
“I’m very, very happy I got the chance to win this event and play two majors,” said Lin, who trailed Zhang for much of the round. “I’m very proud of myself. It means a lot to me to play in the Masters and The Open next year. It’s a great experience.
“I was just trying to stay aggressive and hit as many drivers as I could. Even though I wasn’t playing that well for 12 holes, I still stuck with that plan. Andy is a very steady player, but I had to stay aggressive and get birdies.”
Lin started the day at eight-under, one ahead of playing partners Minwoo Lee and Zhang, China’s top-ranked amateur. And it was Zhang, the 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Florida, who quickly took control with birdies at one and three to take the lead, which he held for much of the round.
Zhang doubled his lead with a birdie at 13, but Lin bounced back with a crucial birdie at the next hole. When Zhang bogeyed 15, the pair drew even at 11 under and remained level with two holes to play. That’s when Lin’s power game and self-confidence came into play.
The solidly built teen drove the green at the 361-yard, par-four 17th to set up a tap-in birdie. On the par-five 18th, he smashed his drive down the middle of the fairway then watched as his stunning five-iron from 216 yards landed just six feet from the flag, holing the putt for an eagle three and punching the air in victory.
“On 18, I was going to hit a four-iron because it was a bit into the wind, but then I thought it might roll over the green, so I hit a five. I thought it was a bit short but it turned out that it was pretty good.”
Zhang, who competed in the U.S. Open at the age of 14, was playing with Lin for the first time in competition and was full of praise for his younger compatriot.
“It shows you how good China is getting at golf,” Zhang explained. “The next generation is coming up and China will be a big country up there.”
POS
NAME
NATIONALITY
TO PAR
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOTAL
1
LIN, Yuxin
China
-14
69
67
69
65
270
2
ZHANG, Andy
China
-11
69
70
67
67
273
T3
YUAN, Yechun
China
-7
74
66
69
68
277
T3
LEE, Minwoo
Australia
-7
67
68
71
71
277
5
JIN, Cheng
China
-6
73
73
67
65
278
T6
YU, Chun-an
Chinese Taipei
-5
73
71
68
67
279
T6
HILLIER, Daniel
New Zealand
-5
70
73
68
68
279
T6
WOOLS-COBB, Shae
Australia
-5
63
74
71
71
279
9
MOUNTCASTLE, Kerry
New Zealand
-4
69
70
70
71
280
T10
ENDYCOTT, Harrison
Australia
-3
70
71
74
66
281
T10
CHISNALL, Ryan
New Zealand
-3
74
73
67
67
281
T10
HAMAMOTO, Kosuke
Thailand
-3
72
73
69
67
281
T10
VOKE, Nick
New Zealand
-3
67
72
73
69
281
14
HILLIER, Charlie
New Zealand
-2
74
69
72
67
282
T15
ONISHI, Kaito
Japan
-1
76
68
71
68
283
T15
PERRY, Dylan
Australia
-1
71
69
71
72
283
T17
HADI, Abdul
Singapore
Par
71
74
73
66
284
T17
NAKAJIMA, Keita
Japan
Par
72
68
70
74
284
T19
MARUYAMA, Sean
Japan
1
67
72
76
70
285
T19
NAMUANGRUK, Kammalas
Thailand
1
78
68
69
70
285
T19
KAEWKANJANA, Sadom
Thailand
1
74
71
70
70
285
T19
WIJONO, Jonathan
Indonesia
1
72
70
72
71
285
T19
ANSTISS, James
New Zealand
1
70
70
72
73
285
T24
SMYTH, Travis
Australia
2
70
71
75
70
286
T24
ZARAGOSA, Rupert
Philippines
2
76
70
71
69
286
T24
UEKI, Shota
Japan
2
71
76
72
67
286
T24
GO, Lloyd Jefferson
Philippines
2
67
72
71
76
286
T28
HUTSON, Mark
New Zealand
3
74
74
68
71
287
T28
HOWARD, William
Cook Islands
3
73
72
71
71
287
T28
BROWN, Luke
New Zealand
3
77
68
70
72
287
T28
LEE, Won-jun
Korea
3
73
74
71
69
287
T28
LIU, Yung-hua
Chinese Taipei
3
72
72
71
72
287
T33
WANG, Wei-hsuan
Chinese Taipei
4
69
73
74
72
288
T33
WINAICHAROENCHAI, Atiruj
Thailand
4
72
74
71
71
288
T35
THOMAS, Rayhan
India
5
73
71
73
72
289
T35
SINGH, Priyanshu
India
5
74
72
71
72
289
T35
SUGIHARA, Taiga
Japan
5
76
72
72
69
289
T35
RAMADHAN, Naraajie Emerald
Indonesia
5
70
72
70
77
289
T39
HSIEH, Ting-wei
Chinese Taipei
6
70
70
75
75
290
T39
HA, Jinbo
Korea
6
75
73
74
68
290
T41
FOO, Gregory
Singapore
7
74
70
73
74
291
T41
TSUKAMOTO, Gaku
Japan
7
73
73
72
73
291
T41
CHEUNG, Matthew
Hong Kong
7
73
72
75
71
291
T41
ZHAO, Nathan
Guam
7
72
73
75
71
291
T41
CHAN, Tuck Soon
Malaysia
7
77
70
74
70
291
T46
CHOTHIRUNRUNGRUENG, W
Thailand
8
75
71
71
75
292
T46
WONG, Shuai-ming
Hong Kong
8
74
66
77
75
292
T48
SITHU, Hein
Myanmar
9
73
72
73
75
293
T48
CHANDRA, Yashas
India
9
73
75
71
74
293
T48
YAGUTAH, Almay Rayhan
Indonesia
9
69
75
76
73
293
T48
KHAZANBEIK, Ali
Iran
9
74
74
72
73
293
T52
DANN, Charlie
Australia
10
74
71
75
74
294
T52
AKBAR, Kevin Caesario
Indonesia
10
74
73
75
72
294
T54
HOSSAIN, Md Akbar
Bangladesh
11
74
71
76
74
295
T54
JANG, Seungbo
Korea
11
71
74
80
70
295
56
BOUAHOM, Thammasack
Laos
12
77
71
75
73
296
57
CHEN, Yi-tong
Chinese Taipei
13
71
76
72
78
297
T58
SANJEEWA, B A
Sri Lanka
14
75
73
75
75
298
T58
RAZIF, Muhd Afif
Malaysia
14
76
72
78
72
298
T60
OH, Seungtaek
Korea
15
71
75
74
79
299
T60
SANDHU, Yuvraj
India
15
73
75
75
76
299
62
MEHMOOD, Ghazanfar
Pakistan
24
75
73
76
84
308
MC
SHOU, Joshua
Singapore
7
77
72
149
MC
TAMARDI, Tirto
Indonesia
7
79
70
149
MC
YAP, Jesse
Singapore
7
79
70
149
MC
KAUL, Kshitij Naveed
India
7
75
74
149
MC
IEREMIA, Denzel
New Zealand
7
76
73
149
MC
SI, Ngai
Macau
7
74
75
149
MC
KANAVATHI, Rhaasrikanesh
Malaysia
7
75
74
149
MC
LOW, Wee Jin
Singapore
8
74
76
150
MC
YE, Wocheng
China
8
77
73
150
MC
DORJI, Ugen
Bhutan
8
74
76
150
MC
TSAI, Kai-jen
Chinese Taipei
8
77
73
150
MC
KIM, Seonghyeon
Korea
8
76
74
150
MC
OO, Kyaw Thet
Myanmar
8
73
77
150
MC
HUSSEIN, Abid
Fiji
9
72
79
151
MC
ATTIEH, Khaled
Saudi Arabia
9
75
76
151
MC
GUAN, Tianlang
China
9
75
76
151
MC
TRUONG, Chi Quan
Vietnam
9
75
76
151
MC
HO, Joshua
Singapore
10
77
75
152
MC
SUYASRI, Parathakorn
Thailand
10
78
74
152
MC
VUI, Niko
Samoa
10
77
75
152
MC
LEE, Changgi
Korea
10
78
74
152
MC
KHO, Taichi
Hong Kong
10
72
80
152
MC
RASEL, Md
Bangladesh
11
74
79
153
MC
YACOOB, Nasser
Bahrain
11
77
76
153
MC
CHOWRASIA, Sunit
India
11
75
78
153
MC
SPRING, Henry
New Zealand
13
78
77
155
MC
SALAS, Brentt
Guam
13
74
81
155
MC
D’SOUZA, Leon Philip
Hong Kong
16
81
77
158
MC
AL SHAHRANI, Abdulrahman
Qatar
16
81
77
158
MC
NARAHENPITAGE, Amarapadma
Sri Lanka
17
82
77
159
MC
SENG, Vaseiha
Cambodia
17
81
78
159
MC
INDIKA, J M D
Sri Lanka
17
79
80
159
MC
ANNATO, Morgan
Papua New Guinea
17
79
80
159
MC
ALLEN, Olaf
Fiji
18
75
85
160
MC
AL RUMHI, Azzan
Oman
18
80
80
160
MC
WILLIAMSON, Kristopher
Cook Islands
18
79
81
160
MC
PEOU, Pichmeta
Cambodia
19
79
82
161
MC
AL SHARIF, Saud
Saudi Arabia
19
78
83
161
MC
GIA DAT, Do Le
Vietnam
19
77
84
161
MC
TELESO, Willie
American Samoa
20
82
80
162
MC
SKAIK, Ahmad
United Arab Emirates
22
86
78
164
MC
AL KUWARI, Ghanim
Qatar
24
84
82
166
MC
BOLDBAATAR, Munkhbaatar
Mongolia
26
80
88
168
MC
OCHIRJAV, Oyunbold
Mongolia
27
85
84
169
MC
TIKILI, Gideon
Papua New Guinea
27
82
87
169
MC
FELANI, Thomas
Solomon Islands
27
83
86
169
MC
SALEH, Abdulla Sultan
Bahrain
28
83
87
170
MC
FAAALIGA, Robert
Samoa
28
85
85
170
MC
AL HAJERI, Mohamed
United Arab Emirates
29
82
89
171
MC
RUKABO, George
Solomon Islands
30
84
88
172
MC
TRABOULSI, Yves
Lebanon
32
89
85
174
MC
ALGHABABSHEN, Tariq
Jordan
41
98
85
183
MC
SAGAPOLUTELE, Pelefoti
American Samoa
44
93
93
186
MC
ALRAWSHDEH, Asad
Jordan
60
109
93
202