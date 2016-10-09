2016 Results
Australia’s Curtis Luck Wins the 2016 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Korea
Date
6-9 October 2016
Venue
Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, Korea
Par
36-36-72
Length
6,457 metres/7,062 yards
Designers
Nicklaus Design
Opened
2010
Australia’s Curtis Luck, the world’s second-ranked amateur, overcame a seven-stroke deficit to secure a one-shot victory over compatriot Brett Coletta at the eighth Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship held at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club.
Luck, who has already earned berths in the Masters Tournament, U.S. Open and The 146th Open at Royal Birkdale next year after winning the U.S. Amateur in August, carded a bogey-free 67 to finish on 12-under-par (276).
As runner-up, Coletta (75) earned a place in The Open Qualifying Series.
Following Antonio Murdaca’s victory in Melbourne two years ago, Australian players have now won the Championship twice to equal South Korea (2009, 2013), Japan (2010, 2011) and China (2012, 2015).
New Zealand’s Luke Toomey carded a best-of-the-day 66 to finish third at nine under, two ahead of Australia’s Cameron Davis (77), last year’s joint runner-up.
Junya Kameshiro (75), Japan’s top-ranked amateur, finished fifth at five under while Chinese Taipei’s Chun-an Yu (69), Thailand’s KK Limbhasut (73), Korea’s Wonjun Lee (73) and China’s Yechun Yuan (70) finished sixth to ninth, respectively. The defending champion, Cheng Jin from China, finished in a tie for 15th at six over par.
Luck, 20, was seven behind Coletta at the start of the final day and had to shoot his lowest score of the week to clinch the Championship in his second appearance, having made his debut in 2014.
“I’ve had an amazing year and this has topped it off,” said Luck who was part of the Australia team that won the World Amateur Team Championships in Mexico two weeks ago.
“I came here to try my best and win, but I wasn’t expecting to be standing here with the trophy at the end of the week. I’ve had a pretty good year and a couple of big wins in the past couple of months.”
Playing in the penultimate group, Luck birdied Nos. 2, 11, 12 and 15 and was playing the par-five 18th when he realised Coletta had drawn level with him following a chip-in birdie on 17. Luck had hit his second shot into a bunker, but splashed out to 15 feet and drained a curling putt, following it up with an emotional fist pump.
“It was a pretty nerve-racking finish as I knew Brett could make birdie on 18, so fortunately for me he didn’t,” said Luck.
“That bunker shot was probably one of the most nervous shots I’ve ever had to play, and the putt just topped it off. I left myself a bit of a swinging putt, but I had a really good feel for it.”
Luck conceded that he felt for Coletta, who led after rounds two and three. “Brett’s a really close friend of mine and I understand the opportunity he has just missed out on. I do feel a little guilty and sad, but I’m so competitive I couldn’t give up the chance to win an event like this.”
Coletta, 20, started the day at 14-under, but a birdie at three was followed by back-to-back bogeys then double bogeys at nine and 11. He bounced back with birdies at 14 and 17 but was unable to convert a birdie putt on the last and force a playoff.
“It’s really hard to swallow, but you’ve got to look at the positives. I’ve had three good rounds at a tournament I’ve never played before,” said Coletta, last year’s U.S. Amateur stroke play medallist.
“A chip-in on 17 helped and I knew I had to make a birdie at 18, but I had a poor second shot. My chip wasn’t too much better, but that’s golf for you.
“I’m going to look back at the first three rounds and leading this prestigious event. I’ll go back and catch up with family who will be so proud of me. They were just hoping to see me once on TV, never mind seeing me lead after the second and third rounds.”
The ninth Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will be held at Royal Wellington Golf Club in New Zealand from October 26-29, 2017.
The eighth AAC featured 118 players from 38 APGC member associations. Television coverage included three hours of live broadcast on each of the four days and a 30-minute highlights show, and was aired in more than 160 countries, once again making it the world’s most televised amateur golf tournament.
POS
PLAYER
NATIONALITY
TO PAR
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOTAL
1
Curtis LUCK
AUS
-12
70
69
70
67
276
2
Brett COLETTA
AUS
-11
67
67
68
75
277
3
Luke TOOMEY
NZL
-9
71
72
70
66
279
4
Cameron DAVIS
AUS
-7
65
70
69
77
281
5
Junya KAMESHIRO
JPN
-5
68
69
71
75
283
6
Chun-an YU
TPE
-4
71
71
73
69
284
7
KK LIMBHASUT
THA
-3
68
71
73
73
285
8
Wonjun LEE
KOR
0
73
69
73
73
288
9
Yechun YUAN
CHN
1
73
72
74
70
289
10
Kazuki HIGA
JPN
2
75
70
67
78
290
11
Nick VOKE
NZL
3
71
72
71
77
291
12
Andy ZHANG
CHN
4
73
69
75
75
292
12
Takumi KANAYA
JPN
4
70
70
70
82
292
14
Seungbo JANG
KOR
5
74
74
75
70
293
15
Travis SMYTH
AUS
6
74
79
67
74
294
15
Daniel HILLIER
NZL
6
73
70
76
75
294
15
Gunn YANG
KOR
6
78
73
72
71
294
15
Cheng JIN
CHN
6
72
72
74
76
294
15
Gregory FOO
SIN
6
72
74
72
76
294
15
Yuwa KOSAIHIRA
JPN
6
67
72
76
79
294
21
Luke BROWN
NZL
8
72
76
73
75
296
21
Sadom KAEWKANJANA
THA
8
74
72
75
75
296
21
Yuxin LIN
CHN
8
73
71
75
77
296
21
Kaito ONISHI
JPN
8
75
71
70
80
296
21
Witchayanon CHOTHIRUNRUNGRUENG
THA
8
75
77
75
69
296
26
Viraj MADAPPA
IND
9
76
72
72
77
297
26
Sungho YUN
KOR
9
74
76
73
74
297
26
Harrison ENDYCOTT
AUS
9
72
73
80
72
297
29
William HOWARD
COK
11
75
73
73
78
299
29
Rayhan THOMAS
IND
11
70
75
76
78
299
29
Jesse YAP
SIN
11
79
70
71
79
299
32
Joshua HO
SIN
12
71
75
74
80
300
32
Kaiwen LIU
CHN
12
75
73
75
77
300
32
Toshiki ISHITOKU
JPN
12
77
74
72
77
300
32
Yu-chen YEH
TPE
12
71
79
68
82
300
32
Jechang RYU
KOR
12
75
72
70
83
300
32
Jaekyeoung LEE
KOR
12
76
75
78
71
300
38
Yuvraj SANDHU
IND
13
72
75
74
80
301
38
Nicholas COXON
NZL
13
69
71
78
83
301
38
Nathan ZHAO
GUM
13
76
72
77
76
301
38
Anthony QUAYLE
AUS
13
73
76
76
76
301
42
Rigel FERNANDES
IND
15
76
71
73
83
303
42
Kshitij Naveed KAUL
IND
15
74
73
77
79
303
42
Daeng RAHMAN
MAS
15
74
75
77
77
303
45
Ryan CHISNALL
NZL
16
78
72
72
82
304
46
Chi Quan TRUONG
VIE
17
74
77
71
83
305
46
Ekpharit WU
THA
17
75
75
78
77
305
46
Matthew CHEUNG
HKG
17
80
72
77
76
305
49
Wocheng YE
CHN
18
73
74
77
82
306
49
Tuck Soon CHAN
MAS
18
72
77
85
72
306
49
Kai-jen TSAI
TPE
18
79
74
77
76
306
52
Taeho KIM
KOR
19
80
71
76
80
307
52
Ruperto ZARAGOSA
PHI
19
78
73
78
78
307
54
Danial DURISIC
MAS
22
74
74
78
84
310
54
James LEOW
SIN
22
76
76
76
82
310
56
Ghazanfar MEHMOOD
PAK
23
76
75
83
77
311
57
Zin Aung MIN
MYA
24
74
78
74
86
312
58
Han-ting CHIU
TPE
27
74
77
83
81
315
59
Jonathan WIJONO
INA
29
72
81
77
87
317
MC
Maung Maung OO
MYA
10
78
76
154
MC
Do Le GIA DAT
VIE
10
75
79
154
MC
Hou Kuan CHOI
MAC
10
75
79
154
MC
Wei-hsiang WANG
TPE
10
75
79
154
MC
Priyanshu SINGH
IND
11
79
76
155
MC
Lloyd Jefferson GO
PHI
11
79
76
155
MC
Thammasack BOUAHOM
LAO
11
76
79
155
MC
Devin HUA
GUM
12
79
77
156
MC
Galven GREEN
MAS
12
78
78
156
MC
Amir Nazrin JAILANI
MAS
12
79
77
156
MC
Saleh AL KAABI
QAT
12
80
76
156
MC
Saud AL SHARIF
KSA
12
80
76
156
MC
Taimoor KHAN
PAK
13
79
78
157
MC
Khaled ATTIEH
KSA
13
77
80
157
MC
Jinbo HA
KOR
14
80
78
158
MC
Muhd Afif RAZIF
MAS
14
78
80
158
MC
Mohammad RASEL
BAN
14
80
78
158
MC
Naraajie EMERALD
INA
14
83
75
158
MC
Atiruj WINAICHAROENCHAI
THA
15
80
79
159
MC
Tianlang GUAN
CHN
15
82
77
159
MC
Leon Philip D’SOUZA
HKG
15
82
77
159
MC
Behrod KESHTAVAR
IRI
16
76
84
160
MC
Sangchai KEAWCHAROEN
THA
16
78
82
160
MC
Ali HAMMOUD
LIB
16
80
80
160
MC
Tirto TAMARDI
INA
16
81
79
160
MC
Roneel PRAKASH
FIJ
17
78
83
161
MC
DELGERMAA Ulziidelger
MGL
18
83
79
162
MC
Yuan-wei LIN
TPE
18
79
83
162
MC
Joseph CHUN
KOR
18
83
79
162
MC
Vanseiha SENG
CAM
19
85
78
163
MC
Azzan AL RUMHI
OMA
19
84
79
163
MC
Akbar HOSSAIN
BAN
19
85
78
163
MC
Brian TAIKIRI
PNG
19
76
87
163
MC
Ismael LELAE
PNG
20
83
81
164
MC
Naveenda RANGA
SRI
21
82
83
165
MC
George RUKABO
SOL
21
80
85
165
MC
Sultan AL-HAKAM
BRN
21
85
80
165
MC
Olaf ALLEN
FIJ
22
81
85
166
MC
Sukra Bahadur RAI
NEP
22
86
80
166
MC
YAN Sihuang
MAC
22
86
80
166
MC
Nasser YACOOB
BRN
22
80
86
166
MC
Amarapadma NARAHENPITAGE
SRI
26
85
85
170
MC
J M D INDIKA
SRI
26
86
84
170
MC
Abdel Ghani ZEIN
LIB
26
83
87
170
MC
Ugen DORJI
BHU
27
87
84
171
MC
Hassan KARIMIAN NOSHAHR
IRI
27
86
85
171
MC
Altynbek IMANALIEV
KGZ
27
88
83
171
MC
Pichmeta PEOU
CAM
31
85
90
175
MC
Tanka KARKI
NEP
31
87
88
175
MC
Thomas FELANI
SOL
33
89
88
177
MC
Willie TELESO
ASA
35
88
91
179
MC
Tshendra DORJI
BHU
38
88
94
182
MC
James HERMAN
COK
40
95
89
184
MC
Mendsaikhan GANGAA
MGL
47
103
88
191
MC
Tariq ALGABABSHEH
JOR
48
94
98
192
MC
Aidarali ASANOV
KGZ
49
95
98
193
MC
Edward SAMOA
ASA
57
100
101
201
WD
Taeyoung KANG
KOR
3
74
73
147
WD
Riyad ALMAJALI
JOR
14
86
86