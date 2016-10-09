2016 Results

Australia’s Curtis Luck Wins the 2016 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Korea

Date

6-9 October 2016

Venue

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, Korea

Par

36-36-72

Length

6,457 metres/7,062 yards

Designers

Nicklaus Design

Opened

2010

Australia’s Curtis Luck, the world’s second-ranked amateur, overcame a seven-stroke deficit to secure a one-shot victory over compatriot Brett Coletta at the eighth Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship held at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club.

Luck, who has already earned berths in the Masters Tournament, U.S. Open and The 146th Open at Royal Birkdale next year after winning the U.S. Amateur in August, carded a bogey-free 67 to finish on 12-under-par (276).

As runner-up, Coletta (75) earned a place in The Open Qualifying Series.

Following Antonio Murdaca’s victory in Melbourne two years ago, Australian players have now won the Championship twice to equal South Korea (2009, 2013), Japan (2010, 2011) and China (2012, 2015).

New Zealand’s Luke Toomey carded a best-of-the-day 66 to finish third at nine under, two ahead of Australia’s Cameron Davis (77), last year’s joint runner-up.

Junya Kameshiro (75), Japan’s top-ranked amateur, finished fifth at five under while Chinese Taipei’s Chun-an Yu (69), Thailand’s KK Limbhasut (73), Korea’s Wonjun Lee (73) and China’s Yechun Yuan (70) finished sixth to ninth, respectively. The defending champion, Cheng Jin from China, finished in a tie for 15th at six over par.

Luck, 20, was seven behind Coletta at the start of the final day and had to shoot his lowest score of the week to clinch the Championship in his second appearance, having made his debut in 2014.

“I’ve had an amazing year and this has topped it off,” said Luck who was part of the Australia team that won the World Amateur Team Championships in Mexico two weeks ago.

“I came here to try my best and win, but I wasn’t expecting to be standing here with the trophy at the end of the week. I’ve had a pretty good year and a couple of big wins in the past couple of months.”

Playing in the penultimate group, Luck birdied Nos. 2, 11, 12 and 15 and was playing the par-five 18th when he realised Coletta had drawn level with him following a chip-in birdie on 17. Luck had hit his second shot into a bunker, but splashed out to 15 feet and drained a curling putt, following it up with an emotional fist pump.

“It was a pretty nerve-racking finish as I knew Brett could make birdie on 18, so fortunately for me he didn’t,” said Luck.

“That bunker shot was probably one of the most nervous shots I’ve ever had to play, and the putt just topped it off. I left myself a bit of a swinging putt, but I had a really good feel for it.”

Luck conceded that he felt for Coletta, who led after rounds two and three. “Brett’s a really close friend of mine and I understand the opportunity he has just missed out on. I do feel a little guilty and sad, but I’m so competitive I couldn’t give up the chance to win an event like this.”

Coletta, 20, started the day at 14-under, but a birdie at three was followed by back-to-back bogeys then double bogeys at nine and 11. He bounced back with birdies at 14 and 17 but was unable to convert a birdie putt on the last and force a playoff.

“It’s really hard to swallow, but you’ve got to look at the positives. I’ve had three good rounds at a tournament I’ve never played before,” said Coletta, last year’s U.S. Amateur stroke play medallist.

“A chip-in on 17 helped and I knew I had to make a birdie at 18, but I had a poor second shot. My chip wasn’t too much better, but that’s golf for you.

“I’m going to look back at the first three rounds and leading this prestigious event. I’ll go back and catch up with family who will be so proud of me. They were just hoping to see me once on TV, never mind seeing me lead after the second and third rounds.”

The ninth Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will be held at Royal Wellington Golf Club in New Zealand from October 26-29, 2017.

The eighth AAC featured 118 players from 38 APGC member associations. Television coverage included three hours of live broadcast on each of the four days and a 30-minute highlights show, and was aired in more than 160 countries, once again making it the world’s most televised amateur golf tournament.

POS

PLAYER

NATIONALITY

TO PAR

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOTAL

1

Curtis LUCK

AUS

-12

70

69

70

67

276

2

Brett COLETTA

AUS

-11

67

67

68

75

277

3

Luke TOOMEY

NZL

-9

71

72

70

66

279

4

Cameron DAVIS

AUS

-7

65

70

69

77

281

5

Junya KAMESHIRO

JPN

-5

68

69

71

75

283

6

Chun-an YU

TPE

-4

71

71

73

69

284

7

KK LIMBHASUT

THA

-3

68

71

73

73

285

8

Wonjun LEE

KOR

0

73

69

73

73

288

9

Yechun YUAN

CHN

1

73

72

74

70

289

10

Kazuki HIGA

JPN

2

75

70

67

78

290

11

Nick VOKE

NZL

3

71

72

71

77

291

12

Andy ZHANG

CHN

4

73

69

75

75

292

12

Takumi KANAYA

JPN

4

70

70

70

82

292

14

Seungbo JANG

KOR

5

74

74

75

70

293

15

Travis SMYTH

AUS

6

74

79

67

74

294

15

Daniel HILLIER

NZL

6

73

70

76

75

294

15

Gunn YANG

KOR

6

78

73

72

71

294

15

Cheng JIN

CHN

6

72

72

74

76

294

15

Gregory FOO

SIN

6

72

74

72

76

294

15

Yuwa KOSAIHIRA

JPN

6

67

72

76

79

294

21

Luke BROWN

NZL

8

72

76

73

75

296

21

Sadom KAEWKANJANA

THA

8

74

72

75

75

296

21

Yuxin LIN

CHN

8

73

71

75

77

296

21

Kaito ONISHI

JPN

8

75

71

70

80

296

21

Witchayanon CHOTHIRUNRUNGRUENG

THA

8

75

77

75

69

296

26

Viraj MADAPPA

IND

9

76

72

72

77

297

26

Sungho YUN

KOR

9

74

76

73

74

297

26

Harrison ENDYCOTT

AUS

9

72

73

80

72

297

29

William HOWARD

COK

11

75

73

73

78

299

29

Rayhan THOMAS

IND

11

70

75

76

78

299

29

Jesse YAP

SIN

11

79

70

71

79

299

32

Joshua HO

SIN

12

71

75

74

80

300

32

Kaiwen LIU

CHN

12

75

73

75

77

300

32

Toshiki ISHITOKU

JPN

12

77

74

72

77

300

32

Yu-chen YEH

TPE

12

71

79

68

82

300

32

Jechang RYU

KOR

12

75

72

70

83

300

32

Jaekyeoung LEE

KOR

12

76

75

78

71

300

38

Yuvraj SANDHU

IND

13

72

75

74

80

301

38

Nicholas COXON

NZL

13

69

71

78

83

301

38

Nathan ZHAO

GUM

13

76

72

77

76

301

38

Anthony QUAYLE

AUS

13

73

76

76

76

301

42

Rigel FERNANDES

IND

15

76

71

73

83

303

42

Kshitij Naveed KAUL

IND

15

74

73

77

79

303

42

Daeng RAHMAN

MAS

15

74

75

77

77

303

45

Ryan CHISNALL

NZL

16

78

72

72

82

304

46

Chi Quan TRUONG

VIE

17

74

77

71

83

305

46

Ekpharit WU

THA

17

75

75

78

77

305

46

Matthew CHEUNG

HKG

17

80

72

77

76

305

49

Wocheng YE

CHN

18

73

74

77

82

306

49

Tuck Soon CHAN

MAS

18

72

77

85

72

306

49

Kai-jen TSAI

TPE

18

79

74

77

76

306

52

Taeho KIM

KOR

19

80

71

76

80

307

52

Ruperto ZARAGOSA

PHI

19

78

73

78

78

307

54

Danial DURISIC

MAS

22

74

74

78

84

310

54

James LEOW

SIN

22

76

76

76

82

310

56

Ghazanfar MEHMOOD

PAK

23

76

75

83

77

311

57

Zin Aung MIN

MYA

24

74

78

74

86

312

58

Han-ting CHIU

TPE

27

74

77

83

81

315

59

Jonathan WIJONO

INA

29

72

81

77

87

317

MC

Maung Maung OO

MYA

10

78

76

154

MC

Do Le GIA DAT

VIE

10

75

79

154

MC

Hou Kuan CHOI

MAC

10

75

79

154

MC

Wei-hsiang WANG

TPE

10

75

79

154

MC

Priyanshu SINGH

IND

11

79

76

155

MC

Lloyd Jefferson GO

PHI

11

79

76

155

MC

Thammasack BOUAHOM

LAO

11

76

79

155

MC

Devin HUA

GUM

12

79

77

156

MC

Galven GREEN

MAS

12

78

78

156

MC

Amir Nazrin JAILANI

MAS

12

79

77

156

MC

Saleh AL KAABI

QAT

12

80

76

156

MC

Saud AL SHARIF

KSA

12

80

76

156

MC

Taimoor KHAN

PAK

13

79

78

157

MC

Khaled ATTIEH

KSA

13

77

80

157

MC

Jinbo HA

KOR

14

80

78

158

MC

Muhd Afif RAZIF

MAS

14

78

80

158

MC

Mohammad RASEL

BAN

14

80

78

158

MC

Naraajie EMERALD

INA

14

83

75

158

MC

Atiruj WINAICHAROENCHAI

THA

15

80

79

159

MC

Tianlang GUAN

CHN

15

82

77

159

MC

Leon Philip D’SOUZA

HKG

15

82

77

159

MC

Behrod KESHTAVAR

IRI

16

76

84

160

MC

Sangchai KEAWCHAROEN

THA

16

78

82

160

MC

Ali HAMMOUD

LIB

16

80

80

160

MC

Tirto TAMARDI

INA

16

81

79

160

MC

Roneel PRAKASH

FIJ

17

78

83

161

MC

DELGERMAA Ulziidelger

MGL

18

83

79

162

MC

Yuan-wei LIN

TPE

18

79

83

162

MC

Joseph CHUN

KOR

18

83

79

162

MC

Vanseiha SENG

CAM

19

85

78

163

MC

Azzan AL RUMHI

OMA

19

84

79

163

MC

Akbar HOSSAIN

BAN

19

85

78

163

MC

Brian TAIKIRI

PNG

19

76

87

163

MC

Ismael LELAE

PNG

20

83

81

164

MC

Naveenda RANGA

SRI

21

82

83

165

MC

George RUKABO

SOL

21

80

85

165

MC

Sultan AL-HAKAM

BRN

21

85

80

165

MC

Olaf ALLEN

FIJ

22

81

85

166

MC

Sukra Bahadur RAI

NEP

22

86

80

166

MC

YAN Sihuang

MAC

22

86

80

166

MC

Nasser YACOOB

BRN

22

80

86

166

MC

Amarapadma NARAHENPITAGE

SRI

26

85

85

170

MC

J M D INDIKA

SRI

26

86

84

170

MC

Abdel Ghani ZEIN

LIB

26

83

87

170

MC

Ugen DORJI

BHU

27

87

84

171

MC

Hassan KARIMIAN NOSHAHR

IRI

27

86

85

171

MC

Altynbek IMANALIEV

KGZ

27

88

83

171

MC

Pichmeta PEOU

CAM

31

85

90

175

MC

Tanka KARKI

NEP

31

87

88

175

MC

Thomas FELANI

SOL

33

89

88

177

MC

Willie TELESO

ASA

35

88

91

179

MC

Tshendra DORJI

BHU

38

88

94

182

MC

James HERMAN

COK

40

95

89

184

MC

Mendsaikhan GANGAA

MGL

47

103

88

191

MC

Tariq ALGABABSHEH

JOR

48

94

98

192

MC

Aidarali ASANOV

KGZ

49

95

98

193

MC

Edward SAMOA

ASA

57

100

101

201

WD

Taeyoung KANG

KOR

3

74

73

147

WD

Riyad ALMAJALI

JOR

14

86

86