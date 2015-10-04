2015 Results
Chinese No. 1-Ranked Amateur Cheng Jin Crowned 2015 AAC Champion
Date
1-4 October 2015
Venue
The Clearwater Bay Golf &
Country Club Hong Kong
Par
35-35-70
Length
5,956 metres/6,513 yards
Designers
Thomson Perret Design
Opened
1982
Chinese No. 1-ranked amateur golfer Cheng Jin, of Beijing, was crowned champion of the 2015 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship after high winds and heavy rainfall from a nearby typhoon forced the cancellation of the final round at The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club in Hong Kong.
The first group teed off as scheduled at 6:40 a.m. with nine groups making it on course for the start of round four. Play was subsequently suspended at 7:41 a.m. With conditions not improving by midday, Jin, the 54-hole leader, became the winner over joint runners-up, Ryan Ruffels and Cameron Davis of Australia.
Jin opened the championship with a course-record 8-under 62 in the first round, followed by rounds of 68 and 69 to finish at 11-under 199 to earn an invitation to the 2016 Masters Tournament. His victory also secured his place in The Open Qualifying Series for The Open Championship along with Davis and Ruffels, who each finished at 10 under par.
At 17 years old, Jin managed to retain his place at the top of the leader board at the end of round three thanks to a superbly judged chip at The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club’s par-5 closing hole, from which he went on to secure a decisive birdie. With his win, Jin became the second player from China to lift the AAC trophy following the triumph of Tianlang Guan in 2012.
“This win just came so fast and so sudden,” said Jin. “I was ready for the round today, and unfortunately the weather didn’t work out, [but] it’s my pleasure to win this week. Going there [Augusta National Golf Club] next year is just amazing for me. I’m so excited and looking forward to it.”
Venue Information
The 2015 AAC marked the first time the championship was held in Hong Kong. The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club is located in the New Territories and situated on a peninsula with stunning views of the South China Sea and Hong Kong. The golf course is divided into two parts: the Highland Nine and the Ocean Nine.
Weather
Inclement weather caused delays in play throughout the week – during the morning of the first round and briefly in the late afternoon of the third round. High winds and heavy rainfall due to a nearby typhoon also resulted in suspended play in the morning of the final round. When conditions did not improve by midday, the fourth round was ultimately cancelled.
POS
NAME
NAT
R1
R2
R3
TOT
1
Cheng Jin
CHN
62
68
69
-11
2
Ryan Ruffels
AUS
69
64
67
-10
2
Cameron Davis
AUS
69
64
67
-10
4
Chun-an Yu
TPE
66
69
67
-8
4
Taeho Kim
KOR
66
68
68
-8
6
Antonio Murdaca
AUS
69
70
64
-7
7
Sangchai Keawcharoen
THA
67
70
67
-6
8
Lloyd Jefferson Go
PHI
70
68
67
-5
8
Joshua Munn
NZL
69
69
67
-5
8
Tae Koh
NZL
71
67
67
-5
11
Sungho Yun
KOR
69
69
68
-4
12
Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
THA
68
71
68
-3
12
Lucas Herbert
AUS
69
73
65
-3
12
Travis Smyth
AUS
66
69
72
-3
12
Shohei Hasegawa
JPN
69
65
73
-3
12
Zihan She
CHN
67
66
74
-3
17
Han-ting Chiu
TPE
71
69
68
-2
17
Ekpharit Wu
THA
67
67
74
-2
19
James Leow
SIN
70
69
70
-1
19
Gregory Foo
SIN
64
74
71
-1
19
Chi Huang
TPE
69
68
72
-1
19
Wocheng Ye
CHN
70
70
69
-1
19
Tirto Tamardi
INA
69
68
72
-1
19
Jarryd Felton
AUS
67
70
72
-1
19
Yuan-wei Lin
TPE
69
67
73
-1
19
Nick Voke
NZL
64
71
74
-1
27
Naoyuki Kataoka
JPN
68
71
71
E
27
Kenta Konishi
JPN
68
69
73
E
27
Youngwoong Kim
KOR
73
68
69
E
27
Wojun Lee
KOR
66
71
73
E
27
Tuck Soon Chan
MAS
66
71
73
E
27
Devin Hua
GUM
65
70
75
E
27
Rongjian Tang
CHN
65
69
76
E
27
Takashi Ogiso
JPN
67
65
78
E
35
Ryan Chisnall
NZL
67
72
72
1
35
Ruperto Zaragosa III
PHI
72
68
71
1
35
Gunn Yang
KOR
69
72
70
1
35
Sadom Kaewkanjana
THA
71
64
76
1
39
Kk Limbhasut
THA
69
70
73
2
39
Luke Toomey
NZL
71
71
70
2
39
Matthew Cheung
HKG
71
64
77
2
42
Samarth Dwivedi
IND
67
73
73
3
42
Abdul Hadi
SIN
67
73
73
3
42
Toshiki Ishitoku
JPN
74
67
72
3
42
Sarit Suwannarut
THA
69
65
79
3
46
Leon Philip D’Souza
HKG
71
71
72
4
47
Clement Kurniawan
INA
67
73
75
5
47
Tianlang Guan
CHN
68
73
74
5
47
Aman Raj
IND
70
72
73
5
47
Khaled Attieh
KSA
72
71
72
5
51
Khai Jei Low
MAS
71
65
80
6
51
Jerome Ng
SIN
70
72
74
6
51
Joshua Ho
SIN
70
73
73
6
54
William Howard
COK
66
75
76
7
54
Wei Lin
TPE
68
75
74
7
56
Phetnoy Siboupha
LAO
72
70
76
8
57
Ren Okazaki
JPN
73
70
76
9
58
Chi Quan Truong
VIE
68
75
77
10
58
Joshua Shou
SIN
71
72
77
10
60
Motin Yeung
HKG
70
72
79
11
60
Kevin Caesario Akbar
INA
71
72
78
11
62
Daeng Rahman
MAS
71
72
83
16
MC
Karandeep Kochar
IND
69
75
MC
Michael Wong
HKG
69
75
MC
Priyanshu Singh
IND
70
74
MC
Viraj Madappa
IND
70
74
MC
Md. Akbar
BAN
70
74
MC
Oliver Roberts
HKG
70
75
MC
Ervin Chang
MAS
71
75
MC
Md. Rasel
BAN
72
74
MC
Sithu Ye Yint
MYA
70
76
MC
Nicholas Coxon
NZL
70
77
MC
Van Wright
SAM
72
75
MC
Jobim Carlos
PHI
75
72
MC
Brian Taikiri
PNG
73
74
MC
Isaac Lam
HKG
73
75
MC
Yongxuan Yin
CHN
69
79
MC
Jae-kyeoung Lee
KOR
75
73
MC
Taimoor Khan
PAK
75
73
MC
Maung Maung Oo
MYA
75
73
MC
G M Pradeep Kumara
SRI
75
74
MC
Yu-chen Yeh
TPE
72
77
MC
Olaf Allen
FIJ
73
78
MC
Roneel Prakash
FIJ
75
76
MC
Galven Kendall Green
MAS
74
77
MC
Ghazanfar Mehmood
PAK
74
79
MC
Ali Abdulla Ali Shahrani
QAT
76
77
MC
Afif Razif
MAS
74
80
MC
Saud Al Sharif
KSA
77
77
MC
Veer Ahlawat
IND
75
79
MC
Saleh Al Alkaabi
QAT
76
78
MC
Sisira Kumara
SRI
80
75
MC
Naveenda Ranga
SRI
78
77
MC
N Amarapadma
SRI
80
75
MC
Karimian Noshah Hassan
IRI
79
77
MC
Naraajie Ramadan
INA
76
80
MC
Seng Vanseiha
CAM
78
80
MC
Dondovtseveen Luvsandondov
MGL
82
76
MC
Masanam Arumugam
SRI
82
76
MC
Daryl Poe
GUM
77
81
MC
Azaan Al Rumhi
OMA
79
79
MC
Soti Dinki
PNG
77
81
MC
Tshendra Dorji
BHU
78
81
MC
Sihuang Yan
MAC
82
77
MC
Malase Maifea
ASA
78
82
MC
Vasin Manibanseng
LAO
82
78
MC
Priya Hemantha
SRI
79
83
MC
Rachid Akl
LIB
86
77
MC
Alick Dalo
SOL
80
84
MC
George Rukabo
SOL
79
88
MC
Tanka B. Karki
NEP
84
83
MC
Mendsaikham Gangaa
MGL
83
85
MC
Chak Hou Tang
MAC
90
78
MC
Jozi Seyed Mahmoud
IRI
86
83
MC
Robert Aipopo Faaaliga
SAM
84
86
MC
Ugen Dorji
BHU
89
82
MC
Arun Tamang
NEP
84
90
MC
Sokhamony Thong
CAM
91
85
MC
James Herman
COK
92
90
MC
Aidarali Asanov
KGZ
103
89