2015 Results

Chinese No. 1-Ranked Amateur Cheng Jin Crowned 2015 AAC Champion

Date

1-4 October 2015

Venue

The Clearwater Bay Golf &

Country Club Hong Kong

Par

35-35-70

Length

5,956 metres/6,513 yards

Designers

Thomson Perret Design

Opened

1982

Cheng_Jin_YSL_3665.jpg

Chinese No. 1-ranked amateur golfer Cheng Jin, of Beijing, was crowned champion of the 2015 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship after high winds and heavy rainfall from a nearby typhoon forced the cancellation of the final round at The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club in Hong Kong.

The first group teed off as scheduled at 6:40 a.m. with nine groups making it on course for the start of round four. Play was subsequently suspended at 7:41 a.m. With conditions not improving by midday, Jin, the 54-hole leader, became the winner over joint runners-up, Ryan Ruffels and Cameron Davis of Australia.

Jin opened the championship with a course-record 8-under 62 in the first round, followed by rounds of 68 and 69 to finish at 11-under 199 to earn an invitation to the 2016 Masters Tournament. His victory also secured his place in The Open Qualifying Series for The Open Championship along with Davis and Ruffels, who each finished at 10 under par.

At 17 years old, Jin managed to retain his place at the top of the leader board at the end of round three thanks to a superbly judged chip at The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club’s par-5 closing hole, from which he went on to secure a decisive birdie. With his win, Jin became the second player from China to lift the AAC trophy following the triumph of Tianlang Guan in 2012.

“This win just came so fast and so sudden,” said Jin. “I was ready for the round today, and unfortunately the weather didn’t work out, [but] it’s my pleasure to win this week. Going there [Augusta National Golf Club] next year is just amazing for me. I’m so excited and looking forward to it.”

Venue Information

The 2015 AAC marked the first time the championship was held in Hong Kong. The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club is located in the New Territories and situated on a peninsula with stunning views of the South China Sea and Hong Kong. The golf course is divided into two parts: the Highland Nine and the Ocean Nine.

Weather

Inclement weather caused delays in play throughout the week – during the morning of the first round and briefly in the late afternoon of the third round. High winds and heavy rainfall due to a nearby typhoon also resulted in suspended play in the morning of the final round. When conditions did not improve by midday, the fourth round was ultimately cancelled.

POS

NAME

NAT

R1

R2

R3

TOT

1

Cheng Jin

CHN

62

68

69

-11

2

Ryan Ruffels

AUS

69

64

67

-10

2

Cameron Davis

AUS

69

64

67

-10

4

Chun-an Yu

TPE

66

69

67

-8

4

Taeho Kim

KOR

66

68

68

-8

6

Antonio Murdaca

AUS

69

70

64

-7

7

Sangchai Keawcharoen

THA

67

70

67

-6

8

Lloyd Jefferson Go

PHI

70

68

67

-5

8

Joshua Munn

NZL

69

69

67

-5

8

Tae Koh

NZL

71

67

67

-5

11

Sungho Yun

KOR

69

69

68

-4

12

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai

THA

68

71

68

-3

12

Lucas Herbert

AUS

69

73

65

-3

12

Travis Smyth

AUS

66

69

72

-3

12

Shohei Hasegawa

JPN

69

65

73

-3

12

Zihan She

CHN

67

66

74

-3

17

Han-ting Chiu

TPE

71

69

68

-2

17

Ekpharit Wu

THA

67

67

74

-2

19

James Leow

SIN

70

69

70

-1

19

Gregory Foo

SIN

64

74

71

-1

19

Chi Huang

TPE

69

68

72

-1

19

Wocheng Ye

CHN

70

70

69

-1

19

Tirto Tamardi

INA

69

68

72

-1

19

Jarryd Felton

AUS

67

70

72

-1

19

Yuan-wei Lin

TPE

69

67

73

-1

19

Nick Voke

NZL

64

71

74

-1

27

Naoyuki Kataoka

JPN

68

71

71

E

27

Kenta Konishi

JPN

68

69

73

E

27

Youngwoong Kim

KOR

73

68

69

E

27

Wojun Lee

KOR

66

71

73

E

27

Tuck Soon Chan

MAS

66

71

73

E

27

Devin Hua

GUM

65

70

75

E

27

Rongjian Tang

CHN

65

69

76

E

27

Takashi Ogiso

JPN

67

65

78

E

35

Ryan Chisnall

NZL

67

72

72

1

35

Ruperto Zaragosa III

PHI

72

68

71

1

35

Gunn Yang

KOR

69

72

70

1

35

Sadom Kaewkanjana

THA

71

64

76

1

39

Kk Limbhasut

THA

69

70

73

2

39

Luke Toomey

NZL

71

71

70

2

39

Matthew Cheung

HKG

71

64

77

2

42

Samarth Dwivedi

IND

67

73

73

3

42

Abdul Hadi

SIN

67

73

73

3

42

Toshiki Ishitoku

JPN

74

67

72

3

42

Sarit Suwannarut

THA

69

65

79

3

46

Leon Philip D’Souza

HKG

71

71

72

4

47

Clement Kurniawan

INA

67

73

75

5

47

Tianlang Guan

CHN

68

73

74

5

47

Aman Raj

IND

70

72

73

5

47

Khaled Attieh

KSA

72

71

72

5

51

Khai Jei Low

MAS

71

65

80

6

51

Jerome Ng

SIN

70

72

74

6

51

Joshua Ho

SIN

70

73

73

6

54

William Howard

COK

66

75

76

7

54

Wei Lin

TPE

68

75

74

7

56

Phetnoy Siboupha

LAO

72

70

76

8

57

Ren Okazaki

JPN

73

70

76

9

58

Chi Quan Truong

VIE

68

75

77

10

58

Joshua Shou

SIN

71

72

77

10

60

Motin Yeung

HKG

70

72

79

11

60

Kevin Caesario Akbar

INA

71

72

78

11

62

Daeng Rahman

MAS

71

72

83

16

MC

Karandeep Kochar

IND

69

75

MC

Michael Wong

HKG

69

75

MC

Priyanshu Singh

IND

70

74

MC

Viraj Madappa

IND

70

74

MC

Md. Akbar

BAN

70

74

MC

Oliver Roberts

HKG

70

75

MC

Ervin Chang

MAS

71

75

MC

Md. Rasel

BAN

72

74

MC

Sithu Ye Yint

MYA

70

76

MC

Nicholas Coxon

NZL

70

77

MC

Van Wright

SAM

72

75

MC

Jobim Carlos

PHI

75

72

MC

Brian Taikiri

PNG

73

74

MC

Isaac Lam

HKG

73

75

MC

Yongxuan Yin

CHN

69

79

MC

Jae-kyeoung Lee

KOR

75

73

MC

Taimoor Khan

PAK

75

73

MC

Maung Maung Oo

MYA

75

73

MC

G M Pradeep Kumara

SRI

75

74

MC

Yu-chen Yeh

TPE

72

77

MC

Olaf Allen

FIJ

73

78

MC

Roneel Prakash

FIJ

75

76

MC

Galven Kendall Green

MAS

74

77

MC

Ghazanfar Mehmood

PAK

74

79

MC

Ali Abdulla Ali Shahrani

QAT

76

77

MC

Afif Razif

MAS

74

80

MC

Saud Al Sharif

KSA

77

77

MC

Veer Ahlawat

IND

75

79

MC

Saleh Al Alkaabi

QAT

76

78

MC

Sisira Kumara

SRI

80

75

MC

Naveenda Ranga

SRI

78

77

MC

N Amarapadma

SRI

80

75

MC

Karimian Noshah Hassan

IRI

79

77

MC

Naraajie Ramadan

INA

76

80

MC

Seng Vanseiha

CAM

78

80

MC

Dondovtseveen Luvsandondov

MGL

82

76

MC

Masanam Arumugam

SRI

82

76

MC

Daryl Poe

GUM

77

81

MC

Azaan Al Rumhi

OMA

79

79

MC

Soti Dinki

PNG

77

81

MC

Tshendra Dorji

BHU

78

81

MC

Sihuang Yan

MAC

82

77

MC

Malase Maifea

ASA

78

82

MC

Vasin Manibanseng

LAO

82

78

MC

Priya Hemantha

SRI

79

83

MC

Rachid Akl

LIB

86

77

MC

Alick Dalo

SOL

80

84

MC

George Rukabo

SOL

79

88

MC

Tanka B. Karki

NEP

84

83

MC

Mendsaikham Gangaa

MGL

83

85

MC

Chak Hou Tang

MAC

90

78

MC

Jozi Seyed Mahmoud

IRI

86

83

MC

Robert Aipopo Faaaliga

SAM

84

86

MC

Ugen Dorji

BHU

89

82

MC

Arun Tamang

NEP

84

90

MC

Sokhamony Thong

CAM

91

85

MC

James Herman

COK

92

90

MC

Aidarali Asanov

KGZ

103

89