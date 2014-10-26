2014 Results

Local Hero, Antonio Murdaca, Wins AAC by Record Margin

Date

23 – 26 October 2014

Venue

The Royal Melbourne Golf Club

(Composite Course), Melbourne, Australia

Par

35-37-72

Length

6,453 metres / 7,059 yards

Designers

Alister MacKenzie

Opened

1891

Antonio_Murdaca_261014_930

Antonio Murdaca, of Adelaide, Australia, was crowned champion of the sixth annual Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.

Murdaca became the first Australian to win the AAC since its inaugural event in 2009. He closed with a final-round 1-under-par 71 that left him seven shots clear of the field, the largest winning margin in event history.

The 19-year-old’s win clinched him a spot in the 2015 Masters Tournament, in addition to the Open Qualifying Series for The Open, where runner-up Mikumu Horikawa of Japan would join him.

After posting strong rounds of 69, 68, and 67, Murdaca saw his lead shrink to five shots through the front nine in the final round, with Horikawa gaining on him. It was the only time he felt any pressure, but Murdaca immediately responded with a 20-foot birdie on the par-4 10th. Two perfectly struck shots at the par-5 14th set up another birdie to get his advantage back to seven.

Murdaca, joined by his coach Gareth Jones on the bag as his caddie, made a string of pars to finish his round. By the time he hit the green in regulation on No. 18, he was prepared to acknowledge that he had won, and waved to the large crowd surrounding the green. Murdaca finished at 13-under-par 275 for the championship.

“When I hit that shot, I felt some tingles down my spine,” Murdaca said of his final approach shot. “It’s a dream that’s come true for me now. I always wanted to play in the Masters and it’s so exciting now knowing I’ve got a spot in there, and also in the Qualifying Series for The Open at St Andrews.”

Venue Information

Established in 1891, Royal Melbourne is Australia’s oldest golf club and is one of the country’s premier golf venues. It has hosted prestigious events such as the Presidents Cup (1998, 2011), the World Cup (1959, 1970) and the Women’s Australian Open since 2012. The AAC was contested over Royal Melbourne’s original Composite Course, which was created in 1959 for the Canada Cup (now the World Cup). This setup consists of 12 holes from the West Course and six holes from the East Course.

Weather

No weather delays occurred throughout the week. The mornings were cool and windy with lows around 13 degrees Celsius and up to 18 mph winds. Sunday was warm for the final round, with a high temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

POS

NAME

NAT

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOT

1

Antonio Murdaca

AUS

69

68

67

71

-13

2

Mikumu Horikawa

JPN

75

71

67

69

-6

3

Todd Sinnott

AUS

67

71

74

71

-5

4

Ryan Ruffels

AUS

71

71

75

68

-3

T5

Zecheng Dou

CHN

73

72

71

70

-2

T5

Tianlang Guan

CHN

68

73

74

71

-2

T5

Cheng-tsung Pan

TPE

73

68

71

74

-2

T8

Lucas Herbert

AUS

76

70

73

68

-1

T8

Jerome Ng

SIN

74

70

73

70

-1

T8

Kazuya Koura

JPN

72

72

73

70

-1

T8

Geoffrey Drakeford

AUS

73

71

69

74

-1

T12

Jarryd Felton

AUS

73

71

74

70

E

T12

Taihei Sato

JPN

70

74

73

71

E

T12

Cheng Jin

CHN

71

69

72

76

E

T15

Curtis Luck

AUS

74

74

72

69

1

T15

Rigel Fernandes

IND

74

71

72

72

1

T17

Jonathan Ke-Jun Woo

SIN

78

70

72

70

2

T17

Cory Crawford

AUS

71

72

74

73

2

T17

Kenta Konishi

JPN

73

73

71

73

2

T20

Jordan Bakermans

NZL

76

76

70

69

3

T20

Yechun Yuan

CHN

73

72

76

70

3

T22

Tae Koh

NZL

74

73

72

73

4

T22

Devin Hua

GUM

70

76

71

75

4

T22

Joshua Munn

NZL

74

67

72

79

4

T25

Marc Ong

SIN

73

79

72

69

5

T25

Namhun Kim

KOR

73

76

70

74

5

27

Tyler Hodge

NZL

72

74

75

73

6

28

James Beale

NZL

71

75

77

72

7

T29

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

THA

77

76

72

71

8

T29

Kasidit Lepkurte

THA

73

78

75

70

8

T29

Tawan Phongphun

THA

69

71

79

77

8

T29

Yanwei Liu

CHN

72

76

70

78

8

T33

Sungho Yun

KOR

75

77

72

73

9

T33

Shohei Hasegawa

JPN

77

74

74

72

9

T33

Ben Eccles

AUS

74

76

76

71

9

T33

Blair Riordan

NZL

76

76

74

71

9

T37

Danthai Boonma

THA

77

73

71

77

10

T37

Euho Youm

KOR

77

72

77

72

10

T37

Taylor James Macdonald

AUS

72

76

79

71

10

T40

Maung Maung Oo

MYA

74

74

77

75

12

T40

Kevin Caesario Akbar

INA

82

72

71

75

12

T42

Qi Wen Wong

SIN

78

74

73

76

13

T42

Gunn Yang

KOR

81

73

72

75

13

T42

Seik Joeh

KOR

82

71

76

72

13

T45

Muhammad Wafiyu Abdul Manaf

MAS

73

74

79

76

14

T45

Matthew Cheung

HKG

72

73

83

74

14

T47

Fadhli R. Soetarso

INA

76

73

78

76

15

T47

Lloyd Jefferson Go

PHI

76

73

78

76

15

T47

Taehyun Kong

KOR

78

70

80

75

15

T47

Eric Sugimoto

JPN

79

74

76

74

15

T51

Shinichi Mizuno

HKG

73

75

72

84

16

T51

Chieh-po Lee

TPE

69

78

81

76

16

T51

Aman Raj

IND

78

75

74

77

16

T51

Ghazanfar Mehmood

PAK

79

75

78

72

16

T55

Udayan Mane

IND

72

69

85

79

17

T55

Sarit Suwannarut

THA

76

73

80

76

17

T57

Yu-jui Liu

TPE

80

73

80

73

18

58

Olaf Allen

FIJ

75

74

82

76

19

T59

Tirto Tamardi

INA

75

79

74

81

21

T59

Viraj Madappa

IND

75

73

83

78

21

61

Alvin Hiew

MAS

78

71

87

78

26

62

Naser Yacoob

BRN

75

79

79

82

27

T63

Niko Vui

SAM

75

79

84

80

30

T63

Nattawat Suvajanakorn

THA

78

76

83

81

30

65

Mohammad Nazim

BAN

78

76

82

84

32

66

Mohammad Sajib Ali

BAN

77

73

85

86

33

MC

Han-ting Chiu

TPE

80

75

MC

Thammasack Bouahom

LAO

76

79

MC

Muhammad Rehman

PAK

74

81

MC

Teng Kao

TPE

78

77

MC

Chun-an Yu

TPE

73

82

MC

Johnson Poh

SIN

80

75

MC

Syed Saqib Ahmed

IND

80

76

MC

Oliver Roberts

HKG

82

74

MC

Brian Taikiri

PNG

84

72

MC

Gregory Foo

SIN

78

78

MC

William Howard

COK

78

78

MC

Chi Quan Truong

VIE

83

73

MC

Ye Htet Aung

MYA

79

77

MC

Ruperto Zaragosa III

PHI

82

75

MC

Saleh Alkaabi

QAT

82

75

MC

Tuck Soon Chan

MAS

78

79

MC

Manu Gandas

IND

82

76

MC

Ervin Chang

MAS

83

75

MC

Sisira Kumara

SRI

81

77

MC

Khai Jei Low

MAS

81

78

MC

Muhd Afif Muhd Razif

MAS

87

72

MC

Justin Quiban

PHI

82

78

MC

Jieyu Xiao

MAC

83

77

MC

Morgan Annato

PNG

79

81

MC

Nathan Zhao

GUM

81

79

MC

Ali Al Shahrani

QAT

82

78

MC

Hassan Karimian Noshahr

IRI

82

79

MC

Azzan Al Rumhi

OMA

87

74

MC

Seng Vanseiha

CAM

81

80

MC

G M Pradeep Kumara

SRI

82

79

MC

Navinda Ranga

SRI

79

83

MC

Dondovtseveen Luvsandondov

MGL

78

85

MC

Dechen Ugyen

BHU

84

80

MC

Thammalack Bouahom

LAO

82

83

MC

Mohamed Diab Alnoaimi

BRN

80

85

MC

Anuresh Chandra

FIJ

79

86

MC

Alick Dalo

SOL

85

81

MC

Pulou Faaaliga

SAM

87

79

MC

Mubariz Ahmad

PAK

84

83

MC

Kirk Tuaiti

COK

88

79

MC

Tshendra Dorji

BHU

86

83

MC

Zulfiqar Ali

PAK

88

83

MC

Rachid Akl

LIB

87

85

MC

Tony Ramo

SOL

88

86

MC

Othman Almulla

KSA

86

89

MC

Ebrahim Nouri

IRI

91

91

MC

Hamood Al Harthy

OMA

101

85

MC

Mendsaikhan Gangaa

MGL

103

90

MC

Sokhamony Thong

CAM

96

99

WD

Chawki Harb

LIB