2014 Results
Local Hero, Antonio Murdaca, Wins AAC by Record Margin
Date
23 – 26 October 2014
Venue
The Royal Melbourne Golf Club
(Composite Course), Melbourne, Australia
Par
35-37-72
Length
6,453 metres / 7,059 yards
Designers
Alister MacKenzie
Opened
1891
Antonio Murdaca, of Adelaide, Australia, was crowned champion of the sixth annual Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.
Murdaca became the first Australian to win the AAC since its inaugural event in 2009. He closed with a final-round 1-under-par 71 that left him seven shots clear of the field, the largest winning margin in event history.
The 19-year-old’s win clinched him a spot in the 2015 Masters Tournament, in addition to the Open Qualifying Series for The Open, where runner-up Mikumu Horikawa of Japan would join him.
After posting strong rounds of 69, 68, and 67, Murdaca saw his lead shrink to five shots through the front nine in the final round, with Horikawa gaining on him. It was the only time he felt any pressure, but Murdaca immediately responded with a 20-foot birdie on the par-4 10th. Two perfectly struck shots at the par-5 14th set up another birdie to get his advantage back to seven.
Murdaca, joined by his coach Gareth Jones on the bag as his caddie, made a string of pars to finish his round. By the time he hit the green in regulation on No. 18, he was prepared to acknowledge that he had won, and waved to the large crowd surrounding the green. Murdaca finished at 13-under-par 275 for the championship.
“When I hit that shot, I felt some tingles down my spine,” Murdaca said of his final approach shot. “It’s a dream that’s come true for me now. I always wanted to play in the Masters and it’s so exciting now knowing I’ve got a spot in there, and also in the Qualifying Series for The Open at St Andrews.”
Venue Information
Established in 1891, Royal Melbourne is Australia’s oldest golf club and is one of the country’s premier golf venues. It has hosted prestigious events such as the Presidents Cup (1998, 2011), the World Cup (1959, 1970) and the Women’s Australian Open since 2012. The AAC was contested over Royal Melbourne’s original Composite Course, which was created in 1959 for the Canada Cup (now the World Cup). This setup consists of 12 holes from the West Course and six holes from the East Course.
Weather
No weather delays occurred throughout the week. The mornings were cool and windy with lows around 13 degrees Celsius and up to 18 mph winds. Sunday was warm for the final round, with a high temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.
POS
NAME
NAT
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOT
1
Antonio Murdaca
AUS
69
68
67
71
-13
2
Mikumu Horikawa
JPN
75
71
67
69
-6
3
Todd Sinnott
AUS
67
71
74
71
-5
4
Ryan Ruffels
AUS
71
71
75
68
-3
T5
Zecheng Dou
CHN
73
72
71
70
-2
T5
Tianlang Guan
CHN
68
73
74
71
-2
T5
Cheng-tsung Pan
TPE
73
68
71
74
-2
T8
Lucas Herbert
AUS
76
70
73
68
-1
T8
Jerome Ng
SIN
74
70
73
70
-1
T8
Kazuya Koura
JPN
72
72
73
70
-1
T8
Geoffrey Drakeford
AUS
73
71
69
74
-1
T12
Jarryd Felton
AUS
73
71
74
70
E
T12
Taihei Sato
JPN
70
74
73
71
E
T12
Cheng Jin
CHN
71
69
72
76
E
T15
Curtis Luck
AUS
74
74
72
69
1
T15
Rigel Fernandes
IND
74
71
72
72
1
T17
Jonathan Ke-Jun Woo
SIN
78
70
72
70
2
T17
Cory Crawford
AUS
71
72
74
73
2
T17
Kenta Konishi
JPN
73
73
71
73
2
T20
Jordan Bakermans
NZL
76
76
70
69
3
T20
Yechun Yuan
CHN
73
72
76
70
3
T22
Tae Koh
NZL
74
73
72
73
4
T22
Devin Hua
GUM
70
76
71
75
4
T22
Joshua Munn
NZL
74
67
72
79
4
T25
Marc Ong
SIN
73
79
72
69
5
T25
Namhun Kim
KOR
73
76
70
74
5
27
Tyler Hodge
NZL
72
74
75
73
6
28
James Beale
NZL
71
75
77
72
7
T29
Suradit Yongcharoenchai
THA
77
76
72
71
8
T29
Kasidit Lepkurte
THA
73
78
75
70
8
T29
Tawan Phongphun
THA
69
71
79
77
8
T29
Yanwei Liu
CHN
72
76
70
78
8
T33
Sungho Yun
KOR
75
77
72
73
9
T33
Shohei Hasegawa
JPN
77
74
74
72
9
T33
Ben Eccles
AUS
74
76
76
71
9
T33
Blair Riordan
NZL
76
76
74
71
9
T37
Danthai Boonma
THA
77
73
71
77
10
T37
Euho Youm
KOR
77
72
77
72
10
T37
Taylor James Macdonald
AUS
72
76
79
71
10
T40
Maung Maung Oo
MYA
74
74
77
75
12
T40
Kevin Caesario Akbar
INA
82
72
71
75
12
T42
Qi Wen Wong
SIN
78
74
73
76
13
T42
Gunn Yang
KOR
81
73
72
75
13
T42
Seik Joeh
KOR
82
71
76
72
13
T45
Muhammad Wafiyu Abdul Manaf
MAS
73
74
79
76
14
T45
Matthew Cheung
HKG
72
73
83
74
14
T47
Fadhli R. Soetarso
INA
76
73
78
76
15
T47
Lloyd Jefferson Go
PHI
76
73
78
76
15
T47
Taehyun Kong
KOR
78
70
80
75
15
T47
Eric Sugimoto
JPN
79
74
76
74
15
T51
Shinichi Mizuno
HKG
73
75
72
84
16
T51
Chieh-po Lee
TPE
69
78
81
76
16
T51
Aman Raj
IND
78
75
74
77
16
T51
Ghazanfar Mehmood
PAK
79
75
78
72
16
T55
Udayan Mane
IND
72
69
85
79
17
T55
Sarit Suwannarut
THA
76
73
80
76
17
T57
Yu-jui Liu
TPE
80
73
80
73
18
58
Olaf Allen
FIJ
75
74
82
76
19
T59
Tirto Tamardi
INA
75
79
74
81
21
T59
Viraj Madappa
IND
75
73
83
78
21
61
Alvin Hiew
MAS
78
71
87
78
26
62
Naser Yacoob
BRN
75
79
79
82
27
T63
Niko Vui
SAM
75
79
84
80
30
T63
Nattawat Suvajanakorn
THA
78
76
83
81
30
65
Mohammad Nazim
BAN
78
76
82
84
32
66
Mohammad Sajib Ali
BAN
77
73
85
86
33
MC
Han-ting Chiu
TPE
80
75
MC
Thammasack Bouahom
LAO
76
79
MC
Muhammad Rehman
PAK
74
81
MC
Teng Kao
TPE
78
77
MC
Chun-an Yu
TPE
73
82
MC
Johnson Poh
SIN
80
75
MC
Syed Saqib Ahmed
IND
80
76
MC
Oliver Roberts
HKG
82
74
MC
Brian Taikiri
PNG
84
72
MC
Gregory Foo
SIN
78
78
MC
William Howard
COK
78
78
MC
Chi Quan Truong
VIE
83
73
MC
Ye Htet Aung
MYA
79
77
MC
Ruperto Zaragosa III
PHI
82
75
MC
Saleh Alkaabi
QAT
82
75
MC
Tuck Soon Chan
MAS
78
79
MC
Manu Gandas
IND
82
76
MC
Ervin Chang
MAS
83
75
MC
Sisira Kumara
SRI
81
77
MC
Khai Jei Low
MAS
81
78
MC
Muhd Afif Muhd Razif
MAS
87
72
MC
Justin Quiban
PHI
82
78
MC
Jieyu Xiao
MAC
83
77
MC
Morgan Annato
PNG
79
81
MC
Nathan Zhao
GUM
81
79
MC
Ali Al Shahrani
QAT
82
78
MC
Hassan Karimian Noshahr
IRI
82
79
MC
Azzan Al Rumhi
OMA
87
74
MC
Seng Vanseiha
CAM
81
80
MC
G M Pradeep Kumara
SRI
82
79
MC
Navinda Ranga
SRI
79
83
MC
Dondovtseveen Luvsandondov
MGL
78
85
MC
Dechen Ugyen
BHU
84
80
MC
Thammalack Bouahom
LAO
82
83
MC
Mohamed Diab Alnoaimi
BRN
80
85
MC
Anuresh Chandra
FIJ
79
86
MC
Alick Dalo
SOL
85
81
MC
Pulou Faaaliga
SAM
87
79
MC
Mubariz Ahmad
PAK
84
83
MC
Kirk Tuaiti
COK
88
79
MC
Tshendra Dorji
BHU
86
83
MC
Zulfiqar Ali
PAK
88
83
MC
Rachid Akl
LIB
87
85
MC
Tony Ramo
SOL
88
86
MC
Othman Almulla
KSA
86
89
MC
Ebrahim Nouri
IRI
91
91
MC
Hamood Al Harthy
OMA
101
85
MC
Mendsaikhan Gangaa
MGL
103
90
MC
Sokhamony Thong
CAM
96
99
WD
Chawki Harb
LIB