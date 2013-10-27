2013 Results

Korean Changwoo Lee Wins 2013 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Date

24 – 27 October 2013

Venue

Nanshan International Golf Club

(Garden Course), Longkou City,

Shandong, China

Par

36-35-71

Length

6,407 metres / 7,006 yards

Designers

Steve Shepherdson

Opened

2008

Asian Amateur Championship

Changwoo Lee claimed the fifth edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship by three strokes at the Nanshan International Golf Club in Shandong province, China.

Lee became the second Korean to win the event after Changwon Han won the inaugural event in 2009 at Mission Hills Golf Club in southern China.

With the victory, Lee clinched a spot in the 2014 Masters Tournament, in addition to the Open Qualifying Series for The Open Championship, where he would be joined by runner-up Shohei Hasegawa of Japan.

After posting earlier rounds of 70, 72 and 69, Lee started the final day with a slender one-shot advantage over Zecheng Dou. After mixing two birdies and two bogeys over the front nine to turn in a level-par 36, he pulled away from the competition with a superb display of ball-striking that produced birdies at the 12th and 15th.

Although Lee played like a seasoned pro down the final stretch, he admitted to not being able to shed his nerves until his tee shot at the par-3 17th, which he struck to the heart of the green.

“I have been looking at the leader board since the third round and I was a bit nervous,” said Lee. “I just tried to keep calm and it seemed to work. I knew I was going to win after the tee shot on the 17th hole.”

Venue Information

Nanshan International Golf Club’s Garden Course is located in Longkou City in the northwest region of China’s Shandong province. The Garden Course is regarded as the most challenging of the six Nanshan International courses in Longkou City.

Weather

No weather delays with cold conditions in the mornings. Lows around nine degrees Celsius and up to 25 mph winds in the first and second rounds gave way to a high temperature of 19 degrees Celsius on Sunday during the final round.

POS

NAME

NAT

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOT

1

Changwoo Lee

KOR

70

72

69

70

-3

2

Shohei Hasegawa

JPN

72

70

71

71

E

3

Kenta Konishi

JPN

76

71

68

70

1

T4

Lucas Herbert

AUS

73

75

71

68

3

T4

Soomin Lee

KOR

73

70

74

70

3

T4

Zecheng Dou

CHN

68

75

69

75

3

7

Oliver Goss

AUS

72

73

71

72

4

T8

Cheng-tsung Pan

TPE

72

73

73

71

5

T8

Brady Watt

AUS

71

74

73

71

5

T8

Kazuya Koura

JPN

74

69

74

72

5

T8

Tianlang Guan

CHN

74

74

68

73

5

T12

Jin Zhang

CHN

72

76

71

72

7

T12

Taihei Sato

JPN

73

71

74

73

7

T12

Poom Saksansin

THA

72

75

71

73

7

15

TaewooKim

KOR

75

75

67

75

8

16

Anton Arboleda

PHI

74

74

72

73

9

T17

Cheng Jin

CHN

76

72

75

71

10

T17

Daniel Hoeve

AUS

77

75

70

72

10

19

Sam An

NZL

74

74

74

73

11

T20

Eric Sugimoto

JPN

73

74

77

72

12

T20

Taylor James Macdonald

AUS

72

74

75

75

12

T22

Sarit Suwannarut

THA

78

75

70

74

13

T22

Blair Riordan

NZL

74

73

74

76

13

T22

Vaughan Mccall

NZL

73

76

72

76

13

T25

Chieh-po Lee

TPE

79

75

70

74

14

T25

Danthai Boonma

THA

76

74

75

73

14

T25

Namhun Kim

KOR

76

72

76

74

14

T25

Gyubin Kim

KOR

77

76

73

72

14

T25

Luke Toomey

NZL

74

75

74

75

14

T30

Khai Jei Low

MAS

79

75

69

76

15

T30

Jonathan Woo

SIN

77

74

71

77

15

T30

Teng Kao

TPE

78

71

78

72

15

33

Nick Voke

NZL

75

72

74

79

16

T34

Trishul Chinnappa

IND

77

75

73

76

17

T34

Shinichi Mizuno

HKG

74

76

75

76

17

T34

Joshua Shou

SIN

77

75

75

74

17

T34

Viraj Madappa

IND

80

72

69

80

17

T34

Xichen Wang

CHN

74

77

78

72

17

T39

Jerome Ng

SIN

75

75

75

77

18

T39

Karan Taunk

IND

80

78

68

76

18

T39

Udayan Mane

IND

80

77

72

73

18

T42

Tawan Phongphun

THA

74

79

74

76

19

T42

Yu-jui Liu

TPE

78

77

73

75

19

T44

Chang-heng Lin

TPE

73

73

78

80

20

T44

Mikumu Horikawa

JPN

77

75

76

76

20

T44

Kyowon Koo

KOR

81

74

78

71

20

T44

Joshua Munn

NZL

80

79

75

70

20

48

Rupert Zaragosa

PHI

77

77

74

77

21

T49

Zihao Chen

CHN

75

80

75

76

22

T49

Ned Howard

COK

81

76

76

73

22

51

Marc Ong

SIN

75

75

77

80

23

T52

Johnson Poh

SIN

75

76

76

81

24

T52

Chan Tuck Soon

MAS

75

77

77

79

24

T52

Mohd Afif Mohd Razif

MAS

80

75

76

77

24

T52

Nattawat Suvajanakorn

THA

77

76

83

72

24

56

Vijitha Bandara

SRI

79

76

73

82

26

T57

Md Wafiyuddin B Abdul Manaf

MAS

80

77

75

79

27

T57

Yinong Yang

CHN

80

78

76

77

27

T57

Niko Vui

SAM

79

80

76

76

27

60

Andres Saldana

PHI

78

77

76

84

31

61

Justin Quiban

PHI

78

80

77

81

32

MC

Manu Gandas

IND

83

77

MC

Jieyu Xiao

MAC

81

79

MC

Thammasack Bouahom

LAO

80

80

MC

Anuresh Chandra

FIJ

81

79

MC

Ghazanfar Mehmood

PAK

80

80

MC

Ziting Wang

CHN

83

77

MC

Abdul Hadi

SIN

78

82

MC

Tiger Lee

HKG

83

77

MC

Ye Htet Aung

MYA

85

75

MC

Xuewen Luo

CHN

83

78

MC

Olaf Allen

FIJ

80

81

MC

Muhammad Waseem Rana

PAK

83

78

MC

Doan Van Dinh

VNM

83

79

MC

Kirk Tuaiti

COK

81

81

MC

Syed Saqib Ahmed

IND

80

82

MC

Pulou Faaaliga

SAM

78

85

MC

Md Nazim

BAN

80

83

MC

Md Thaznim Hamdan

MAS

85

78

MC

Dechen Ugyen

BHU

85

79

MC

Solomon Emilio Rosidin

MAS

82

82

MC

Nasser Yacoob

BHR

84

80

MC

Muhammad Rehman

PAK

79

85

MC

Salman Jehangir

PAK

84

81

MC

Maung Maung Oo

MYA

76

89

MC

George Rukabo

SOL

84

82

MC

Redge Camacho

GUM

86

80

MC

Geoffrey Drakeford

AUS

88

78

MC

Sung-i Yu

TPE

84

83

MC

Seng Vanseiha

CAM

87

81

MC

Tang Chak Hou

MAC

89

79

MC

Rohana

SRI

90

78

MC

Gia Hong Nguyen

VNM

89

80

MC

Bishnu Sharma

NEP

87

83

MC

Brian Taikiri

PNG

89

81

MC

Sisira Kumara

SRI

79

91

MC

Akl Rachid

LIB

85

85

MC

Hongxin Qu

CHN

85

85

MC

Elki Kow

INA

84

87

MC

Navinda Ranga

SRI

85

86

MC

M Arumugam

SRI

84

90

MC

Tshendra Dorji

BHU

90

84

MC

Delgermaa Ulziidelger

MGL

90

85

MC

Morgan Annato

PNG

94

81

MC

Lon Lindsey

GUM

88

89

MC

Dinesh Prajapati

NEP

89

90

MC

Ben Felani

SOL

91

89

MC

Thammalack Bouahom

LAO

89

91

MC

N Amarapadma

SRI

90

90

MC

Sajad Karampour Barjoei

IRI

93

90

MC

Ebrahim Nouri

IRI

89

94

MC

Mohamed Diab Alnoaimi

BHR

92

93

MC

Mendsaikhan Gangaa

MGL

95

98

MC

Sokhamony Thong

CAM

94

100

MC

Imanaliev Nurmat

KGZ

108

92

MC

Osmonkulov Kuban

KGZ

94

108

WD

Ramzi Bahsoun

LIB

DQ

Md Sajib Ali

BAN