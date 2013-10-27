2013 Results
Korean Changwoo Lee Wins 2013 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Date
24 – 27 October 2013
Venue
Nanshan International Golf Club
(Garden Course), Longkou City,
Shandong, China
Par
36-35-71
Length
6,407 metres / 7,006 yards
Designers
Steve Shepherdson
Opened
2008
Changwoo Lee claimed the fifth edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship by three strokes at the Nanshan International Golf Club in Shandong province, China.
Lee became the second Korean to win the event after Changwon Han won the inaugural event in 2009 at Mission Hills Golf Club in southern China.
With the victory, Lee clinched a spot in the 2014 Masters Tournament, in addition to the Open Qualifying Series for The Open Championship, where he would be joined by runner-up Shohei Hasegawa of Japan.
After posting earlier rounds of 70, 72 and 69, Lee started the final day with a slender one-shot advantage over Zecheng Dou. After mixing two birdies and two bogeys over the front nine to turn in a level-par 36, he pulled away from the competition with a superb display of ball-striking that produced birdies at the 12th and 15th.
Although Lee played like a seasoned pro down the final stretch, he admitted to not being able to shed his nerves until his tee shot at the par-3 17th, which he struck to the heart of the green.
“I have been looking at the leader board since the third round and I was a bit nervous,” said Lee. “I just tried to keep calm and it seemed to work. I knew I was going to win after the tee shot on the 17th hole.”
Venue Information
Nanshan International Golf Club’s Garden Course is located in Longkou City in the northwest region of China’s Shandong province. The Garden Course is regarded as the most challenging of the six Nanshan International courses in Longkou City.
Weather
No weather delays with cold conditions in the mornings. Lows around nine degrees Celsius and up to 25 mph winds in the first and second rounds gave way to a high temperature of 19 degrees Celsius on Sunday during the final round.
POS
NAME
NAT
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOT
1
Changwoo Lee
KOR
70
72
69
70
-3
2
Shohei Hasegawa
JPN
72
70
71
71
E
3
Kenta Konishi
JPN
76
71
68
70
1
T4
Lucas Herbert
AUS
73
75
71
68
3
T4
Soomin Lee
KOR
73
70
74
70
3
T4
Zecheng Dou
CHN
68
75
69
75
3
7
Oliver Goss
AUS
72
73
71
72
4
T8
Cheng-tsung Pan
TPE
72
73
73
71
5
T8
Brady Watt
AUS
71
74
73
71
5
T8
Kazuya Koura
JPN
74
69
74
72
5
T8
Tianlang Guan
CHN
74
74
68
73
5
T12
Jin Zhang
CHN
72
76
71
72
7
T12
Taihei Sato
JPN
73
71
74
73
7
T12
Poom Saksansin
THA
72
75
71
73
7
15
TaewooKim
KOR
75
75
67
75
8
16
Anton Arboleda
PHI
74
74
72
73
9
T17
Cheng Jin
CHN
76
72
75
71
10
T17
Daniel Hoeve
AUS
77
75
70
72
10
19
Sam An
NZL
74
74
74
73
11
T20
Eric Sugimoto
JPN
73
74
77
72
12
T20
Taylor James Macdonald
AUS
72
74
75
75
12
T22
Sarit Suwannarut
THA
78
75
70
74
13
T22
Blair Riordan
NZL
74
73
74
76
13
T22
Vaughan Mccall
NZL
73
76
72
76
13
T25
Chieh-po Lee
TPE
79
75
70
74
14
T25
Danthai Boonma
THA
76
74
75
73
14
T25
Namhun Kim
KOR
76
72
76
74
14
T25
Gyubin Kim
KOR
77
76
73
72
14
T25
Luke Toomey
NZL
74
75
74
75
14
T30
Khai Jei Low
MAS
79
75
69
76
15
T30
Jonathan Woo
SIN
77
74
71
77
15
T30
Teng Kao
TPE
78
71
78
72
15
33
Nick Voke
NZL
75
72
74
79
16
T34
Trishul Chinnappa
IND
77
75
73
76
17
T34
Shinichi Mizuno
HKG
74
76
75
76
17
T34
Joshua Shou
SIN
77
75
75
74
17
T34
Viraj Madappa
IND
80
72
69
80
17
T34
Xichen Wang
CHN
74
77
78
72
17
T39
Jerome Ng
SIN
75
75
75
77
18
T39
Karan Taunk
IND
80
78
68
76
18
T39
Udayan Mane
IND
80
77
72
73
18
T42
Tawan Phongphun
THA
74
79
74
76
19
T42
Yu-jui Liu
TPE
78
77
73
75
19
T44
Chang-heng Lin
TPE
73
73
78
80
20
T44
Mikumu Horikawa
JPN
77
75
76
76
20
T44
Kyowon Koo
KOR
81
74
78
71
20
T44
Joshua Munn
NZL
80
79
75
70
20
48
Rupert Zaragosa
PHI
77
77
74
77
21
T49
Zihao Chen
CHN
75
80
75
76
22
T49
Ned Howard
COK
81
76
76
73
22
51
Marc Ong
SIN
75
75
77
80
23
T52
Johnson Poh
SIN
75
76
76
81
24
T52
Chan Tuck Soon
MAS
75
77
77
79
24
T52
Mohd Afif Mohd Razif
MAS
80
75
76
77
24
T52
Nattawat Suvajanakorn
THA
77
76
83
72
24
56
Vijitha Bandara
SRI
79
76
73
82
26
T57
Md Wafiyuddin B Abdul Manaf
MAS
80
77
75
79
27
T57
Yinong Yang
CHN
80
78
76
77
27
T57
Niko Vui
SAM
79
80
76
76
27
60
Andres Saldana
PHI
78
77
76
84
31
61
Justin Quiban
PHI
78
80
77
81
32
MC
Manu Gandas
IND
83
77
MC
Jieyu Xiao
MAC
81
79
MC
Thammasack Bouahom
LAO
80
80
MC
Anuresh Chandra
FIJ
81
79
MC
Ghazanfar Mehmood
PAK
80
80
MC
Ziting Wang
CHN
83
77
MC
Abdul Hadi
SIN
78
82
MC
Tiger Lee
HKG
83
77
MC
Ye Htet Aung
MYA
85
75
MC
Xuewen Luo
CHN
83
78
MC
Olaf Allen
FIJ
80
81
MC
Muhammad Waseem Rana
PAK
83
78
MC
Doan Van Dinh
VNM
83
79
MC
Kirk Tuaiti
COK
81
81
MC
Syed Saqib Ahmed
IND
80
82
MC
Pulou Faaaliga
SAM
78
85
MC
Md Nazim
BAN
80
83
MC
Md Thaznim Hamdan
MAS
85
78
MC
Dechen Ugyen
BHU
85
79
MC
Solomon Emilio Rosidin
MAS
82
82
MC
Nasser Yacoob
BHR
84
80
MC
Muhammad Rehman
PAK
79
85
MC
Salman Jehangir
PAK
84
81
MC
Maung Maung Oo
MYA
76
89
MC
George Rukabo
SOL
84
82
MC
Redge Camacho
GUM
86
80
MC
Geoffrey Drakeford
AUS
88
78
MC
Sung-i Yu
TPE
84
83
MC
Seng Vanseiha
CAM
87
81
MC
Tang Chak Hou
MAC
89
79
MC
Rohana
SRI
90
78
MC
Gia Hong Nguyen
VNM
89
80
MC
Bishnu Sharma
NEP
87
83
MC
Brian Taikiri
PNG
89
81
MC
Sisira Kumara
SRI
79
91
MC
Akl Rachid
LIB
85
85
MC
Hongxin Qu
CHN
85
85
MC
Elki Kow
INA
84
87
MC
Navinda Ranga
SRI
85
86
MC
M Arumugam
SRI
84
90
MC
Tshendra Dorji
BHU
90
84
MC
Delgermaa Ulziidelger
MGL
90
85
MC
Morgan Annato
PNG
94
81
MC
Lon Lindsey
GUM
88
89
MC
Dinesh Prajapati
NEP
89
90
MC
Ben Felani
SOL
91
89
MC
Thammalack Bouahom
LAO
89
91
MC
N Amarapadma
SRI
90
90
MC
Sajad Karampour Barjoei
IRI
93
90
MC
Ebrahim Nouri
IRI
89
94
MC
Mohamed Diab Alnoaimi
BHR
92
93
MC
Mendsaikhan Gangaa
MGL
95
98
MC
Sokhamony Thong
CAM
94
100
MC
Imanaliev Nurmat
KGZ
108
92
MC
Osmonkulov Kuban
KGZ
94
108
WD
Ramzi Bahsoun
LIB
DQ
Md Sajib Ali
BAN