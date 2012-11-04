2012 Results
Tianlang Guan Becomes The Youngest AAC Champion
Date
1 – 4 November 2012
Venue
Amata Spring Country Club,
Chonburi, Thailand
Par
36-36-72
Length
6,615 metres / 7,234 yards
Designers
Lee Schmidt
Opened
2005
Tianlang Guan became the youngest winner at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship when he won the fourth edition of the event at Amata Spring Country Club.
A final round of 1-under-par 71 gave the Chinese teenage sensation a 15-under total of 273 and a nail-biting one-stroke victory over Chinese Taipei’s Cheng-tsung Pan. After rounds of 66-64-72, Guan started the final day two shots ahead of his nearest challenger, Australian Oliver Goss, who eventually finished third. The 14-year-old began nervously and off-set his two birdies on holes 2 and 4 with two bogeys on the 7th and 9th. He picked up his game, however, on the back nine to fend off the challenge of Pan, who had a superb final-day 65 that included nine birdies.
Weighing just 125lbs and averaging 250 yards per tee shot, he had found Amata Spring’s 18th hole, a par-4 of more than 470 yards a little tough going. Having bogeyed the hole twice in the first three rounds, Guan was under pressure to sink at least a par putt at the final hole to secure his win. He missed the green with his 3-wood second shot, then chipped to five feet with a 60-degree wedge. He used his belly putter, which he began using in June, to successfully sink the par putt, an effort that he admitted was a little nerve-racking.
“I had a great up-and-down on the last hole,” Guan said. “I was a little bit nervous over the putt.”
Guan became the first Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship winner from China.
Venue Information
Amata Spring Country Club has hosted numerous international events, including The Royal Trophy, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and the Thailand Golf Championship in 2011 and 2012. These events have helped establish the notoriety and legacy of the course. In only a few short years, Amata Spring Country Club is now recognised as the preeminent facility in the country.
Weather
No weather delays. Sunny, fine and clear with an average temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.
POS
NAME
NAT
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOT
1
Tianlang Guan
CHN
66
64
72
71
-15
2
Cheng-tsung Pan
TPE
75
67
67
65
-14
3
Oliver Goss
AUS
70
65
69
72
-12
4
Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
71
69
70
68
-10
5
James McMillan
AUS
73
69
69
68
-9
6
Soomin Lee
KOR
69
70
69
72
-8
T7
Nattawat Suvajanakorn
THA
71
72
72
67
-6
T7
Nathan Holman
AUS
75
64
75
68
-6
T7
Cameron Smith
AUS
74
66
73
69
-6
T7
Brett Drewitt
AUS
71
71
71
69
-6
T7
Natipong Srithong
THA
69
69
73
71
-6
12
Chikkarangappa Senapaa
IND
69
74
71
69
-5
13
Mikumu Horikawa
JPN
71
72
67
74
-4
T14
Vaughan McCall
NZL
72
68
76
69
-3
T14
Gyubin Kim
KOR
71
73
72
69
-3
T14
Khalin Joshi
IND
74
71
69
71
-3
T14
Prin Sirisommai
THA
70
65
72
78
-3
T18
Zecheng Dou
CHN
72
72
76
67
-1
T18
Taihei Sato
JPN
75
71
73
68
-1
T18
Changwoo Lee
KOR
78
71
68
70
-1
T18
Poom Saksansin
THA
73
71
73
70
-1
T18
Daniel Pearce
NZL
68
73
74
72
-1
T23
Anton Arboleda
PHI
73
75
70
70
E
T23
Jonathan Ke-Jun Woo
SIN
71
70
75
72
E
T23
Khai Jei Low
MAS
70
73
71
74
E
T23
Blair Riordan
NZL
73
69
71
75
E
27
Kenta Konishi
JPN
77
71
78
63
1
28
Rico Hoey
PHI
75
72
70
75
4
29
Peter Lee
NZL
78
70
73
72
5
T30
Angad Cheema
IND
77
72
72
73
6
T30
Chieh-po Lee
TPE
76
74
75
69
6
32
Abel Tam
MAS
72
76
73
74
7
T33
Udayan Mane
IND
75
75
70
76
8
T33
Danthai Boonma
THA
70
76
74
76
8
T33
Somprad Rattanasuwan
THA
79
69
75
73
8
T33
Rupert Zaragosa
PHI
74
70
80
72
8
T33
Shinichi Mizuno
HKG
75
73
76
72
8
T33
Manav Das
IND
79
71
75
71
8
T39
Chirat Jirasuwan
THA
75
75
75
73
10
T39
Ricky Kato
AUS
77
75
73
73
10
T39
Jerome Ng
SIN
74
76
76
72
10
T39
Kyowon Koo
KOR
78
74
76
70
10
T43
Cachok Dejpiratanamongkol
THA
73
73
74
79
11
T43
Honey Baisoya
IND
76
72
76
75
11
T43
Ryutaro Kato
JPN
73
75
78
73
11
T46
Vijitha Bandara
SRI
74
70
76
80
12
T46
Teng Kao
TPE
77
71
75
77
12
T46
Nadaraja Thangaraja
SRI
75
71
78
76
12
T46
Hyeonbo Andy Shim
KOR
77
76
72
75
12
T50
Vikrant Chandra
FIJ
75
74
75
77
13
T50
Taewan Lee
KOR
77
74
77
73
13
T50
Waseem Rana
PAK
78
70
80
73
13
T53
Md Dulal Hossain
BAN
73
74
75
80
14
T53
Ian Andrew
INA
78
73
78
73
14
T55
Maung Maung OO
MYN
79
72
74
78
15
T55
Compton Pikari
NZL
72
81
77
73
15
T57
James Beale
NZL
76
76
74
78
16
T57
Wei-hou Liu
TPE
74
79
75
76
16
T57
Olaf Allen
FIJ
74
78
79
73
16
60
Nanfa Somnuek
THA
74
72
80
80
18
61
Mohd Afif Mohd Razif
MAS
79
74
78
79
22
MC
Jordan Irawan
INA
81
73
MC
Hamad Mubarak
BRN
79
75
MC
Cheng Jin
CHN
77
77
MC
Adidandono Rinaldi
INA
77
78
MC
Melvin Chew
SIN
76
79
MC
Wei-hsiang Wang
TPE
80
75
MC
Marc Ong
SIN
81
74
MC
Ghazanfar Mahmood
PAK
82
73
MC
Thammasack Bouahom
LAO
79
77
MC
Muhammad Ahmad Fauzi
MAS
77
79
MC
M Arumugam
SRI
79
77
MC
Llyod Jefferson Go
PHI
80
77
MC
Van Dinh Doan
VIE
78
79
MC
Chan Tuck Soon
MAS
78
79
MC
Thein Naing So
MYN
79
78
MC
Nicklaus Chiam
SIN
78
80
MC
Nirun Sea-Ueng
THA
77
81
MC
Ba Rohana
SRI
78
80
MC
Nasser Yacoob
BRN
81
78
MC
Tshendra Dorji
BHU
80
79
MC
Hassan Karimian Noshahr
IRI
82
77
MC
Sammy Bob
PNG
78
82
MC
Mohd Ali Hai
PAK
77
83
MC
Albright Chong
MAS
81
79
MC
Malase Maifea
SAM
82
78
MC
Abdul Hadi
SIN
81
79
MC
Terrence Ng
HKG
81
80
MC
John Kier Abdon
PHI
79
82
MC
Saleh Al Kaabi
QAT
78
83
MC
Han-ting Chiu
TPE
83
78
MC
Sohail Al Marzouqi
UAE
81
81
MC
Seyed Mahmoud Jozi
IRI
85
77
MC
Ramzi Khaled
LIB
82
81
MC
Pulou Faaaliga
SAM
76
87
MC
Md Sagor
BAN
79
84
MC
Daryl Poe
GUM
85
78
MC
Ziwang Gurung
BHU
84
80
MC
Chak Hou Tang
MAC
81
83
MC
George Rukabo
SOL
80
84
MC
Van Seiha Seng
CAM
87
77
MC
Rachid Akl
LIB
83
81
MC
Redge Camacho
GUM
85
81
MC
Ta Thuy Vo
VIE
89
79
MC
Jieyu Xiao
MAC
81
87
MC
Ali Abdulla Al Mufleh
QAT
86
83
MC
Sisira Kumara
SRI
84
85
MC
Ly Hong
CAM
88
81
MC
Navinda Ranga
SRI
88
81
MC
Soti Dinki
PNG
86
84
MC
Soulis Chanthalanouvat
LAO
82
89
MC
Daniel Joseph Webb
COK
85
87
MC
William Haimona Browne
COK
87
85
MC
Tom Felani
SOL
89
86
MC
Abdalla Al Musharrekh
UAE
85
90
MC
Bikash Bogati
NEP
86
93
MC
Nurmat Imanaliev
KGZ
97
97
MC
Orgil Sodov
MGL
94
106
MC
Talgat Sugirbekov
KGZ
105
108
WD
Delger Ulzii
MGL
89