2012 Results

Tianlang Guan Becomes The Youngest AAC Champion

Date

1 – 4 November 2012

Venue

Amata Spring Country Club,

Chonburi, Thailand

Par

36-36-72

Length

6,615 metres / 7,234 yards

Designers

Lee Schmidt

Opened

2005

AAC_2012_PL_Guan_Tianlang_110

Tianlang Guan became the youngest winner at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship when he won the fourth edition of the event at Amata Spring Country Club.

A final round of 1-under-par 71 gave the Chinese teenage sensation a 15-under total of 273 and a nail-biting one-stroke victory over Chinese Taipei’s Cheng-tsung Pan. After rounds of 66-64-72, Guan started the final day two shots ahead of his nearest challenger, Australian Oliver Goss, who eventually finished third. The 14-year-old began nervously and off-set his two birdies on holes 2 and 4 with two bogeys on the 7th and 9th. He picked up his game, however, on the back nine to fend off the challenge of Pan, who had a superb final-day 65 that included nine birdies.

Weighing just 125lbs and averaging 250 yards per tee shot, he had found Amata Spring’s 18th hole, a par-4 of more than 470 yards a little tough going. Having bogeyed the hole twice in the first three rounds, Guan was under pressure to sink at least a par putt at the final hole to secure his win. He missed the green with his 3-wood second shot, then chipped to five feet with a 60-degree wedge. He used his belly putter, which he began using in June, to successfully sink the par putt, an effort that he admitted was a little nerve-racking.

“I had a great up-and-down on the last hole,” Guan said. “I was a little bit nervous over the putt.”

Guan became the first Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship winner from China.

Venue Information

Amata Spring Country Club has hosted numerous international events, including The Royal Trophy, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and the Thailand Golf Championship in 2011 and 2012. These events have helped establish the notoriety and legacy of the course. In only a few short years, Amata Spring Country Club is now recognised as the preeminent facility in the country.

Weather

No weather delays. Sunny, fine and clear with an average temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

POS

NAME

NAT

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOT

1

Tianlang Guan

CHN

66

64

72

71

-15

2

Cheng-tsung Pan

TPE

75

67

67

65

-14

3

Oliver Goss

AUS

70

65

69

72

-12

4

Hideki Matsuyama

JPN

71

69

70

68

-10

5

James McMillan

AUS

73

69

69

68

-9

6

Soomin Lee

KOR

69

70

69

72

-8

T7

Nattawat Suvajanakorn

THA

71

72

72

67

-6

T7

Nathan Holman

AUS

75

64

75

68

-6

T7

Cameron Smith

AUS

74

66

73

69

-6

T7

Brett Drewitt

AUS

71

71

71

69

-6

T7

Natipong Srithong

THA

69

69

73

71

-6

12

Chikkarangappa Senapaa

IND

69

74

71

69

-5

13

Mikumu Horikawa

JPN

71

72

67

74

-4

T14

Vaughan McCall

NZL

72

68

76

69

-3

T14

Gyubin Kim

KOR

71

73

72

69

-3

T14

Khalin Joshi

IND

74

71

69

71

-3

T14

Prin Sirisommai

THA

70

65

72

78

-3

T18

Zecheng Dou

CHN

72

72

76

67

-1

T18

Taihei Sato

JPN

75

71

73

68

-1

T18

Changwoo Lee

KOR

78

71

68

70

-1

T18

Poom Saksansin

THA

73

71

73

70

-1

T18

Daniel Pearce

NZL

68

73

74

72

-1

T23

Anton Arboleda

PHI

73

75

70

70

E

T23

Jonathan Ke-Jun Woo

SIN

71

70

75

72

E

T23

Khai Jei Low

MAS

70

73

71

74

E

T23

Blair Riordan

NZL

73

69

71

75

E

27

Kenta Konishi

JPN

77

71

78

63

1

28

Rico Hoey

PHI

75

72

70

75

4

29

Peter Lee

NZL

78

70

73

72

5

T30

Angad Cheema

IND

77

72

72

73

6

T30

Chieh-po Lee

TPE

76

74

75

69

6

32

Abel Tam

MAS

72

76

73

74

7

T33

Udayan Mane

IND

75

75

70

76

8

T33

Danthai Boonma

THA

70

76

74

76

8

T33

Somprad Rattanasuwan

THA

79

69

75

73

8

T33

Rupert Zaragosa

PHI

74

70

80

72

8

T33

Shinichi Mizuno

HKG

75

73

76

72

8

T33

Manav Das

IND

79

71

75

71

8

T39

Chirat Jirasuwan

THA

75

75

75

73

10

T39

Ricky Kato

AUS

77

75

73

73

10

T39

Jerome Ng

SIN

74

76

76

72

10

T39

Kyowon Koo

KOR

78

74

76

70

10

T43

Cachok Dejpiratanamongkol

THA

73

73

74

79

11

T43

Honey Baisoya

IND

76

72

76

75

11

T43

Ryutaro Kato

JPN

73

75

78

73

11

T46

Vijitha Bandara

SRI

74

70

76

80

12

T46

Teng Kao

TPE

77

71

75

77

12

T46

Nadaraja Thangaraja

SRI

75

71

78

76

12

T46

Hyeonbo Andy Shim

KOR

77

76

72

75

12

T50

Vikrant Chandra

FIJ

75

74

75

77

13

T50

Taewan Lee

KOR

77

74

77

73

13

T50

Waseem Rana

PAK

78

70

80

73

13

T53

Md Dulal Hossain

BAN

73

74

75

80

14

T53

Ian Andrew

INA

78

73

78

73

14

T55

Maung Maung OO

MYN

79

72

74

78

15

T55

Compton Pikari

NZL

72

81

77

73

15

T57

James Beale

NZL

76

76

74

78

16

T57

Wei-hou Liu

TPE

74

79

75

76

16

T57

Olaf Allen

FIJ

74

78

79

73

16

60

Nanfa Somnuek

THA

74

72

80

80

18

61

Mohd Afif Mohd Razif

MAS

79

74

78

79

22

MC

Jordan Irawan

INA

81

73

MC

Hamad Mubarak

BRN

79

75

MC

Cheng Jin

CHN

77

77

MC

Adidandono Rinaldi

INA

77

78

MC

Melvin Chew

SIN

76

79

MC

Wei-hsiang Wang

TPE

80

75

MC

Marc Ong

SIN

81

74

MC

Ghazanfar Mahmood

PAK

82

73

MC

Thammasack Bouahom

LAO

79

77

MC

Muhammad Ahmad Fauzi

MAS

77

79

MC

M Arumugam

SRI

79

77

MC

Llyod Jefferson Go

PHI

80

77

MC

Van Dinh Doan

VIE

78

79

MC

Chan Tuck Soon

MAS

78

79

MC

Thein Naing So

MYN

79

78

MC

Nicklaus Chiam

SIN

78

80

MC

Nirun Sea-Ueng

THA

77

81

MC

Ba Rohana

SRI

78

80

MC

Nasser Yacoob

BRN

81

78

MC

Tshendra Dorji

BHU

80

79

MC

Hassan Karimian Noshahr

IRI

82

77

MC

Sammy Bob

PNG

78

82

MC

Mohd Ali Hai

PAK

77

83

MC

Albright Chong

MAS

81

79

MC

Malase Maifea

SAM

82

78

MC

Abdul Hadi

SIN

81

79

MC

Terrence Ng

HKG

81

80

MC

John Kier Abdon

PHI

79

82

MC

Saleh Al Kaabi

QAT

78

83

MC

Han-ting Chiu

TPE

83

78

MC

Sohail Al Marzouqi

UAE

81

81

MC

Seyed Mahmoud Jozi

IRI

85

77

MC

Ramzi Khaled

LIB

82

81

MC

Pulou Faaaliga

SAM

76

87

MC

Md Sagor

BAN

79

84

MC

Daryl Poe

GUM

85

78

MC

Ziwang Gurung

BHU

84

80

MC

Chak Hou Tang

MAC

81

83

MC

George Rukabo

SOL

80

84

MC

Van Seiha Seng

CAM

87

77

MC

Rachid Akl

LIB

83

81

MC

Redge Camacho

GUM

85

81

MC

Ta Thuy Vo

VIE

89

79

MC

Jieyu Xiao

MAC

81

87

MC

Ali Abdulla Al Mufleh

QAT

86

83

MC

Sisira Kumara

SRI

84

85

MC

Ly Hong

CAM

88

81

MC

Navinda Ranga

SRI

88

81

MC

Soti Dinki

PNG

86

84

MC

Soulis Chanthalanouvat

LAO

82

89

MC

Daniel Joseph Webb

COK

85

87

MC

William Haimona Browne

COK

87

85

MC

Tom Felani

SOL

89

86

MC

Abdalla Al Musharrekh

UAE

85

90

MC

Bikash Bogati

NEP

86

93

MC

Nurmat Imanaliev

KGZ

97

97

MC

Orgil Sodov

MGL

94

106

MC

Talgat Sugirbekov

KGZ

105

108

WD

Delger Ulzii

MGL

89