2011 Results
Hideki Matsuyama Repeats at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Date
29 September – 2 October 2011
Venue
The Singapore Island Country Club,
New Course, Singapore
Par
36-36-72
Length
6,525 metres/7,136 yards
Designers
Frank Pennink
Opened
1970
Hideki Matsuyama won the third Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship with a superb final round 67 at The Singapore Island Country Club (SICC).
The 19-year-old defending champion, who won the title in his native Japan in 2010, collected five birdies in a bogey-free final round to finish 18-under-par and one shot clear of South Korea’s Soomin Lee. Victory provided a return for Matsuyama to the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, where he made history in April 2011 by becoming the first Asian golfer to win the Silver Cup for low amateur.
In Singapore, the Japanese star was never behind after the first hole but faced competition from Lee, who signed for the lowest score of the week after a birdie on the 18th hole secured a round of 64.
Overnight leader Ben Campbell also stayed in touch after recovering from a difficult start to shoot 70 and finish in third place at 16 under thanks to late birdies on holes 16 and 17. However, Matsuyama continued to hit fairways and greens and secured back-to-back wins with a tap-in par on the 605-yard 18th.
Admitting to feeling some nerves at the start of the back nine, he said: “To be honest, my feet started shaking, I was really nervous but I was happy that I was able to play my game even under that tremendous pressure. If you look at today and yesterday, I didn’t make any bogeys, so that was very encouraging for me.”
His final total of 270 consisted of rounds of 67-71-65-67 over The SICC’s New Course, which set the record for the lowest 72-hole score in the event’s history. He has also recorded a sub-par score in every round he has played in the competition.
The Tohoku Fukushi University student continued his great form from the third round with birdies on holes 1, 8, 9, 12 and 16. A rare missed green on the 15th provided hope for his opponents, but a deft chip making full use of the green saw him make a comfortable par and stay one shot ahead of the field before going a further shot up at the next hole.
The top 12 was made up of players from Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia. A total of 120 players from 35 countries began the championship, which had television coverage broadcast in 150 countries.
Venue Information
The Singapore Island Country Club, located about 10 kilometres from downtown Singapore, has an enviable reputation as a host of major international golf events, including the 1969 World Cup, 1993 Johnnie Walker Classic, 28 editions of the Singapore Open and the European Tour’s Singapore Masters in 2001.
Weather
A one hour weather delay occurred just 10 minutes after the first round started, though play was ultimately completed before darkness. Weather delayed the start of the second round by two hours, which meant 30 players were unable to finish on Friday. Morning storms delayed play again on Saturday, but the second and third rounds were completed by day’s end.
POS
NAME
NAT
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOT
1
Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
67
71
65
67
-18
2
Lee Soo-min
KOR
65
72
70
64
-17
3
Ben Campbell
NZL
67
66
69
70
-16
4
Cameron Smith
AUS
68
69
69
67
-15
5
Masamichi Ito
JPN
70
70
68
68
-12
6
Jake Higginbottom
AUS
68
72
72
65
-11
T7
Masahiro Kawamura
JPN
70
75
69
66
-8
T7
Taw Wan Lee
KOR
72
67
73
68
-8
T9
Mathew Perry
NZL
71
69
72
69
-7
T9
Choo Tze Huang
SIN
68
72
72
69
-7
T9
Vaughan Mccall
NZL
69
72
67
73
-7
T12
Shinji Tomimura
JPN
72
69
73
68
-6
T12
Low Khai Jei
MAS
73
69
71
69
-6
T14
Matthew Stieger
AUS
70
72
69
72
-5
T14
Eric Chun
KOR
73
69
70
71
-5
16
Lee Chang-woo
KOR
73
77
67
67
-4
T17
George Gandranata
INA
71
70
77
67
-3
T17
Natipong Srithong
THA
75
69
70
71
-3
T17
Keeneth Christian John De Silva
MAS
67
69
73
76
-3
T17
Ryan Fox
NZL
69
70
70
76
-3
T21
Sam An
NZL
74
73
70
69
-2
T21
Zhiqun Lam
SIN
74
66
74
72
-2
23
Luke Humphries
AUS
75
69
73
70
-1
T24
Clyde Mondilla
PHI
73
73
71
71
E
T24
Ahmed Al Musharrekh
UAE
75
70
72
71
E
T24
Alex Shi Yup Kim
KOR
73
70
72
73
E
T24
George Foo
SIN
73
72
71
72
E
T28
Teng Kao
TPE
73
71
73
72
1
T28
Chien-Yao Hung
TPE
71
74
72
72
1
T28
Olaf Allen
FIJ
77
71
69
72
1
T28
Yosuke Asaji
JPN
69
74
67
79
1
T32
Rupert Zaragosa
PHI
70
69
77
74
2
T32
Philip Matsson
THA
72
75
71
72
2
T32
Art Markhael Arbole
PHI
68
72
72
78
2
T32
Chieh-Po Lee
TPE
72
71
69
78
2
T36
Wei-Hou Liu
TPE
71
77
73
71
4
T36
Nadaraja Thangaraja
SRI
75
75
72
70
4
T38
Hamza Amin
PAK
72
69
75
77
5
T38
Gregory Foo
SIN
74
71
73
75
5
T38
Hao-Sheng Hsu
TPE
75
72
74
72
5
T38
Ian Andrew
INA
67
77
78
71
5
T38
Kenta Konishi
JPN
75
75
72
71
5
T43
Matthew Smith
AUS
73
76
73
72
6
T43
Terrence Ng
HKG
73
73
77
71
6
T43
Jerome Ng
SIN
74
74
75
71
6
T46
Rinaldi Adiyandono
INA
70
73
75
77
7
T46
Marc Ong
SIN
72
78
68
77
7
T46
Si-woo Kim
KOR
73
73
74
75
7
T46
Honey Honey
IND
76
72
73
74
7
T46
Chikkarangappa Senapaa
IND
72
74
76
73
7
T51
Ratanon Wannasrichan
THA
72
75
76
73
8
T51
Maung Maung Oo
MYR
74
74
77
71
8
53
Trishul Chinnappa Ajjikuttira
IND
74
72
78
73
9
T54
Mohd Ali Hai
PAK
70
76
74
78
10
T54
Melvin Chew
SIN
71
76
73
78
10
T54
Paul San Weng Yau
MAS
76
74
73
75
10
T54
Angad Cheema
IND
71
79
74
74
10
58
Khalin Hitesh Joshi
IND
76
74
73
76
11
59
Joshua Shou
SIN
75
74
79
72
12
60
Juan Miguel Yee
PHI
71
74
80
77
14
61
Abhijit Singh Chadha
IND
74
75
78
76
15
MC
Yan Myo Aye
MYR
78
73
MC
Taimur Amin
PAK
71
80
MC
Joshua Munn
NZL
76
75
MC
Joshua Ho
SIN
72
79
MC
Zanie Boy Gialon
PHI
72
81
MC
Lip Shien Chong
HKG
78
75
MC
Vikrant Chandra
FIJ
82
72
MC
Sung-I Yu
TPE
75
79
MC
Jeremiah Kim Leun Kwang
MAS
79
75
MC
Abel Tam Kwang Yuan
MAS
73
81
MC
Chirat Jirasuwan
THA
77
77
MC
Khalid Al Jasmi
UAE
79
75
MC
Md Nazim
BAN
73
81
MC
Nasser Yacoob Saleh
BAH
78
76
MC
Brad Moules
AUS
78
76
MC
Mohamed Hisyam Abdul Majid
MAS
77
77
MC
Chanachok Dejpiratanamongkol
THA
79
75
MC
John Abdon
PHI
79
76
MC
Soti Dinki
PNG
77
78
MC
Vijitha Bandara
SRI
77
78
MC
Vic Borja
GUA
78
78
MC
Niko Vui
SAM
78
78
MC
Muhammad Waseem Rana
PAK
78
78
MC
Naveenda Ranga Gamage
SRI
76
80
MC
Atthachai Jaichalad
THA
81
75
MC
Johnson Poh
SIN
74
83
MC
Robin James
PNG
78
80
MC
Ziwang Gurung
BHU
77
81
MC
Ned Howard
COK
83
75
MC
Md Jakiruzzaman
BAN
81
78
MC
Chandra Suresh
FIJ
80
80
MC
Hamad Mubarak Afnan
BAH
82
78
MC
Thammasack Bouahom
LAO
80
81
MC
George Rukabo
SOL
81
80
MC
Rachid Akl
LEB
81
80
MC
Md Dulal Hossain
BAN
76
85
MC
Thuy Vo Ta
VIE
81
81
MC
Patrick Tom
CAM
83
79
MC
Lon Lindsey
GUA
86
77
MC
Hassan Karimian Noshahr
IRA
81
82
MC
Jieyu Xiao
MAU
79
84
MC
Patrick Fepuleai
SAM
83
81
MC
Saleh Ali M K Al Kaabi
QAT
86
79
MC
Vanseilha Seng
CAM
84
82
MC
Mohammad Rahman
PAK
83
85
MC
Royle Brogan
COK
83
86
MC
Vasin Manibanseng
LAO
86
83
MC
Tashi Ghale
NEP
86
84
MC
Ben Felani
SOL
86
84
MC
Matthew Moucharafieh
LEB
83
89
MC
Tashi Tsering
NEP
90
83
MC
Ali Abdullah Al Bishi
QAT
79
94
MC
Delegermaa Ulziidelger
MGL
89
86
MC
Ebrahim Nouri
IRA
88
88
MC
Van Tho Trinh
VIE
86
90
MC
Altynbek Imanaliev
KYR
86
98
MC
Aidar Asanov
KYR
102
97
WD
Palden Tobgye Thinley
BHU
91
RTD
Gangaa Mendsaikhan
MGL
102
28