2011 Results

Hideki Matsuyama Repeats at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Date

29 September – 2 October 2011

Venue

The Singapore Island Country Club,

New Course, Singapore

Par

36-36-72

Length

6,525 metres/7,136 yards

Designers

Frank Pennink

Opened

1970

Asia Pacific Winner

Hideki Matsuyama won the third Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship with a superb final round 67 at The Singapore Island Country Club (SICC).

The 19-year-old defending champion, who won the title in his native Japan in 2010, collected five birdies in a bogey-free final round to finish 18-under-par and one shot clear of South Korea’s Soomin Lee. Victory provided a return for Matsuyama to the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, where he made history in April 2011 by becoming the first Asian golfer to win the Silver Cup for low amateur.

In Singapore, the Japanese star was never behind after the first hole but faced competition from Lee, who signed for the lowest score of the week after a birdie on the 18th hole secured a round of 64.

Overnight leader Ben Campbell also stayed in touch after recovering from a difficult start to shoot 70 and finish in third place at 16 under thanks to late birdies on holes 16 and 17. However, Matsuyama continued to hit fairways and greens and secured back-to-back wins with a tap-in par on the 605-yard 18th.

Admitting to feeling some nerves at the start of the back nine, he said: “To be honest, my feet started shaking, I was really nervous but I was happy that I was able to play my game even under that tremendous pressure. If you look at today and yesterday, I didn’t make any bogeys, so that was very encouraging for me.”

His final total of 270 consisted of rounds of 67-71-65-67 over The SICC’s New Course, which set the record for the lowest 72-hole score in the event’s history. He has also recorded a sub-par score in every round he has played in the competition.

The Tohoku Fukushi University student continued his great form from the third round with birdies on holes 1, 8, 9, 12 and 16. A rare missed green on the 15th provided hope for his opponents, but a deft chip making full use of the green saw him make a comfortable par and stay one shot ahead of the field before going a further shot up at the next hole.

The top 12 was made up of players from Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia. A total of 120 players from 35 countries began the championship, which had television coverage broadcast in 150 countries.

Venue Information

The Singapore Island Country Club, located about 10 kilometres from downtown Singapore, has an enviable reputation as a host of major international golf events, including the 1969 World Cup, 1993 Johnnie Walker Classic, 28 editions of the Singapore Open and the European Tour’s Singapore Masters in 2001.

Weather

A one hour weather delay occurred just 10 minutes after the first round started, though play was ultimately completed before darkness. Weather delayed the start of the second round by two hours, which meant 30 players were unable to finish on Friday. Morning storms delayed play again on Saturday, but the second and third rounds were completed by day’s end.

POS

NAME

NAT

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOT

1

Hideki Matsuyama

JPN

67

71

65

67

-18

2

Lee Soo-min

KOR

65

72

70

64

-17

3

Ben Campbell

NZL

67

66

69

70

-16

4

Cameron Smith

AUS

68

69

69

67

-15

5

Masamichi Ito

JPN

70

70

68

68

-12

6

Jake Higginbottom

AUS

68

72

72

65

-11

T7

Masahiro Kawamura

JPN

70

75

69

66

-8

T7

Taw Wan Lee

KOR

72

67

73

68

-8

T9

Mathew Perry

NZL

71

69

72

69

-7

T9

Choo Tze Huang

SIN

68

72

72

69

-7

T9

Vaughan Mccall

NZL

69

72

67

73

-7

T12

Shinji Tomimura

JPN

72

69

73

68

-6

T12

Low Khai Jei

MAS

73

69

71

69

-6

T14

Matthew Stieger

AUS

70

72

69

72

-5

T14

Eric Chun

KOR

73

69

70

71

-5

16

Lee Chang-woo

KOR

73

77

67

67

-4

T17

George Gandranata

INA

71

70

77

67

-3

T17

Natipong Srithong

THA

75

69

70

71

-3

T17

Keeneth Christian John De Silva

MAS

67

69

73

76

-3

T17

Ryan Fox

NZL

69

70

70

76

-3

T21

Sam An

NZL

74

73

70

69

-2

T21

Zhiqun Lam

SIN

74

66

74

72

-2

23

Luke Humphries

AUS

75

69

73

70

-1

T24

Clyde Mondilla

PHI

73

73

71

71

E

T24

Ahmed Al Musharrekh

UAE

75

70

72

71

E

T24

Alex Shi Yup Kim

KOR

73

70

72

73

E

T24

George Foo

SIN

73

72

71

72

E

T28

Teng Kao

TPE

73

71

73

72

1

T28

Chien-Yao Hung

TPE

71

74

72

72

1

T28

Olaf Allen

FIJ

77

71

69

72

1

T28

Yosuke Asaji

JPN

69

74

67

79

1

T32

Rupert Zaragosa

PHI

70

69

77

74

2

T32

Philip Matsson

THA

72

75

71

72

2

T32

Art Markhael Arbole

PHI

68

72

72

78

2

T32

Chieh-Po Lee

TPE

72

71

69

78

2

T36

Wei-Hou Liu

TPE

71

77

73

71

4

T36

Nadaraja Thangaraja

SRI

75

75

72

70

4

T38

Hamza Amin

PAK

72

69

75

77

5

T38

Gregory Foo

SIN

74

71

73

75

5

T38

Hao-Sheng Hsu

TPE

75

72

74

72

5

T38

Ian Andrew

INA

67

77

78

71

5

T38

Kenta Konishi

JPN

75

75

72

71

5

T43

Matthew Smith

AUS

73

76

73

72

6

T43

Terrence Ng

HKG

73

73

77

71

6

T43

Jerome Ng

SIN

74

74

75

71

6

T46

Rinaldi Adiyandono

INA

70

73

75

77

7

T46

Marc Ong

SIN

72

78

68

77

7

T46

Si-woo Kim

KOR

73

73

74

75

7

T46

Honey Honey

IND

76

72

73

74

7

T46

Chikkarangappa Senapaa

IND

72

74

76

73

7

T51

Ratanon Wannasrichan

THA

72

75

76

73

8

T51

Maung Maung Oo

MYR

74

74

77

71

8

53

Trishul Chinnappa Ajjikuttira

IND

74

72

78

73

9

T54

Mohd Ali Hai

PAK

70

76

74

78

10

T54

Melvin Chew

SIN

71

76

73

78

10

T54

Paul San Weng Yau

MAS

76

74

73

75

10

T54

Angad Cheema

IND

71

79

74

74

10

58

Khalin Hitesh Joshi

IND

76

74

73

76

11

59

Joshua Shou

SIN

75

74

79

72

12

60

Juan Miguel Yee

PHI

71

74

80

77

14

61

Abhijit Singh Chadha

IND

74

75

78

76

15

MC

Yan Myo Aye

MYR

78

73

MC

Taimur Amin

PAK

71

80

MC

Joshua Munn

NZL

76

75

MC

Joshua Ho

SIN

72

79

MC

Zanie Boy Gialon

PHI

72

81

MC

Lip Shien Chong

HKG

78

75

MC

Vikrant Chandra

FIJ

82

72

MC

Sung-I Yu

TPE

75

79

MC

Jeremiah Kim Leun Kwang

MAS

79

75

MC

Abel Tam Kwang Yuan

MAS

73

81

MC

Chirat Jirasuwan

THA

77

77

MC

Khalid Al Jasmi

UAE

79

75

MC

Md Nazim

BAN

73

81

MC

Nasser Yacoob Saleh

BAH

78

76

MC

Brad Moules

AUS

78

76

MC

Mohamed Hisyam Abdul Majid

MAS

77

77

MC

Chanachok Dejpiratanamongkol

THA

79

75

MC

John Abdon

PHI

79

76

MC

Soti Dinki

PNG

77

78

MC

Vijitha Bandara

SRI

77

78

MC

Vic Borja

GUA

78

78

MC

Niko Vui

SAM

78

78

MC

Muhammad Waseem Rana

PAK

78

78

MC

Naveenda Ranga Gamage

SRI

76

80

MC

Atthachai Jaichalad

THA

81

75

MC

Johnson Poh

SIN

74

83

MC

Robin James

PNG

78

80

MC

Ziwang Gurung

BHU

77

81

MC

Ned Howard

COK

83

75

MC

Md Jakiruzzaman

BAN

81

78

MC

Chandra Suresh

FIJ

80

80

MC

Hamad Mubarak Afnan

BAH

82

78

MC

Thammasack Bouahom

LAO

80

81

MC

George Rukabo

SOL

81

80

MC

Rachid Akl

LEB

81

80

MC

Md Dulal Hossain

BAN

76

85

MC

Thuy Vo Ta

VIE

81

81

MC

Patrick Tom

CAM

83

79

MC

Lon Lindsey

GUA

86

77

MC

Hassan Karimian Noshahr

IRA

81

82

MC

Jieyu Xiao

MAU

79

84

MC

Patrick Fepuleai

SAM

83

81

MC

Saleh Ali M K Al Kaabi

QAT

86

79

MC

Vanseilha Seng

CAM

84

82

MC

Mohammad Rahman

PAK

83

85

MC

Royle Brogan

COK

83

86

MC

Vasin Manibanseng

LAO

86

83

MC

Tashi Ghale

NEP

86

84

MC

Ben Felani

SOL

86

84

MC

Matthew Moucharafieh

LEB

83

89

MC

Tashi Tsering

NEP

90

83

MC

Ali Abdullah Al Bishi

QAT

79

94

MC

Delegermaa Ulziidelger

MGL

89

86

MC

Ebrahim Nouri

IRA

88

88

MC

Van Tho Trinh

VIE

86

90

MC

Altynbek Imanaliev

KYR

86

98

MC

Aidar Asanov

KYR

102

97

WD

Palden Tobgye Thinley

BHU

91

RTD

Gangaa Mendsaikhan

MGL

102

28