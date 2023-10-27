Watch: The Impact of Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

When the Masters Tournament, The R&A and Asia Pacific Golf Confederation came together to establish the AAC in 2009, no one could have imagined the impact it would have on golf in the region. Hear from Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, Fred Ridley, Chairman of the Masters Tournament and Augusta National Golf Club and Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.