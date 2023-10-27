 Watch: The Impact of Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Watch: The Impact of Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

October 27, 2023
Impact of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship | #AAC2023

When the Masters Tournament, The R&A and Asia Pacific Golf Confederation came together to establish the AAC in 2009, no one could have imagined the impact it would have on golf in the region. Hear from Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, Fred Ridley, Chairman of the Masters Tournament and Augusta National Golf Club and Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

pattern

Related Content

Jasper Stubbs wins in dramatic fashion

Watch: 2023 Final Round Rewind

2024
17 Sep
Watch: 2023 Final Round Rewind
Jasper Stubbs

Watch: An Invitation to the Masters with Jasper Stubbs

2023
12 May
Watch: An Invitation to the Masters with Jasper Stubbs
Jasper Stubbs shot a two-under-par 69 to get himself in the mix

Watch: Dramatic Final Round Highlights

2023
29 Oct
Watch: Dramatic Final Round Highlights