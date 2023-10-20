 Watch: AAC Academy Australia 2023 | Growing the Game

Watch: AAC Academy Australia 2023 | Growing the Game

October 20, 2023
WATCH: AAC Academy Australia 2023 | Growing the Game

Established in 2019 by the Founding Partners of the championship – the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), The Masters and The R&A – the AAC Academy was created to provide players from developing countries with cutting-edge knowledge on key areas such as sport psychology, strength and conditioning, swing analysis, short game instruction and technical swing improvement.

pattern

Related Content

Jasper Stubbs shot a two-under-par 69 to get himself in the mix

Watch: Dramatic Final Round Highlights

2023
29 Oct
Watch: Dramatic Final Round Highlights
Jasper Stubbs lifts the AAC Trophy

Watch: Jasper Stubbs winning round in 60 seconds

2023
29 Oct
Watch: Jasper Stubbs winning round in 60 seconds
Sampson Zheng chasing history on Sunday at Royal Melbourne

Watch: Mighty Sampson Zheng on his Sunday Chances

2023
29 Oct
Watch: Mighty Sampson Zheng on his Sunday Chances