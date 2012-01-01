TEST Live Video

This is a test LIVE VIDEO FEED.

Broadcast and Event Schedule

The 2022 AAC will be broadcast in more than 190 countries, again placing the AAC as the most televised amateur golf tournament in the world. This coverage will include three hours of live coverage all four days. A 30-minute wrap-up highlight will also be produced after the conclusion of the final round.

In addition to ESPN2 in the US and local broadcasters around the world, the entire broadcast will be simulcast here on AACgolf.com.  Specific broadcast times for the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship are as follows:

2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, October 27th

First Round

Live 2:00pm-5:00pm in Thailand

3:00am-6:00am ET on ESPN2

Friday, October 28th

Second Round

Live 2:00pm-5:00pm in Thailand

3:00am-6:00am ET on ESPN2

Saturday, October 29th

Third Round

Live 12:00pm-3:00pm in Thailand

1:00am-4:00am ET on ESPN2

Sunday, October 30th

Final Round

Live 12:00p-3:00pm in Thailand

1:00am-4:00am ET on ESPN+; Tape-delayed 4:00am-7:00am ET on ESPN2

A 30-minute highlight show is to follow the Final Round. Check your local listing for the exact time.