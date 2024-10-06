play

Broadcast and Event Schedule

The 2024 Championship will be broadcast in more than 190 countries, again placing the event as the most televised amateur golf tournament in the world. This coverage will include three hours of live coverage all four days. A 30-minute wrap-up highlight will also be produced after the conclusion of the final round. In addition to broadcasters around the world, the entire broadcast will be simulcast on AACgolf.com for those outside of Japan. Viewers in Japan can watch live on Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS).