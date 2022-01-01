Broadcast and Event Schedule

The 2022 AAC will be broadcast in more than 190 countries, again placing the AAC as the most televised amateur golf tournament in the world. This coverage will include three hours of live coverage all four days. A 30-minute wrap-up highlight will also be produced after the conclusion of the final round.

In addition to ESPN2 in the US and local broadcasters around the world, the entire broadcast will be simulcast here on AACgolf.com. Specific broadcast times for the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship are as follows:

2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Broadcast Schedule Saturday, October 29th Third Round Live 12:00pm-3:00pm in Thailand 1:00am-4:00am ET on ESPN2 Sunday, October 30th Final Round Live 12:00p-3:00pm in Thailand 1:00am-4:00am ET on ESPN+; Tape-delayed 4:00am-7:00am ET on ESPN2

A 30-minute highlight show is to follow the Final Round. Check your local listing for the exact time.