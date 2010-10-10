2010 Results

Hideki Matsuyama made sure of an invitation to Augusta National for the 2011 Masters Tournament, as well as a place in The Open Championship International Final Qualifying (IFQ), with victory at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

The 18-year-old from Ehime, Japan, signed for a 4-under-par final round of 67 to finish five shots ahead of Australia’s Tarquin MacManus, who also earned an exemption into IFQ by virtue of his runner-up performance.

Matsuyama, whose caddie that week was a friend, class-mate and scratch handicapper from Tohoku Fukushi University, emerged from a 118-man field, made up of competitors representing 27 different Asia Pacific Golf Confederation member nations, to claim the crown.

Eleven players from six nations finished tied-ninth or better. Four Japanese formed over one third of that number, including Yusuke Asaji, who finished alone in third place at 9-under-par 275, five strokes ahead of Korea’s Kyunghoon Lee and Ben Campell of New Zealand.

“I’m very, very happy. I was under par for all four days and now I’m in the Masters, so that’s very exciting,” explained Matsuyama, who reached 15-under-par with rounds of 68, 69, 65 – the lowest of the Championship – and 67. “I was extremely pleased to keep the bogeys off my card today; it’s harder to not make mistakes than to make birdies.”

Victory for Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese amateur to play in the Masters Tournament, seemed certain after a birdie on the 380-yard, par-four 14th hole, courtesy of a remarkable second shot from deep in the woods, which finished eight feet from the hole. The shot was reminiscent of one played by Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the 2010 Masters Tournament. Matsuyama went on to play superbly at the 2011 Masters Tournament, finishing alongside Mickelson in a tie for 27th and winning the Silver Cup as low amateur.

Venue Information

The Kasumigaseki Country Club is located in Kawagoe City, Japan, one hour northwest of Tokyo in the historic Saitama Prefecture. The club has two 18-hole courses: the East and the West Courses, with the championship contested on the West Course.

Weather

No weather delays, although heavy rain fell during round three when the temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius. The remaining three days were fine and clear with temperatures in the mid-20s.