2010 Results

Hideki Matsuyama Claims Victory at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Date

7 – 10 October 2010

Venue

Kasumigaseki Country Club, West Course,

Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture, Japan

Par

35-36-71

Length

6,463 metres/7,068 yards

Designers

Seiichi Inoue

Opened

1932

Asian Amateur Final Round

Hideki Matsuyama made sure of an invitation to Augusta National for the 2011 Masters Tournament, as well as a place in The Open Championship International Final Qualifying (IFQ), with victory at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

The 18-year-old from Ehime, Japan, signed for a 4-under-par final round of 67 to finish five shots ahead of Australia’s Tarquin MacManus, who also earned an exemption into IFQ by virtue of his runner-up performance.

Matsuyama, whose caddie that week was a friend, class-mate and scratch handicapper from Tohoku Fukushi University, emerged from a 118-man field, made up of competitors representing 27 different Asia Pacific Golf Confederation member nations, to claim the crown.

Eleven players from six nations finished tied-ninth or better. Four Japanese formed over one third of that number, including Yusuke Asaji, who finished alone in third place at 9-under-par 275, five strokes ahead of Korea’s Kyunghoon Lee and Ben Campell of New Zealand.

“I’m very, very happy. I was under par for all four days and now I’m in the Masters, so that’s very exciting,” explained Matsuyama, who reached 15-under-par with rounds of 68, 69, 65 – the lowest of the Championship – and 67. “I was extremely pleased to keep the bogeys off my card today; it’s harder to not make mistakes than to make birdies.”

Victory for Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese amateur to play in the Masters Tournament, seemed certain after a birdie on the 380-yard, par-four 14th hole, courtesy of a remarkable second shot from deep in the woods, which finished eight feet from the hole. The shot was reminiscent of one played by Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the 2010 Masters Tournament. Matsuyama went on to play superbly at the 2011 Masters Tournament, finishing alongside Mickelson in a tie for 27th and winning the Silver Cup as low amateur.

Venue Information

The Kasumigaseki Country Club is located in Kawagoe City, Japan, one hour northwest of Tokyo in the historic Saitama Prefecture. The club has two 18-hole courses: the East and the West Courses, with the championship contested on the West Course.

Weather

No weather delays, although heavy rain fell during round three when the temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius. The remaining three days were fine and clear with temperatures in the mid-20s.

POS

NAME

NAT

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOT

1

Hideki Matsuyama

JPN

68

69

65

67

-15

2

Tarquin MacManus

AUS

71

67

67

69

-10

3

Yosuke Asaji

JPN

67

69

72

67

-9

T4

Ben Campbell

NZL

71

69

72

68

-4

T4

Lee Kyung-hoon

KOR

70

67

72

71

-4

6

Kieran Pratt

AUS

70

68

72

71

-3

T7

Il-hwan Park

KOR

68

71

75

68

-2

T7

Tze Huang Choo

SIN

69

73

70

70

-2

T9

Yoshinori Fujimoto

JPN

71

70

74

68

-1

T9

Masahiro Kawamura

JPN

71

71

71

70

-1

T9

Khalin Joshi

IND

70

71

72

70

-1

12

Kenta Konishi

JPN

74

67

73

70

E

T13

Yuki Usami

JPN

73

77

69

66

1

T13

Mohd Iylia Jamil

MAS

73

71

71

70

1

T13

Zhiqun Lam

SIN

69

66

78

72

1

T16

Chien-Yao Hung

TPE

69

72

77

68

2

T16

Jae-hyeok Lee

KOR

68

76

70

72

2

T16

Jordan Sherratt

AUS

70

72

72

72

2

T19

Marcel Puyat

PHI

72

71

75

69

3

T19

Miguel Luis Tabuena

PHI

72

72

74

69

3

21

Sihwan Kim

KOR

74

71

70

74

5

T22

Satoshi Kodaira

JPN

74

73

72

71

6

T22

Masamichi Ito

JPN

72

74

71

73

6

T24

Hamza Amin

PAK

73

70

75

73

7

T24

Meen-whee Kim

KOR

73

70

77

71

7

T24

Mhark Fernando

PHI

70

74

73

74

7

T24

Eric Chun

KOR

73

73

76

69

7

T24

Mithun Perera

SRI

72

75

71

73

7

T24

Hiroki Abe

JPN

76

72

69

74

7

T24

Jake Higginbottom

AUS

68

72

75

76

7

T31

William Sjaichudin

INA

69

73

77

73

8

T31

Luke Bleumink

AUS

77

71

71

73

8

T31

Tao Huang

TPE

74

74

74

70

8

T34

Ryan Fox

NZL

76

70

74

73

9

T34

Johnson Poh

SIN

72

77

75

69

9

T34

George Gandranata

INA

73

71

73

76

9

T34

Keisuke Otawa

JPN

77

73

76

67

9

T38

Jerome Ng

SIN

74

72

74

74

10

T38

Jerson Balasabas

PHI

73

72

75

74

10

T40

Wei Wei

CHN

72

73

76

74

11

T40

Xin-jun Zhang

CHN

73

76

74

72

11

T42

Abhinav Lohan

IND

71

72

78

75

12

T42

Nakarin Ratanakul

THA

71

72

81

72

12

T42

Daniel Pearce

NZL

75

72

78

71

12

T42

Ren Han

CHN

74

75

76

71

12

T46

Wei-Hou Liu

TPE

76

71

75

75

13

T46

Chi-Hsien Hsieh

TPE

75

71

77

74

13

T46

Wenyi Huang

CHN

69

77

77

74

13

T46

Dulal Hossain

BAN

77

72

75

73

13

T46

Pieter Zwart

NZL

74

74

79

70

13

T51

Bradley Kendall

NZL

73

78

73

74

14

T51

Shakhawat Sohel

BAN

72

76

76

74

14

T51

Amrith De Soysa

SRI

74

76

76

72

14

54

Louie Sunga

GUM

76

75

77

71

15

55

Yuxiang Liu

CHN

71

76

83

71

17

56

Chikkarangappa Senappa

IND

76

70

80

76

18

57

Chan Tuck Soon

MAS

73

76

77

77

19

58

Rattanon Wannasrichan

THA

75

76

79

74

20

59

Saurabh Bahuguna

IND

72

78

79

76

21

60

Judson Eustaquio

PHI

70

78

83

75

22

61

Choo Teck Ng

MAS

74

72

78

83

23

62

Terrence Ng

HKG

76

75

83

74

24

63

Suprapto

INA

76

75

78

80

25

64

Safdar Khan

PAK

75

71

82

82

25

MC

Philip Matsson

THA

79

73

MC

Wei Huo

CHN

76

76

MC

Matt Jager

AUS

80

72

MC

Vikrant Chandra

FIJ

74

78

MC

Teng Kao

TPE

73

80

MC

Ashbeer Saini

IND

77

76

MC

Olaf Allen

FIJ

75

78

MC

Thangaraja Nadaraja

SRI

78

75

MC

Taimur Amin

PAK

77

76

MC

Fei Hao Yang

TPE

76

77

MC

Gregory Foo

SIN

77

77

MC

Steven Lam

HKG

77

77

MC

Rinaldi Adiandono

INA

75

79

MC

Abel Tam Yuan

MAS

76

78

MC

Atiwit Janewattananond

THA

76

78

MC

Edgar Oh

SIN

75

79

MC

Mohd Ali Hai

PAK

78

76

MC

K A Chandradasa

SRI

76

78

MC

Kenneth De Silva

MAS

79

76

MC

Jhonnel Ababa

PHI

78

77

MC

Tariq Mehmood

PAK

78

78

MC

Poom Saksansin

THA

77

79

MC

Ziwang Gurung

BHU

80

76

MC

Azman Basharuddin

MAS

81

75

MC

Md Jakiruzzaman

BAN

77

80

MC

Zulfiqar Ali

PAK

78

79

MC

Andrew Stewart

NZL

80

78

MC

Lok Tin Liu

HKG

82

76

MC

Soti Dinki

PNG

77

81

MC

Naveenda Ranga Gamage

SRI

79

79

MC

Brian Taikiri

PNG

81

77

MC

Rashid Khan

IND

81

78

MC

Detsongkham Thammavong

LAO

81

80

MC

James Honda

GUM

81

81

MC

Lon Lindsey

GUM

77

85

MC

Ulziidelger Delgermaa

MGL

83

79

MC

Kirk Tuaiti

COK

82

81

MC

Masanam Arumugam

SRI

81

82

MC

Van Tho Trinh

VIE

83

81

MC

Malase Maifea

SAM

80

84

MC

Patrick Fepuleai

SAM

79

85

MC

Vanseiha Seng

CAM

81

84

MC

Victor Borja

GUM

81

85

MC

Mando Iwanaga

GUM

83

83

MC

Dechen Ugyen

BHU

80

86

MC

Ta Thuy Vo

VIE

77

90

MC

Van Thong Nguyen

VIE

84

83

MC

Tashi Ghale

NEP

81

87

MC

Elki Kow

INA

87

82

MC

Tashi Tsering

NEP

89

82

MC

Santi Sithoumphalath

LAO

86

86

MC

James Herman

COK

89

84

MC

Tumenjargal Shagdar

MGL

99

99

WD

Atthachai Jaichalad

THA

78