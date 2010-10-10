2010 Results
Hideki Matsuyama Claims Victory at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Date
7 – 10 October 2010
Venue
Kasumigaseki Country Club, West Course,
Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture, Japan
Par
35-36-71
Length
6,463 metres/7,068 yards
Designers
Seiichi Inoue
Opened
1932
Hideki Matsuyama made sure of an invitation to Augusta National for the 2011 Masters Tournament, as well as a place in The Open Championship International Final Qualifying (IFQ), with victory at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
The 18-year-old from Ehime, Japan, signed for a 4-under-par final round of 67 to finish five shots ahead of Australia’s Tarquin MacManus, who also earned an exemption into IFQ by virtue of his runner-up performance.
Matsuyama, whose caddie that week was a friend, class-mate and scratch handicapper from Tohoku Fukushi University, emerged from a 118-man field, made up of competitors representing 27 different Asia Pacific Golf Confederation member nations, to claim the crown.
Eleven players from six nations finished tied-ninth or better. Four Japanese formed over one third of that number, including Yusuke Asaji, who finished alone in third place at 9-under-par 275, five strokes ahead of Korea’s Kyunghoon Lee and Ben Campell of New Zealand.
“I’m very, very happy. I was under par for all four days and now I’m in the Masters, so that’s very exciting,” explained Matsuyama, who reached 15-under-par with rounds of 68, 69, 65 – the lowest of the Championship – and 67. “I was extremely pleased to keep the bogeys off my card today; it’s harder to not make mistakes than to make birdies.”
Victory for Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese amateur to play in the Masters Tournament, seemed certain after a birdie on the 380-yard, par-four 14th hole, courtesy of a remarkable second shot from deep in the woods, which finished eight feet from the hole. The shot was reminiscent of one played by Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the 2010 Masters Tournament. Matsuyama went on to play superbly at the 2011 Masters Tournament, finishing alongside Mickelson in a tie for 27th and winning the Silver Cup as low amateur.
Venue Information
The Kasumigaseki Country Club is located in Kawagoe City, Japan, one hour northwest of Tokyo in the historic Saitama Prefecture. The club has two 18-hole courses: the East and the West Courses, with the championship contested on the West Course.
Weather
No weather delays, although heavy rain fell during round three when the temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius. The remaining three days were fine and clear with temperatures in the mid-20s.
POS
NAME
NAT
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOT
1
Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
68
69
65
67
-15
2
Tarquin MacManus
AUS
71
67
67
69
-10
3
Yosuke Asaji
JPN
67
69
72
67
-9
T4
Ben Campbell
NZL
71
69
72
68
-4
T4
Lee Kyung-hoon
KOR
70
67
72
71
-4
6
Kieran Pratt
AUS
70
68
72
71
-3
T7
Il-hwan Park
KOR
68
71
75
68
-2
T7
Tze Huang Choo
SIN
69
73
70
70
-2
T9
Yoshinori Fujimoto
JPN
71
70
74
68
-1
T9
Masahiro Kawamura
JPN
71
71
71
70
-1
T9
Khalin Joshi
IND
70
71
72
70
-1
12
Kenta Konishi
JPN
74
67
73
70
E
T13
Yuki Usami
JPN
73
77
69
66
1
T13
Mohd Iylia Jamil
MAS
73
71
71
70
1
T13
Zhiqun Lam
SIN
69
66
78
72
1
T16
Chien-Yao Hung
TPE
69
72
77
68
2
T16
Jae-hyeok Lee
KOR
68
76
70
72
2
T16
Jordan Sherratt
AUS
70
72
72
72
2
T19
Marcel Puyat
PHI
72
71
75
69
3
T19
Miguel Luis Tabuena
PHI
72
72
74
69
3
21
Sihwan Kim
KOR
74
71
70
74
5
T22
Satoshi Kodaira
JPN
74
73
72
71
6
T22
Masamichi Ito
JPN
72
74
71
73
6
T24
Hamza Amin
PAK
73
70
75
73
7
T24
Meen-whee Kim
KOR
73
70
77
71
7
T24
Mhark Fernando
PHI
70
74
73
74
7
T24
Eric Chun
KOR
73
73
76
69
7
T24
Mithun Perera
SRI
72
75
71
73
7
T24
Hiroki Abe
JPN
76
72
69
74
7
T24
Jake Higginbottom
AUS
68
72
75
76
7
T31
William Sjaichudin
INA
69
73
77
73
8
T31
Luke Bleumink
AUS
77
71
71
73
8
T31
Tao Huang
TPE
74
74
74
70
8
T34
Ryan Fox
NZL
76
70
74
73
9
T34
Johnson Poh
SIN
72
77
75
69
9
T34
George Gandranata
INA
73
71
73
76
9
T34
Keisuke Otawa
JPN
77
73
76
67
9
T38
Jerome Ng
SIN
74
72
74
74
10
T38
Jerson Balasabas
PHI
73
72
75
74
10
T40
Wei Wei
CHN
72
73
76
74
11
T40
Xin-jun Zhang
CHN
73
76
74
72
11
T42
Abhinav Lohan
IND
71
72
78
75
12
T42
Nakarin Ratanakul
THA
71
72
81
72
12
T42
Daniel Pearce
NZL
75
72
78
71
12
T42
Ren Han
CHN
74
75
76
71
12
T46
Wei-Hou Liu
TPE
76
71
75
75
13
T46
Chi-Hsien Hsieh
TPE
75
71
77
74
13
T46
Wenyi Huang
CHN
69
77
77
74
13
T46
Dulal Hossain
BAN
77
72
75
73
13
T46
Pieter Zwart
NZL
74
74
79
70
13
T51
Bradley Kendall
NZL
73
78
73
74
14
T51
Shakhawat Sohel
BAN
72
76
76
74
14
T51
Amrith De Soysa
SRI
74
76
76
72
14
54
Louie Sunga
GUM
76
75
77
71
15
55
Yuxiang Liu
CHN
71
76
83
71
17
56
Chikkarangappa Senappa
IND
76
70
80
76
18
57
Chan Tuck Soon
MAS
73
76
77
77
19
58
Rattanon Wannasrichan
THA
75
76
79
74
20
59
Saurabh Bahuguna
IND
72
78
79
76
21
60
Judson Eustaquio
PHI
70
78
83
75
22
61
Choo Teck Ng
MAS
74
72
78
83
23
62
Terrence Ng
HKG
76
75
83
74
24
63
Suprapto
INA
76
75
78
80
25
64
Safdar Khan
PAK
75
71
82
82
25
MC
Philip Matsson
THA
79
73
MC
Wei Huo
CHN
76
76
MC
Matt Jager
AUS
80
72
MC
Vikrant Chandra
FIJ
74
78
MC
Teng Kao
TPE
73
80
MC
Ashbeer Saini
IND
77
76
MC
Olaf Allen
FIJ
75
78
MC
Thangaraja Nadaraja
SRI
78
75
MC
Taimur Amin
PAK
77
76
MC
Fei Hao Yang
TPE
76
77
MC
Gregory Foo
SIN
77
77
MC
Steven Lam
HKG
77
77
MC
Rinaldi Adiandono
INA
75
79
MC
Abel Tam Yuan
MAS
76
78
MC
Atiwit Janewattananond
THA
76
78
MC
Edgar Oh
SIN
75
79
MC
Mohd Ali Hai
PAK
78
76
MC
K A Chandradasa
SRI
76
78
MC
Kenneth De Silva
MAS
79
76
MC
Jhonnel Ababa
PHI
78
77
MC
Tariq Mehmood
PAK
78
78
MC
Poom Saksansin
THA
77
79
MC
Ziwang Gurung
BHU
80
76
MC
Azman Basharuddin
MAS
81
75
MC
Md Jakiruzzaman
BAN
77
80
MC
Zulfiqar Ali
PAK
78
79
MC
Andrew Stewart
NZL
80
78
MC
Lok Tin Liu
HKG
82
76
MC
Soti Dinki
PNG
77
81
MC
Naveenda Ranga Gamage
SRI
79
79
MC
Brian Taikiri
PNG
81
77
MC
Rashid Khan
IND
81
78
MC
Detsongkham Thammavong
LAO
81
80
MC
James Honda
GUM
81
81
MC
Lon Lindsey
GUM
77
85
MC
Ulziidelger Delgermaa
MGL
83
79
MC
Kirk Tuaiti
COK
82
81
MC
Masanam Arumugam
SRI
81
82
MC
Van Tho Trinh
VIE
83
81
MC
Malase Maifea
SAM
80
84
MC
Patrick Fepuleai
SAM
79
85
MC
Vanseiha Seng
CAM
81
84
MC
Victor Borja
GUM
81
85
MC
Mando Iwanaga
GUM
83
83
MC
Dechen Ugyen
BHU
80
86
MC
Ta Thuy Vo
VIE
77
90
MC
Van Thong Nguyen
VIE
84
83
MC
Tashi Ghale
NEP
81
87
MC
Elki Kow
INA
87
82
MC
Tashi Tsering
NEP
89
82
MC
Santi Sithoumphalath
LAO
86
86
MC
James Herman
COK
89
84
MC
Tumenjargal Shagdar
MGL
99
99
WD
Atthachai Jaichalad
THA
78